‘Game of Thrones’ fans are re-casting the show with all black actors, and their suggestions are spot-on

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark, Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark, and Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark on the

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark, Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark, and Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark on the “Game of Thrones” series finale.
HBO

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” is one of the most beloved TV shows of all time, but it hasn’t been without its fair share of criticism.

One of fans’ most longstanding critiques is the show’s lack of diversity, which resurfaced with a vengeance when Nathalie Emmanuel’s Missandei, one of the show’s only prominent women of color, was brutally executed on the final season.

On Tuesday, two days after the divisive series finale, actor and comedian Corin Wells launched a trend on Twitter that addressed this issue in a creative and intriguing way. Wells created a thread called “A Black Casting for ‘Game of Thrones,'” re-imagining the show with a cast of black actors.

“I made this to cope with the death of my favorite show,” Wells told INSIDER. “It’s weird because in making it, it didn’t even occur to me that other people aside from my friends would join in.”

Soon, other Twitter users were adding their own suggestions.

“I think it resonated with people because ‘GoT’ obviously lacked diversity,” Wells continued. “Having a strong connection to a show that doesn’t have anyone that looks like you is a weird feeling. It’s like ‘Friends’ and ‘Seinfeld.’ I love these shows but this wasn’t made for me or with people like me in mind. So I wanted to imagine a Westeros with more melanin … or all melanin.”

Here are our favorite casting suggestions from the popular thread, which currently has over 1,000 replies and 40,000 likes.

Denzel Washington as Ned Stark

Ned Stark (Sean Bean) was killed off on season one.
Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic / HBO

Wells would cast Denzel Washington, the “Malcolm X” actor and onetime “Sexiest Man Alive,” as the noble head of House Stark.

Angela Bassett as Catelyn Stark

The fearless matriarch Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley) was killed at the Red Wedding.
John Shearer/Getty Images for People Magazine / HBO

Angela Bassett currently stars on Fox’s drama series “9-1-1.”

Lakeith Stanfield as Robb Stark

Robb Stark (Richard Madden) was the eldest Stark sibling.
Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Freedom Road Productions / HBO

Lakeith Stanfield is best known for his roles in “Get Out” and on FX’s “Atlanta.”

Yara Shahidi as Sansa Stark

Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) became Queen of the North on the finale.
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images / HBO

Yara Shahidi is an actress, style icon, and activist, best know for her role as Zoey Johnson on ABC’s “Black-ish” and its spin-off, “Grown-ish.”

Amandla Stenberg as Arya Stark

Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) is a master assassin.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter / HBO

Amandla Stenberg’s breakout role in “The Hunger Games” helped her land leading roles in groundbreaking films like “The Hate U Give.”

Jaden Smith as Bran Stark

Bran Stark (Issac Hempstead Wright) was chosen as Westeros’ newest king on the finale.
Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images / HBO

Jaden Smith has been in the spotlight since he starred alongside his famous father in “The Pursuit of Happyness.”

Chadwick Boseman as Jon Snow

Jon Snow (Kit Harington) was actually named Aegon Targaryen.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic / HBO

Chadwick Boseman portrayed James Brown in “Get on Up” and Jackie Robinson in “42,” but found a new level of fame as the titular hero in “Black Panther.”

Zendaya as Ygritte

Ygritte (Rose Leslie) was Jon Snow’s first love.
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage / HBO

Twitter user @thatreenagirl proposed that Zendaya should play Ygritte, a fiery and self-assured wildling woman.

Zendaya, who rose to prominence on Disney Channel, plays Peter Parker’s love interest in the upcoming film “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and will star on HBO’s new teen drama “Euphoria.”

Tessa Thompson as Daenerys Targaryen

Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) had a tragic downfall on the final season.
Rich Fury/Getty Images / HBO

Tessa Thompson played Valkyrie, a powerful Asgardian warrior, in “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

Winston Duke as Khal Drogo

Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa) was killed by blood magic on season one.
Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images / HBO

Wells originally cast “Us” actor Winston Duke as the lovable wildling Tormund Giantsbane, but other fans disagreed.

New York Times best-selling author Luvvie Ajayi thought Duke would be perfectly suited to play Khal Drogo, the powerful Dothraki warlord.

Mahershala Ali as Ser Jorah Mormont

Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen) was Daenerys Targaryen’s most loyal advisor.
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic / HBO

Mahershala Ali recently starred on season three of “True Detective” and in the Oscar-winning film “Green Book.”

Marsai Martin as Lyanna Mormont

Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey) was the fierce Lady of Bear Island.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for NAACP / HBO

Marsai Martin plays Diane Johnson on ABC’s “Black-ish” and recently starred in the comedy film “Little,” which she also executive produced.

Jeffrey Wright as Lord Varys

Varys (Conleth Hill) served as the Master of Whispers for multiple rulers.
Michael Tran/FilmMagic / HBO

Jeffrey Wright portrays Bernard Lowe and Arnold Weber on HBO’s “Westworld.”

Giancarlo Esposito as Littlefinger

Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) was a master manipulator.
Samuel de Roman/Getty Images / HBO

You’ll probably recognize Giancarlo Esposito from his star-making turn as Gus Fring on AMC’s “Breaking Bad.”

Keith David as Tywin Lannister

Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance) was obsessed with his family legacy.
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic / HBO

Keith David has starred in Oscar-winning dramas like “Crash” and beloved comedies like “There’s Something About Mary.”

Kerry Washington as Cersei Lannister

Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) became queen after the deaths of her three children.
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images / HBO

Kerry Washington is best known for her starring role on ABC’s “Scandal.”

Idris Elba as Jaime Lannister

Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) was morally conflicted throughout the series.
Karwai Tang/WireImage / HBO

Idris Elba was named People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” in late 2018, directed a thriller called “Yardie,” and is reportedly in talks to replace Will Smith as Deadshot in the next “Suicide Squad” movie.

Danai Gurira as Brienne of Tarth

Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) is known for keeping her word.
Mike Coppola/VF19/Getty Images for VF / HBO

The user @buffalosouljah1 suggested “Avengers” actress Danai Gurira to play Brienne of Tarth, the newest Lord Commander of the Kingsguard.

Ajayi also suggested “Saturday Night Live” comedian Leslie Jones, but Jones herself disagreed: “I would be the dragon,” she joked.

Cicely Tyson as Olenna Tyrell

Olenna Tyrell (Diana Rigg) was one of the most politically savvy people in Westeros.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images / HBO

Cicely Tyson, 94, suggested by Ajayi to play the powerful role of Olenna, recently graced the cover of Time magazine as one of 34 people who are “changing how we see our world.”

Zoë Kravitz as Margaery Tyrell

Margaery Tyrell (Natalie Dormer) briefly reigned as Tommen Baratheon’s queen.
JB Lacroix/ Getty Images / HBO

Zoë Kravitz will reprise her role as Bonnie Carlson on the upcoming second season of HBO’s “Big Little Lies.”

Daniel Kaluuya as Theon Greyjoy

Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen) became a villain but died a hero.
Presley Ann/WireImage / HBO

Daniel Kaluuya has starred in beloved films like “Black Panther” and “Get Out,” as well as an episode of “Black Mirror.”

Lena Waithe as Yara Greyjoy

Yara Greyjoy (Gemma Whelan) is the Queen of the Iron Islands.
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic / HBO

Lena Waithe, suggested by @KenneDibner, has regular roles on two Netflix series, “Master of None” and “Dear White People.” She’s also an activist and outspoken supporter of LGBTQ+ rights.

John Boyega as Gendry

Gendry (Joe Dempsie) was legitimized as a Baratheon on the final season.
Mike Marsland/WireImage / HBO

John Boyega rose to fame as a rebellious stormtrooper in the modern “Star Wars” trilogy.

Tracee Ellis Ross as Lysa Arryn

Lysa Arryn (Kate Dickie), the Lady Regent of the Vale, was slightly unhinged.
Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for NAACP / HBO

Tracee Ellis Ross is best known for her roles on The CW sitcom “Girlfriends” and ABC’s “Black-ish.”

Lupita Nyong’o as Melisandre

Melisandre (Carice van Houten) was a loyal follower of the Lord of Light.
Rich Fury/FilmMagic / HBO

Lupita Nyong’o recently starred in Jordan Peele’s horror film “Us.”

Michael Kenneth Williams as Ser Bronn of the Blackwater

Bronn (Jerome Flynn) went from being a sellsword to the Lord of Highgarden.
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images / HBO

Michael Kenneth Williams is already an HBO darling, having portrayed Omar Little on “The Wire” and Albert “Chalky” White on “Boardwalk Empire.”

Billy Porter as Oberyn Martell

Oberyn (Pedro Pascal) was known as “The Red Viper.”
HBO

Twitter user @clintw suggested the “Pose” actor and style icon Billy Porter for the memorable role of Oberyn Martell.

Rihanna as Ellaria Sand

We last saw Ellaria (Indira Varma) locked in the dungeon of the Red Keep.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images / HBO

Rihanna was suggested by user @jazzymsjasmine to play the defiant, passionate mother of Dorne’s dangerous Sand Snakes.

The “Work” singer and Fenty Beauty creator has dabbled in acting, having starred in “Ocean’s 8,” “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets,” and “Battleship.”

Morgan Freeman as Aemon Targaryen

Aemon (Peter Vaughan) was the maester at Castle Black.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic / HBO

Twitter user @mataiono would cast Morgan Freeman as Maester Aemon, who was a voice of reason and source of wisdom for the brothers of the Night’s Watch.

The “Shawshank Redemption” actor is renowned for his deep voice and cool composure.

Djimon Honsou as Jaqen Hagar

Jaqen Hagar was portrayed on “Game of Thrones” by Tom Wlaschiha.
Andrew H. Walker/WireImage / HBO

@Samukhele suggested “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor Djimon Honsou to play the mysterious Faceless Man assassin, Jaqen Hagar.

Michael Ealy as Ramsay Bolton

Ramsay Bolton was portrayed on “Game of Thrones” by Iwan Rheon.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images / HBO

Twitter user @Va2nG proposed that Michael Ealy, who previously portrayed a twisted stalker in “The Perfect Guy,” should play the sadistic Ramsay Bolton.