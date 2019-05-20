The ‘Game of Thrones’ cast bids farewell to the show in an emotional goodbye video

- source
- HBO
- HBO released a video following the “Game of Thrones” series finale showcasing some of the show’s main stars thanking the fans for coming along on this eight-season journey.
- It features Isaac Hempstead Wright (who played Bran), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys), John Bradley (Sam), Kristofer Hivju (Tormund), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne), Maisie Williams (Arya), and Sophie Turner (Sansa).
- “I never expected people to like Brienne of Tarth,” said Christie, speaking of her character. “I was totally prepared for people not to.”
- “The fans have given me an identity I didn’t have,” said a teary-eyed Clarke.
- You can watch the full video below and follow along with our “Game of Thrones” coverage here.
- Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.