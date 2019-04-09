‘Game of Thrones’ star Isaac Hempstead Wright teases his character’s future: ‘Bran has one of the most extraordinary arcs’

caption Isaac Hempstead Wright plays Bran Stark, aka the Three-Eyed Raven, on “Game of Thrones.” source Helen Sloan/HBO

“Game of Thrones” actor Isaac Hempstead Wright tells INSIDER he believes fans will enjoy Bran Stark’s storyline on the final season of the HBO series.

“I think, truly, of many of the characters on the show, Bran has one of the most extraordinary arcs,” Hempstead Wright told INSIDER during HBO’s season eight red carpet premiere.

Bran Stark is an integral part of the very first shocking moment on HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” As a young boy, he discovers Jaime and Cersei Lannister having incestuous sex and is subsequently pushed from a castle tower.

“He kicked the whole thing off,” actor Isaac Hempstead Wright (who plays Bran) told INSIDER at the final season’s red carpet premiere in New York City last week.

Though Hempstead Wright is hesitant to say much about how he thinks people will feel about Bran by the series’ finale (“Who says he makes it to the finale?” he quipped to us), the actor did say he fans should be satisfied.

caption Bran was paralyzed from the waist down after his fall on the “Game of Thrones” pilot. source Helen Sloan/HBO

After Bran’s shove out of that tower at the hands of Jaime Lannister, he went on a journey to become the Three-Eyed Raven, a powerful being who can see into the past, present, and possibly future. Now Bran spends much of his on-screen time in his wheelchair, acting like the Kindle library for the history of Westeros.

“Well I am sitting down primarily, so I can’t complain too much,” Hempstead Wright said when asked about the grueling production schedule for season eight. “But it was hard. It was the longest shoot we’ve ever done on ‘Game of Thrones’ and it was [for] fewer episodes than normal, so that gives you an idea of the scale of it. It was cold, as always, but it was incredibly fun and a busy year.”

“Because we’re all part of the same storyline now, I’ve been working with characters or actors that I’ve seldom met,” Hempstead Wright said. “There was a real sense of camaraderie this year.”

The eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” premieres on Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.