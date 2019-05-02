‘Game of Thrones’ fans are re-casting the show with all black actors, and their suggestions are spot-on

- source
- Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones” season eight, episode six, “The Iron Throne.”
- HBO’s hit show has been criticized in the past for its lack of diversity.
- Since the series finale on Sunday, fans have been re-imagining the show with a cast of black actors.
- Fans suggested spot-on replacements like Yara Shahidi as Sansa Stark, Jaden Smith as Bran Stark, and Tessa Thompson as Daenerys Targaryen.
HBO’s “Game of Thrones” is one of the most beloved TV shows of all time, but it hasn’t been without its fair share of criticism.
One of fans’ most longstanding critiques is the show’s lack of diversity, which resurfaced with a vengeance when Nathalie Emmanuel’s Missandei, one of the show’s only prominent women of color, was brutally executed on the final season.
On Tuesday, two days after the divisive series finale, actor and comedian Corin Wells launched a trend on Twitter that addressed this issue in a creative and intriguing way. Wells created a thread called “A Black Casting for ‘Game of Thrones,'” re-imagining the show with a cast of black actors.
“I made this to cope with the death of my favorite show,” Wells told INSIDER. “It’s weird because in making it, it didn’t even occur to me that other people aside from my friends would join in.”
Soon, other Twitter users were adding their own suggestions.
“I think it resonated with people because ‘GoT’ obviously lacked diversity,” Wells continued. “Having a strong connection to a show that doesn’t have anyone that looks like you is a weird feeling. It’s like ‘Friends’ and ‘Seinfeld.’ I love these shows but this wasn’t made for me or with people like me in mind. So I wanted to imagine a Westeros with more melanin … or all melanin.”
Here are our favorite casting suggestions from the popular thread, which currently has over 1,000 replies and 40,000 likes.
Denzel Washington as Ned Stark
Wells would cast Denzel Washington, the “Malcolm X” actor and onetime “Sexiest Man Alive,” as the noble head of House Stark.
Angela Bassett as Catelyn Stark
Angela Bassett currently stars on Fox’s drama series “9-1-1.”
Lakeith Stanfield as Robb Stark
Lakeith Stanfield is best known for his roles in “Get Out” and on FX’s “Atlanta.”
Yara Shahidi as Sansa Stark
Yara Shahidi is an actress, style icon, and activist, best know for her role as Zoey Johnson on ABC’s “Black-ish” and its spin-off, “Grown-ish.”
Amandla Stenberg as Arya Stark
Amandla Stenberg’s breakout role in “The Hunger Games” helped her land leading roles in groundbreaking films like “The Hate U Give.”
Jaden Smith as Bran Stark
Jaden Smith has been in the spotlight since he starred alongside his famous father in “The Pursuit of Happyness.”
Chadwick Boseman as Jon Snow
Chadwick Boseman portrayed James Brown in “Get on Up” and Jackie Robinson in “42,” but found a new level of fame as the titular hero in “Black Panther.”
Zendaya as Ygritte
Twitter user @thatreenagirl proposed that Zendaya should play Ygritte, a fiery and self-assured wildling woman.
Zendaya, who rose to prominence on Disney Channel, plays Peter Parker’s love interest in the upcoming film “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and will star on HBO’s new teen drama “Euphoria.”
Tessa Thompson as Daenerys Targaryen
Tessa Thompson played Valkyrie, a powerful Asgardian warrior, in “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Avengers: Endgame.”
Winston Duke as Khal Drogo
Wells originally cast “Us” actor Winston Duke as the lovable wildling Tormund Giantsbane, but other fans disagreed.
New York Times best-selling author Luvvie Ajayi thought Duke would be perfectly suited to play Khal Drogo, the powerful Dothraki warlord.
Mahershala Ali as Ser Jorah Mormont
Mahershala Ali recently starred on season three of “True Detective” and in the Oscar-winning film “Green Book.”
Marsai Martin as Lyanna Mormont
Marsai Martin plays Diane Johnson on ABC’s “Black-ish” and recently starred in the comedy film “Little,” which she also executive produced.
Jeffrey Wright as Lord Varys
Jeffrey Wright portrays Bernard Lowe and Arnold Weber on HBO’s “Westworld.”
Giancarlo Esposito as Littlefinger
You’ll probably recognize Giancarlo Esposito from his star-making turn as Gus Fring on AMC’s “Breaking Bad.”
Keith David as Tywin Lannister
Keith David has starred in Oscar-winning dramas like “Crash” and beloved comedies like “There’s Something About Mary.”
Kerry Washington as Cersei Lannister
Kerry Washington is best known for her starring role on ABC’s “Scandal.”
Idris Elba as Jaime Lannister
Idris Elba was named People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” in late 2018, directed a thriller called “Yardie,” and is reportedly in talks to replace Will Smith as Deadshot in the next “Suicide Squad” movie.
Danai Gurira as Brienne of Tarth
The user @buffalosouljah1 suggested “Avengers” actress Danai Gurira to play Brienne of Tarth, the newest Lord Commander of the Kingsguard.
Ajayi also suggested “Saturday Night Live” comedian Leslie Jones, but Jones herself disagreed: “I would be the dragon,” she joked.
Cicely Tyson as Olenna Tyrell
Cicely Tyson, 94, suggested by Ajayi to play the powerful role of Olenna, recently graced the cover of Time magazine as one of 34 people who are “changing how we see our world.”
Zoë Kravitz as Margaery Tyrell
Zoë Kravitz will reprise her role as Bonnie Carlson on the upcoming second season of HBO’s “Big Little Lies.”
Daniel Kaluuya as Theon Greyjoy
Daniel Kaluuya has starred in beloved films like “Black Panther” and “Get Out,” as well as an episode of “Black Mirror.”
Lena Waithe as Yara Greyjoy
Lena Waithe, suggested by @KenneDibner, has regular roles on two Netflix series, “Master of None” and “Dear White People.” She’s also an activist and outspoken supporter of LGBTQ+ rights.
John Boyega as Gendry
John Boyega rose to fame as a rebellious stormtrooper in the modern “Star Wars” trilogy.
Tracee Ellis Ross as Lysa Arryn
Tracee Ellis Ross is best known for her roles on The CW sitcom “Girlfriends” and ABC’s “Black-ish.”
Lupita Nyong’o as Melisandre
Lupita Nyong’o recently starred in Jordan Peele’s horror film “Us.”
Michael Kenneth Williams as Ser Bronn of the Blackwater
Michael Kenneth Williams is already an HBO darling, having portrayed Omar Little on “The Wire” and Albert “Chalky” White on “Boardwalk Empire.”
Billy Porter as Oberyn Martell
Twitter user @clintw suggested the “Pose” actor and style icon Billy Porter for the memorable role of Oberyn Martell.
Rihanna as Ellaria Sand
Rihanna was suggested by user @jazzymsjasmine to play the defiant, passionate mother of Dorne’s dangerous Sand Snakes.
The “Work” singer and Fenty Beauty creator has dabbled in acting, having starred in “Ocean’s 8,” “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets,” and “Battleship.”
Morgan Freeman as Aemon Targaryen
Twitter user @mataiono would cast Morgan Freeman as Maester Aemon, who was a voice of reason and source of wisdom for the brothers of the Night’s Watch.
The “Shawshank Redemption” actor is renowned for his deep voice and cool composure.
Djimon Honsou as Jaqen Hagar
@Samukhele suggested “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor Djimon Honsou to play the mysterious Faceless Man assassin, Jaqen Hagar.
Michael Ealy as Ramsay Bolton
Twitter user @Va2nG proposed that Michael Ealy, who previously portrayed a twisted stalker in “The Perfect Guy,” should play the sadistic Ramsay Bolton.
