Here’s everything Brienne wrote inside the Kingsguard book during the ‘Game of Thrones’ finale

caption Brienne filling in the rest of Sir Jaime Lannister’s Kingsguard entry in the White Book. source HBO

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for the series finale of “Game of Thrones,” titled “The Iron Throne.”

On its final episode ever, Brienne of Tarth was named Lord Commander of the Kingsguard to serve the new king, Bran Stark.

Brienne sits down at the White Book and fills in Jaime Lannister’s entry with the rest of his story.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” came to an end Sunday night with Bran Stark as the new king of Westeros and a new council by his side, including Ser Brienne of Tarth, now the Lord Commander of the Kingsguard.

During the episode, titled “The Iron Throne, Brienne flips through the White Book, a history of every member of the Kingsguard, and finds the short entry for Ser Jaime Lannister, which ends with the fact that he was known as the Kingslayer and then served under King Tommen I. She then proceeds to fill in his story.

“Captured in the field at the Whispering Wood, set free by Lady Catelyn Stark in return for an oath to find [unreadable] her two daughters, lost…” she first writes.

The “lost” entry is referencing his hand being cut off after both he and Brienne were taken captive by men from House Bolton on season three.

caption Brienne tells Jaime’s story. source HBO

She then continues writing and fills in details from season six and seven: “Took Rivverrun from the Tully revels, without loss of life. Lured the Unsullied into attacking Casterly Rock, sacrificing his childhood home in service to a greater strategy. Outwitted the Targaryen forces to seize Highgarden. Fought at the Battle of the Goldroad bravely, narrowly escaping death by dragonfire. Pledged himself to the forces of men and rode north to join them at Winterfell, alone.”

caption She doesn’t write down all the details. source HBO

She then concludes his entry with the Battle of Winterfell and Jaime’s death on season eight.

She writes: “Faced the Army of the Dead and defended the castle against impossible odds until the defeat of the Night King. Escaped imprisonment and rode south in an attempt to save the capital from destruction. Died protecting his Queen.”

caption She finishes with his death. source HBO

Brienne and Jaime have had a complicated relationship since Brienne was first tasked by Lady Stark to escort Jaime to King’s Landing. The two were captured together, and though they started as enemies, their relationship and friendship strengthened.

Brienne did leave a few personal details out of his entry, particularly the fact that he knighted her and that the two consummated their relationship. But Brienne completing Jaime’s entry is a callback to season four.

caption Jaime and Brienne talking about the White Book. source HBO

As Brienne prepares to leave King’s Landing, she reads aloud from Jaime’s short Kingsguard entry.

“It’s the duty of the Lord Commander to fill those pages,” he tells her. “There’s still room left on mine.”

And though Jaime might have been crushed under the falling Red Keep, his history has now been written by the new Lord Commander.