10 of the most iconic outfits from ‘Game of Thrones’

caption There were many memorable costumes throughout “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

The fantasy series “Game of Thrones” will air its eighth and final season in early 2019.

The show is known for its immense cast, shocking storylines, and CGI dragons, but it is also renowned for its elaborate costumes. Here is a ranking of some of the best outfits featured on “Game of Thrones.” Warning: major series spoilers ahead.

Joffrey wore golden wedding robes in “The Lion and the Rose.”

caption It’s hard to forget Joffrey’s intricate robe. source HBO

The petulant and brutal Prince Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) often displayed the Lannister wealth with silk sashes and flowing robes.

When marrying Margaery Tyrell, Joffrey paired his crown with belted robes of gold and black and a purple satin sash. The color of the sash may have been foreshadowing for Joffrey’s “Purple Wedding,” which left him dead and his face purpled from poison.

Ygritte’s handmade clothes showed her resourcefulness in “The Old Gods and the New.”

caption Ygritte wears animal skins and fur. source HBO

When Jon Snow (Kit Harington) first meets Ygritte (Rose Leslie) in “The Old Gods and the New” he is instructed to kill her but decides to spare her life.

As a wildling, Ygritte wears self-made clothes of animal skins and fur, which shows how capable she is of surviving in the freezing north. It’s Ygritte’s wild nature that draws Jon to question his loyalty to the Wall.

In “Two Swords,” Oberyn’s golden robes represented his homestead.

caption The suns have a special meaning. source HBO

In his introduction episode “Two Swords” Prince Oberyn (Pedro Pascal) arrived at King’s Landing to seek vengeance on the Lannister family on behalf of Dorne.

Oberyn’s golden robes were patterned with dozens of burning suns – the sigil for House Martell.

Khal Drogo made a striking appearance in “First Blood.”

caption Drogo’s attire was memorable. source HBO

Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa), Daenerys’ husband and chieftain of the Dothraki, made a lasting impression in his first episode “First Blood.”

Shirtless with streaks of black paint down his shoulders and chest, Drogo sported leather bracelets and pants along with multiple belts proclaiming his war victories.

Jon Snow looked like a king in “Eastwatch.”

caption Snow was able to stand his ground to Daenerys while wearing a cape of fur. source HBO

In “Eastwatch” Jon Snow negotiated with Daenerys on Dragonstone Island while dressed in black armored robes and a billowing cape made of wolf fur.

Jon has a penchant for black, thick layers and his style changes very little throughout the course of the show, but his outfit in “Eastwatch” displayed his importance in the presence of the Mother of Dragons.

Missandei mirrored Daenerys’ style in “Hardhome.”

caption Missandei evolved to dress more like Daenerys. source HBO

A former interpreter to cruel slave masters, Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) has played a crucial part in Daenerys’ reign as her closest advisor and friend. In season five, Missandei’s outfits started to mirror Daenerys’ fashion with long flowing robes and woven halter tops.

In “Hardhome” Missandei’s look was close to her Queen’s style but still unique as she wore a floor-length skirt and a crossed top of deep blue.

Margaery stood out in “The Wars to Come.”

caption The gold details of her dress set it apart from the rest. source HBO

As Margaery Tyrell became a more formidable player in the politics of Westeros in season five, she wore an array of beautiful gowns, dresses, and ensembles.

In “The Wars to Come” Margaery dressed in a complex outfit with a vested top of gilded swirls and thick folds of dark fabric wrapped around her shoulders and forearms.

Cersei was a visage of terrifying beauty in “The Winds of Winter.”

caption Cersei no longer wore soft fabrics. source HBO

In “The Winds of Winter” Cersei looked ready to take on the entirety of Westeros to retain the Iron Throne. With her ornate crown pressing down on her cropped blonde hair, Cersei wore a formidable, high-collared black suit.

Intricate metal plating crested her shoulders and was linked by a silver chain. The look is a huge departure from the clothes Cersei wore at the beginning of the show, which were often brighter colors on softer materials.

Daenerys wore a gorgeous blue dress in “Garden of Bones.”

caption Daenerys met Pyat Pree in a light blue gown. source HBO

When Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) visited the city of Qarth for the first time to seek refuge for her people, she wore a long, floor-length dress of light turquoise and gold cinched with a latticed metal belt. The outfit communicated her position of power and accented Clarke’s natural beauty.

Sansa’s outfit in “Stormborn” had a hidden meaning.

caption A lot of thought went into Sansa’s costume. source HBO

Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) had gone through hell and back by season seven after suffering the deaths of her family, the fall of Winterfell, and the torture of Ramsay Bolton. In “Stormborn” Sansa wears a belted long-sleeved dress with armored chest plating and a huge black cape that stands out against her auburn hair.

In an interview with HBO, “Game of Thrones” costume designer Michele Clapton elaborated on the importance of Sansa’s outfit in that particular episode. “This is her taking back control of her body. I designed it to wrap around over her side-laced dress to represent the absolute removal of any possible physical touch,” she said. She also noted that the outfit shows her newfound ambition: “Sansa’s cape, for instance, represents Ned and her desire to take on more of a leadership role at Winterfell.”

