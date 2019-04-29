All the ‘Game of Thrones’ characters who died in the battle at Winterfell

caption Daenerys and Jorah fought side-by-side. source HBO

Warning: Spoilers ahead for HBO’s “Game of Thrones” season eight, episode four, “The Long Night.”

A number of characters were killed during the Battle of Winterfell.

Daenerys lost nearly her entire Dothraki army, as well as Jorah Mormont.

The Battle of Winterfell decimated Daenerys’ troops during Sunday’s episode of “Game of Thrones.”

The Dothraki army was lost early in the battle, and Jorah gave his life to protect his queen.

Though not everyone was killed, both Theon and Lyanna Mormont died heroic deaths, fighting until the very end.

Qhono, along with nearly the entire Dothraki army, was decimated by the Night King’s army.

caption Qhono coming back from the dead. source HBO

Qhono was a Dothraki warrior and lieutenant in the Targaryen army, standing alongside Daenerys on the journey north. Nearly his entire army was killed quickly at the start of the battle.

Edd Tollett, also called Dolorous Edd, died saving Sam Tarly.

caption Edd Tollett looking at Sam. source HBO

Edd, a member of the Night’s Watch, was close friends with Sam and Jon Snow while at Castle Black. He was unofficially named acting Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch when Jon left Castle Black.

He saved Sam from the wights before being stabbed in the back and killed. His final word was “Sam.”

Lyanna Mormont died a heroic death when she killed a wight giant.

caption Lyanna Mormont screaming at the giant. source HBO

Lyanna Mormont, the head of House Mormont of Bear Island, fought until the end, screaming and charging a giant wight in the Winterfell courtyard. He crushed her bones as he picked her up, but before dying, Lyanna stabbed the giant in the eye, killing him.

Beric Dondarrion died while protecting Arya Stark.

caption Beric threw his flaming sword at a wight. source HBO

The Hound and Beric rescued Arya from a bunch of wights, but in the process, Beric was stabbed a number of times. He made it into a room with Melisandre, Arya, and the Hound before succumbing to the wounds. Melisandre said Beric, who was brought back from the dead five times, had served his purpose.

“The Lord brought him back for a purpose,” Melisandre says. “Now that purpose has been served.”

Theon Greyjoy died defending Bran Stark.

caption Theon Greyjoy in the Godswood. source HBO

Theon Greyjoy was the last man standing to protect Bran.

“Theon, you’re a good man,” Bran told him. “Thank you.”

Theon shed a tear before charging the Night King and being stabbed.

The Night King thought he won before Arya killed him.

caption The Night King facing Bran. source HBO

As the Night King prepared to kill Bran, Arya leaped from behind with her weapon. The Night King caught her by the throat, but Arya dropped her weapon into her other hand and stabbed him, causing him to explode and his entire army to fall.

Jorah Mormont died fighting alongside Daenerys Targaryen.

caption Jorah was with Dany. source HBO

Jorah swore to serve Dany and fought for her until his death. He saved her from wights and the two fought together until Arya killed the Night King. Dany sobbed as she held Jorah in her arms.

Melisandre took off her necklace and walked to her death.

caption Melisandre walking to die. source HBO

Melisandre arrived before the battle began and told Davos that she would die before morning. As the battle ended, she took of her necklace, which preserved her youth and life, and faded into a corpse as she walked out into the snow.