A major ‘Game of Thrones’ battle was previously reported to have shot for 55 nights but there’s more to the story

caption Jon Snow surrounded by men during the Battle of the Bastards. source HBO

The eighth and final season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” will feature the biggest battle filmed on the series.

It was previously reported to have taken 55 consecutive nights outside, but there were additional weeks in a studio to film.

The biggest “Game of Thrones” battle ever is even bigger than previously reported.

In April, many publications wrote about a battle for the upcoming eighth and final season of the HBO show that took 55 nights to film. While that may be true, the battle took even longer to film.

In a new story from Entertainment Weekly, the crew revealed that they filmed 55 nights outside for the battle but continued shooting that same battle in a studio for weeks afterwards.

The original news of the 55-night shoot was revealed in a now-deleted Instagram post from assistant director Jonathan Quinlan.

Quinlan shared a note thanking “the producer types” for “enduring 55 straight nights” and “the cold, the snow, the rain, the mud” and more. His original Instagram post was captioned, “55 consecutive nights. 11 weeks. 3 locations. You’ll never again see anything like it.”

To date, the show’s biggest battle is the Battle of the Bastards from season six, episode nine. That battle took 25 days to film and was directed by Miguel Sapochnik, who also directed this massive battle for the eighth season.

Co-showrunner David Benioff told EW, “Part of our challenge, and really, Miguel’s challenge, is how to keep that compelling… we’ve been building toward this since the very beginning, it’s the living against the dead, and you can’t do that in a 12-minute sequence.”

The battle is going to take place in and around Winterfell, the Stark home, and they had to expand the set to film it.

Not much else is known about the battle, but Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister, was more than impressed.

“It’s brutal,” Dinklage said. “It makes the Battle of the Bastards look like a theme park.”

“Game of Thrones” returns to HBO for its eighth and final season in 2019.

Read the Entertainment Weekly story here.

