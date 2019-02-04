Bud Light and ‘Game of Thrones’ debuted a crossover ad for Super Bowl Sunday, and everyone is confused

caption Drogon roasts a village in the Bud Light and “Game of Thrones” Super Bowl ad. source HBO

HBO and Bud Light teamed up for a “Game of Thrones” crossover commercial during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The ad starts with Bud Light’s “Dilly Dilly” storyline about a knight and a joust.

But then The Mountain appears, and Drogon sweeps in to roast everyone alive.

People were taken aback by this unexpected partnership.

HBO has yet to release a full-length trailer for the eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones,” and the teasing continued on Super Bowl Sunday.

In an unexpected move, HBO partnered with Anheuser-Busch InBev for a Bud Light and “Game of Thrones” crossover commercial.

The ad began as an iteration of Bud Light’s viral “Dilly Dilly” campaign, in which medieval characters cheer “Dilly Dilly!” as knights and lords attend a jousting tournament.

But then Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane entered the ring, and the iconic “Rains of Castamere” song began playing over the Bud Light commercial. The ad then recreates several memorable moments from the series, including the death of Oberyn Martell and the “Spoils of War” battle.

Drogon, one of Daenerys Targaryen’s dragons, also appears and roasts the entire encampment alive. By the end of the commercial, the full “Game of Thrones” theme song was playing and HBO’s logo appeared, reminding viewers the final season was coming on April 14.

Watch the extended version of the commercial below:

