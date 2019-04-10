Someone baked life-sized ‘Game of Thrones’ cakes and installed them by London’s iconic Tower Bridge

caption (L-R) Jon Snow, Sansa Stark, and Arya Stark in cake form. source Stork

Three “Game of Thrones” statues have been installed by London’s Tower Bridge – and they’re made of cake.

Margarine brand Stork commissioned food artist Michelle Wibowo to bake three statue-sized cakes depicting Jon Snow, Sansa Stark, and Arya Stark.

Each figure took 300 hours to make, and they weigh a combined 4oo pounds in sponge and icing.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.

The hype around the return of “Game of Thrones” has reached peak hysteria.

To choose just a few examples: Oreo recreated the show’s opening credits using 3,000 cookies, HBO hid Iron Thrones around the world, and a super-rich fan put out a $6.5 million plea for authentic show props so he can recreate iconic scenes on his 150-acre estate.

You can even get paid $53 an hour to teach High Valyrian.

Read more: A super-rich ‘Games of Thrones’ fan has put out a $6.5 million plea for authentic show props so he can recreate iconic scenes on his 150-acre estate

You can also buy “Game of Thrones” Mountain Dew, toilet decals, ice cream, make-up, Adidas sneakers, whiskey, wine, and beer.

Just when it seemed that nothing else could possibly become “Game of Thrones”-themed, a few familiar faces arrived at London’s iconic Tower Bridge, courtesy of Stork margarine.

caption Game of Thrones cake sculptures London source Stork

Stork commissioned food artist Michelle Wibowo to bake three statue-sized cakes depicting Jon Snow, Sansa Stark, and Arya Stark from the show – and it was quite the undertaking.

According to Stork, each life-sized sculpture took 300 hours to make, and the largest statue depicting Snow is 173 cm tall and weighs an almost life-like 150 pounds.

In total, the statues weigh a combined 400 pounds in sponge and icing.

A survey of 1,500 Brits commissioned by Stork revealed that a season finale or TV show returning accounted for the reason why 19% of people bake.

It’s unlikely those people will go to the same lengths as Wibowo, though.

The eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” premieres this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.