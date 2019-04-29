23 questions ‘Game of Thrones’ left unanswered after that series-shaking battle episode

caption Melisandre is looking suspicious at the end of season five… like she’s ready to work her magic. source HBO

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the “Game of Thrones” season eight, episode three, “The Long Night.”

By eliminating the Night King with three (very long) episodes of the final season to go, “Game of Thrones” just opened a new can of worms when it comes to questions about how the finale will shake down.

Plus we have a couple questions about the tactics deployed during the Battle of Winterfell.

The eighth and final season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” is officially halfway over after Sunday’s episode, “The Long Night,” brought the great war between the living and the dead to a close. Arya killed the Night King, many of our protagonists survived, and Melisandre had one last hurrah as the powerful priestess of the Lord of Light before succumbing to death.

But now “Game of Thrones” has four hours worth of episodes to fill, and we have a lot of questions about where certain characters go from here. There are also dangling threads from the Battle of Winterfell we’d like cleared up.

Without further delay, let’s dive in.

Where are the rest of the red priests and priestesses? What will they do now under the Lord of Light’s guidance?

caption Kinvara, the High Priestess of R’hllor, appeared for just one scene on season six. source HBO

The servants of R’hllor, or the Lord of Light, were seen throughout earlier seasons of “Game of Thrones” preaching about how Daenerys Targaryen was a savior of fire who would help banish the coming night.

Are those other priests and priestesses ever coming to Westeros? Or is their purpose with Westeros done now the Night King is dead? If they aren’t coming, then why did Melisandre go back to Essos in the first place?

What was with Melisandre touting the “Prince(ss) That Was Promised” prophecy to Jon and Daenerys?

caption Carice van Houten as Melisandre on “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

On seasons six and seven, Melisandre spent time gassing up both Jon and Daenerys and speaking of the Prince That Was Promised prophecy. She indicated it involved both of them, but then “The Long Night” revealed Arya Stark was really the key player.

The showrunners said they’ve known for around three years that Arya was going to be the one who killed the Night King, so what gives with these Melisandre threads dangling?

How will Varys die?

caption Conleth Hill plays Varys on “Game of Thrones.” source Helen Sloan/HBO

Melisandre told him on season seven that they were both going to die in Westeros. That came true for Melisandre after the Battle of Winterfell, but when will it be Varys’ turn? And what will Varys make of Jon Snow’s true Targaryen parentage and claim to the throne?

More on Jon in a bit, but first we need to address the crypts.

Why didn’t anyone see the crypt issue coming?

caption Varys and Tyrion in the crypts of Winterfell. source Alex Van Mecl/HBO

One of the more baffling scenes on “The Long Night” happened when the Night King resurrected the dead Starks from their burial sites in the crypts. How did no one in Winterfell think that would be an issue? Why wasn’t anyone armed?

At the very least they should have prepared people better for the chance they’d need to fight. Even Peter Dinklage thought this was an major misstep.

“We’re in a crypt. Nobody thought of that,” Dinklage said in an HBO behind-the-scenes video. “[The Night King is] bringing all the dead people back to life. And they’ve put the women and children in a crypt with all the dead people so … blah. Tyrion is smart but I guess not that smart.”

What else was Bran seeing with his ravens?

caption Bran Stark using his skinchanging powers on “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

Early on during the battle, Bran used his powers to skinchange into a flock of ravens. The ravens flew up and saw the Night King, but then they wandered off and Bran remained in his vision-y state.

What was he doing? Did he see something important?

Speaking of which, what will Bran’s purpose on the show be now?

caption Isaac Hempstead Wright plays Bran Stark, the Three-Eyed Raven, on “Game of Thrones.” source Helen Sloan/HBO

Bran’s entire character arc seemed to revolve around his push from that tower on the pilot, his acquired powers, and then the fight against the Night King.

So now what? Will he stick by his family and try to use his powers to help them? Or is he going to become a literal tree like the last Three-Eyed Raven?

Where did Rhaegal go after crash landing?

caption Rhaegal and Jon Snow together on the season eight premiere. source HBO

During the fight against the Night King, Rhaegal crashed into the ground and knocked Jon off his back in the process. We never saw Rhaegal again on the episode. But in the teaser for episode four, he’s flying around with Drogon.

And where did Ghost go?

caption Ghost charged into the Army of the Dead and was never seen again. source HBO

Just as with Rhaegal, we know Ghost isn’t dead because he also appears in the trailer for next week’s episode. But where did he go? And will we ever see Jon actually interact with him again on the show?

What is Daenerys going to do about Jon’s Targaryen heritage?

caption Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen on “Game of Thrones” season eight. source HBO

The last time Jon and Daenerys actually had a conversation was at the end of episode two, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.” Daenerys was visibly angry at Jon’s revelation that he’s really Aegon Targaryen, and has a claim to the Iron Throne.

How will they resolve that anger? Will she even accept it as the truth? When we left her last, she was in serious denial.

How will Arya and Sansa react to Jon’s parentage?

caption Sansa and Arya think Jon is their half-brother, but he’s really their cousin. source Alex Van Mecl/HBO

We’re curious to see if/when other people in the North learn Jon Snow is really a Targaryen prince. He has no desire to sit on the Iron Throne, and yet his claim is stronger than Daenerys’ because he’s the direct heir of Rhaegar Targaryen, Daenerys’ older brother.

Will it be as simple as Daenerys and Jon versus Cersei and Euron? Or will things get complicated again?

source Helen Sloan/HBO

The episode four teaser make it seem as if Daenerys goes right back to her goal of the Iron Throne. But will things be so simple? On episode two, Sansa asked Daenerys what her plan for the North was, since the Northerners wanted to rule their own kingdom once more.

Daenerys already said Yara could rule the Iron Islands as its own kingdom. Will the realm splinter again? Are Jon and Dany going to be a united team?

Is Daenerys going to get pregnant?

caption Will Jon and Dany ever have sex again, though? source HBO

The seventh season really leaned into mentions about Daenerys being (supposedly) infertile. This made it feel as if the writers were foreshadowing a pregnancy, and right now Jon is the only contender for a possible father.

This would open a whole new can of worms. Targaryens have long practiced incest as a way to keep their bloodline pure, so maybe Jon and Daenerys would be OK with it? But we doubt their love story (if that’s what this will be) can have a simple and happy ending.

Will literally anyone ever mention that Jon Snow is an undead ex-Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch?

caption We have a lot of Jon Snow questions. source HBO

Just as Daenerys’ fireproof powers fly under the radar, we’re surprised to have come this far without a major, meaningful moment when another character addresses the fact that Jon Snow was assassinated and brought back to life.

Also, will Jon himself ever acknowledge that he’s fallen in love with his aunt? Or does that not bother him?

What happens with the Night’s Watch now?

caption R.I.P. Lord Commander Edd. source HBO

Jon left the Night’s Watch after his death and resurrection, putting Edd Tollett in charge. But then the Night King broke down the Wall, and the Night’s Watch fled south.

Now what? The Wall was built as fortification against the thread of the White Walkers. If they’re all gone now, does that mean the rest of the Wall will be destroyed and the Night’s Watch is permanently over?

What in the world is in the books Sam took from the Citadel?

caption Sam asked Daenerys for a pardon because he stole books. source HBO

We thought for sure those books contained some secrets about how to defeat the White Walkers and stop the Long Night from coming. But now the Night King has been defeated, there must be another purpose for those books. Right?

Sam has mentioned them twice on season eight alone, which makes us feel like they hold some significance yet to be revealed.

Speaking of, is Cersei going to have a child?

caption Cersei Lannister, played by Lena Headey. source Helen Sloan/HBO

A prophecy told to her as a little girl make it unlikely she’ll give birth to a fourth child, so then what is going on? We’re certain she really did get pregnant, but is she going to experience a miscarriage? Could that have already happened offscreen?

How many people survived the Battle of Winterfell? Enough to go fight Cersei?

caption Jon Snow fighting at the Battle of Winterfell. source Helen Sloan/HBO

By our count, at least three major Northern houses are extinct. House Mormont, Umber, and Karstark were all wiped out by the Army of the Undead. We know Lord Glover kept his people in their castle and waited out the fight, but how many people survived the actual battle?

Whatever that number is, Daenerys seems to think it’s enough for her to sail to King’s Landing and fight Cersei’s Golden Company mercenaries for the throne.

Speaking which, where are the Dornish troops? Will they ever join the fray? Could Yara Greyjoy go get them?

caption Areo Hotah is dead, but the bulk of the Dornish army is not. source Macall B. Polay/HBO

On the seventh season, Yara Greyjoy was taking her fleet to Dorne so she could ferry the army waiting there to King’s Landing for a siege.

But the fleet was attacked, and Ellaria Sand and the Sand Snakes captured and killed. So what is the army doing now? They’re the only local troops in all of the Seven Kingdoms who have yet to partake in a battle.

On the season eight premiere, Yara left to go reclaim the Iron Islands in Daenerys’ name, so maybe this plan to pick up the Dornish troops can be carried out after all.

Are we going to see Nymeria again?

caption Nymeria and Arya on “Game of Thrones” season seven. source HBO

With Ghost’s appearance at the Battle of Winterfell, we’re moderately hopeful for one last Nymeria scene between the wild direwolf and Arya Stark. Maybe if Arya goes south again she can introduce Gendry to the giant beast.

Will Arya continue with her list and go after Cersei next?

caption Arya was the hero of the Battle of Winterfell. source HBO

Now that Arya Stark did literally one of the most impressive things in Westeros history and killed the Night King, is she going to go back to her vengeful mission? Or will she have evolved past that desire for blood?

If she does decide to finish her list, Cersei and the Mountain are sitting right at the top of it.

Last but not least, is Cleganebowl happening now?

caption Sandor and Gregor Clegane on “Game of Thrones.” source Macall B. Polay/HBO

Cleganebowl – the theorized fight to the death between the Mountain and the Hound– has been hyped for two full seasons now.

First the Hound returned, and now he came face-to-face to his brother in the dragonpit. But Sandor Clegane simply told his brother Gregor that “he knew” who was coming for him.

When will they meet again? If they do, will Sandor finally commit the fratricide that was promised?