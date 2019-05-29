See the ‘Game of Thrones’ stars during a season 1 table read before they were famous

caption Kit Harington and Lena Headey at the season one “Game of Thrones” table read. source HBO

“Game of Thrones: The Last Watch” includes behind-the-scenes footage from the final season of the hit series.

Early in the HBO documentary, footage from the season one table read shows just how much the cast has changed since the show began in 2010.

The documentary also shows how stars reacted to their characters’ fates during the season eight table read.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

HBO’s documentary “Game of Thrones: The Last Watch” takes a behind-the-scenes look at the filming of the final season of the hit series – showing how some of season eight’s most iconic moments came to be, and the reactions of the show’s stars when they learned the fate of their characters.

The start of the documentary features footage from the first season’s table read back in 2009, which is the first time the cast came together to read the scripts.

While many of the characters from season one were no longer a part of the show during its final season, fans can spot plenty of familiar faces in the few moments from the season one table read shown in the documentary.

Here are some of the stars of “Game of Thrones” from the first ever table read of the show.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau and Maisie Williams during the season one table read of “Game of Thrones.”

caption Williams was in her early teens when she was cast as Arya Stark. source HBO

Footage from the documentary shows Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau and Maisie Williams sitting together at the season one table read.

Coster-Waldeau was 41 when the show premiered in 2011, whereas Williams was about 14 at the time.

Before joining the cast of “Thrones,” Coster-Waldeau had worked as an actor in his native Denmark, appearing in Danish films like 1994’s “Nightwatch.” He also starred on the short-lived Fox crime series “New Amsterdam,” which ran for one season in 2008.

“Game of Thrones” was Williams’ first professional role as an actress. She had intended on being a dancer before she was cast as Arya Stark.

Coster-Waldeau will appear in several films that are being released later this year, including “Domino” (where he’ll reunite with his “Thrones” costar Carice van Houten).

caption Coster-Waldeau will play a Copenhagen police officer in “Domino.” source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

How his character ended season eight: Jaime was crushed to death in the Red Keep while trying to escape with Cersei on the penultimate episode of “Game of Thrones.”

What’s next: In addition to “Domino,” Coster-Waldeau will star in two Danish films (“Suicide Tourist” and “Notat”) that are also scheduled to be released later this year.

Post-“Thrones,” Maisie Williams will play a mutant in an upcoming “X-Men” film.

How her character ended the show: After killing the Night King in one of the season’s most dramatic scenes, Arya witnessed the destruction of King’s Landing firsthand. Once Bran was chosen as king, she left Westeros to travel west on a private ship.

What’s next: Maisie Williams will join the “X-Men” universe in an upcoming film. Williams will play Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane in “The New Mutants,” set to be released in 2020.

Williams has been candid about the challenges she faced growing up in the spotlight, and the effect it had on her mental health.

Read more: “Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams said she had to detach herself from the show for her emotional well-being: “I just took a step away from it all.”

Kit Harington and Lena Headey during the season one table read.

caption Harington and Headey have been with the show since it began in 2010. source HBO

A clip from the documentary shows Kit Harington and Lena Headey sharing a private joke during the season one table read of “Game of Thrones.”

“The Last Watch” shows Harington getting emotional when he realizes that Jon Snow would be the one to kill Dany during the series finale.

Before being cast on “Game of Thrones,” Harington studied acting at the Central School of speech and drama in London, landing roles in plays like “War Horse” and “Posh” before making the jump to television.

Headey had acted in numerous films and television programs before joining the cast of “Thrones.” Some of more notable roles include Queen Gorgo in 2006’s “300” and as Mary Sandin in 2013’s “The Purge.”

Kit Harington voiced the character of Eret in this year’s “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.”

caption Harington also met his wife, Rose Leslie, while filming “Thrones.” source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

How his character ended the show: Harington’s Jon Snow would go on to defend Westeros against the White Walkers, and help Daenerys take the throne before killing her on the final season of the show. Jon Snow ends “Game of Thrones” by being exiled to the remains of the Night’s Watch, where he joins Tormund and the Free Folk in heading north of the wall.

What’s next: Harington has no upcoming projects at the moment, and recently checked himself into a “wellness retreat” to deal with some mental health issues, reportedly exacerbated by the ending of “Thrones.”

Read more: “Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington checked himself into a “wellness retreat to work on some personal issues”

Lena Headey will reunite with fellow “Thrones” cast member Iain Glen for “The Flood.”

How her character ended the show: As Cersei, Headey played one of the most pivotal characters on “Thrones.” Cersei ultimately met her demise while trying to escape the Red Keep during Dany’s attack on King’s Landing. She was killed by falling rubble, along with her brother Jaime.

What’s next: In addition to “The Flood,” Lena Headey has other projects in the works. She’s set to appear in several other films that will premiere next year, including “Gunpowder Milkshake” and “Crooks,” with Juno Temple.

Sophie Turner and Alfie Allen during the season one table read.

caption Turner and Allen would go on to share several key scenes together during “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

Both Sophie Turner‘s and Alfie Allen’s characters made it to the final season of “Game of Thrones,” despite having a pretty rough time of it throughout the course of the show.

Turner made her professional acting debut as Sansa on “Game of Thrones” when she was just 14 years old.

Before “Thrones,” Allen had bit parts in films like 2007’s “Atonement,” and on television shows. Allen, whose sister is British singer Lily Allen, also took over Daniel Radcliffe’s role in the play “Equus” during the UK tour.

Sophie Turner will star as Jean Grey in the upcoming “X-Men” film “Dark Phoenix.”

caption While filming “Game of Thrones,” Turner formed a close friendship with her costar Maisie Williams. source Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

How her character ended the show: After traveling to King’s Landing to help select the new ruler of the seven kingdoms, Sansa obtains independence for the North. On the finale, she’s finally crowned Queen of the North.

What’s next: Turner is set to appear in several upcoming films that will be released in the coming months, such as “Broken Soldier” with Ray Liotta.

Similar to costar Maisie Williams, Turner will also star in an upcoming “X-Men” film. “Dark Phoenix,” which will be released in June of this year and follows Jean Grey (played by Sophie Turner) as she develops supernatural powers that jeopardize the “X-Men” universe.

Turner notably got engaged to Joe Jonas while filming “Game of Thrones.” The two were married earlier this year in Las Vegas.

Both Turner and her costar Maisie Williams have been open about their mental health issues, and how the attention paid to them as they were growing up during “Game of Thrones” sometimes made things more difficult.

Read more: Sophie Turner says being with Joe Jonas has helped her overcome years of depression: “I love myself now”

Alfie Allen will appear in the WWII film “Jojo Rabbit,” out later this year.

caption Allen is the younger brother of British singer Lily Allen. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

How his character ended the show: Allen’s character Theon was one of the more controversial players on “Thrones,” but ended up redeeming himself during “The Battle of Winterfell” when he sacrificed himself to save Bran from the Night King.

What’s next: Post-“Thrones,” Allen is set to appear in the WWII satire “Jojo Rabbit,” and will star opposite “Booksmart” star Beanie Feldstein in the upcoming comedy “How to Build a Girl.”

Iain Glen, Ron Donachie, Jason Momoa, and Rory McCann during the table read for season one of “Game of Thrones.”

caption Only Iain Glen and Rory McCann made it to the final season. source HBO

Documentary footage from the season one table read shows just how many characters were killed off throughout the duration of the show.

In a clip from the first season’s table read, Iain Glen (who plays Jorah Mormont) and Rory McCann (who plays Sandor Clegane, or “the Hound”), are shown seated with Ron Donachie and Jason Momoa, who played Ser Rodrik Cassel and Khal Drogo, respectively.

Both Donachie’s and Momoa’s characters were killed off on the early seasons of the show, but Glen and McCann made it to season eight.

Before “Thrones,” Glen had a prolific career in film and television, notably appearing on “Downton Abbey” as Sir Richard Carlisle, a suitor of Lady Mary, and in the 2011 film “The Iron Lady.”

Donachie had roles on television shows such as “Doctor Who” before working on “Game of Thrones.”

Before “Thrones,” Momoa had starred as Conan in 2011’s “Conan the Barbarian,” and had a recurring role on the TV series “Baywatch: Hawaii.”

McCann appeared in films like 2004’s “Alexander” and 2007’s “Hot Fuzz.”

Glen will join “Thrones” costar Lena Headey in “The Flood,” out later this year.

How his character ended the show: Glen’s Jorah Mormont died defending Daenerys from wights at the Battle of Winterfell, after reuniting with her on season seven.

What’s next: Glen has kept busy since “Game of Thrones” wrapped. He’ll appear in the romantic comedy “What About Love,” premiering next year, and will also have a role in “The Flood” opposite Lena Headey.

In addition to these roles, Glen will also appear in “Haven: Above Sky,” a sci-fi thriller set in the future that follows an astronaut shipwrecked on the ruins of Earth.

After “Thrones,” Jason Momoa went on to play the title role in 2018’s “Aquaman.”

caption Momoa is married to “The Cosby Show” actress Lisa Bonet. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

How his character ended the show: Way back on season one, Daenerys was wed to Khal Drogo as part of a scheme by her exiled brother Viserys to gain support for an attack on the Seven Kingdoms. Daenerys and Drogo actually enjoyed a happy partnership, until Drogo was severely wounded in battle.

Daenerys enlisted the help of a witch to help heal Drogo, but ended up sacrificing her unborn son in exchange. While Drogo’s life was spared, he was left in a catatonic state, causing Dany to smother him out of pity.

The flames of Drogo’s funeral pyre ultimately hatch Dany’s dragon eggs, making her the mother of dragons and “the unburnt.”

What’s next: Momoa will play Duncan Idaho in the upcoming adaptation of “Dune,” set to premiere in 2020.

Rory McCann’s the Hound was a fan favorite on “Game of Thrones.”

How his character ended the show: Fans will be talking about McCann’s epic battle with his on-screen brother “the Mountain” for the foreseeable future. On the penultimate episode of “Thrones,” the Hound battles the Mountain on the steps of the Red Keep as the city falls around them, before he plunges them both over the edge and into a pit of fire.

And it’s the Hound who ultimately saves Arya’s life during the storm of King’s Landing, after he tells her to abandon her quest for revenge by killing Cersei.

What’s next: McCann has no reported upcoming projects at this time.

Richard Madden, Joseph Mawle, and Michelle Fairley during the season one table read of “Game of Thrones.”

caption Benjen was one of the few remaining Starks to make it past season three. source HBO

No “Game of Thrones” fan could ever forget the infamous Red Wedding during season three. Following his crusade against the Lannisters, Richard Madden’s Robb Stark is brutally murdered by the Freys, along with his pregnant wife and his mother, Catelyn Stark (played by Michelle Fairley).

“The Last Watch” includes footage of Madden and Fairley, as well as Joseph Mawle (who plays Benjen Stark) at the season one table read. Benjen would go on to save Jon Snow from an army of wights on season seven.

Before “Thrones,” Madden starred in 2010 British thriller “Chatroom,” as well as stage productions like “Romeo and Juliet.”

Mawle has had a prolific career both before and after “Thrones,” appearing on shows like “Sense8” and “Troy: Fall of a City.”

Fairley also appeared in “Chatroom,” and played the role of Hermione Granger’s mother in 2010’s “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1.”

Richard Madden plays Elton John’s lover and manager John Reid in “Rocketman.”

caption Madden was reportedly offered the role of James Bond earlier this year. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

How his character ended the show: After traveling to the Freys’ castle for a wedding celebration, both Robb and Catelyn Stark are killed as part of the Red Wedding massacre on season three.

What’s next: After his character was killed off, Madden went on to star in the 2015 live-action version of Cinderella with Lily James, and has received critical acclaim for his role on the 2018 BBC series “The Bodyguard.”

In addition to his role in this year’s “Rocketman,” Madden is currently filming “1917,” a Sam Mendes-directed war film.

Michelle Fairley is set to star in an upcoming Amazon series, out later this year.

caption The actress also had a recurring role on “Suits” in 2013, opposite Meghan Markle. source Karwai Tang/Stringer/Getty

How her character ended the show: Fairley’s character Catelyn Stark was also killed during the Red Wedding on season 3 of “Thrones.”

What’s next: Fairley will have a starring role on “The Feed,” an upcoming psychological thriller series from Amazon.

The show will take place in London in the near future, and will follow the effects of an “omnipresent” technology taking over the world.