‘Game of Thrones’ fans are re-casting the show with all black actors, and their suggestions are spot-on

caption Maisie Williams as Arya Stark, Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark, and Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark on the “Game of Thrones” series finale. source HBO

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones” season eight, episode six, “The Iron Throne.”

HBO’s hit show has been criticized in the past for its lack of diversity.

Since the series finale on Sunday, fans have been re-imagining the show with a cast of black actors.

Fans suggested spot-on replacements like Yara Shahidi as Sansa Stark, Jaden Smith as Bran Stark, and Tessa Thompson as Daenerys Targaryen.

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” is one of the most beloved TV shows of all time, but it hasn’t been without its fair share of criticism.

One of fans’ most longstanding critiques is the show’s lack of diversity, which resurfaced with a vengeance when Nathalie Emmanuel’s Missandei, one of the show’s only prominent women of color, was brutally executed on the final season.

On Tuesday, two days after the divisive series finale, actor and comedian Corin Wells launched a trend on Twitter that addressed this issue in a creative and intriguing way. Wells created a thread called “A Black Casting for ‘Game of Thrones,'” re-imagining the show with a cast of black actors.

“I made this to cope with the death of my favorite show,” Wells told INSIDER. “It’s weird because in making it, it didn’t even occur to me that other people aside from my friends would join in.”

Soon, other Twitter users were adding their own suggestions.

“I think it resonated with people because ‘GoT’ obviously lacked diversity,” Wells continued. “Having a strong connection to a show that doesn’t have anyone that looks like you is a weird feeling. It’s like ‘Friends’ and ‘Seinfeld.’ I love these shows but this wasn’t made for me or with people like me in mind. So I wanted to imagine a Westeros with more melanin … or all melanin.”

Here are our favorite casting suggestions from the popular thread, which currently has over 1,000 replies and 40,000 likes.

Denzel Washington as Ned Stark

caption Ned Stark (Sean Bean) was killed off on season one. source Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic / HBO

Wells would cast Denzel Washington, the “Malcolm X” actor and onetime “Sexiest Man Alive,” as the noble head of House Stark.

Angela Bassett as Catelyn Stark

caption The fearless matriarch Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley) was killed at the Red Wedding. source John Shearer/Getty Images for People Magazine / HBO

Angela Bassett currently stars on Fox’s drama series “9-1-1.”

Lakeith Stanfield as Robb Stark

caption Robb Stark (Richard Madden) was the eldest Stark sibling. source Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Freedom Road Productions / HBO

Lakeith Stanfield is best known for his roles in “Get Out” and on FX’s “Atlanta.”

Yara Shahidi as Sansa Stark

caption Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) became Queen of the North on the finale. source David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images / HBO

Yara Shahidi is an actress, style icon, and activist, best know for her role as Zoey Johnson on ABC’s “Black-ish” and its spin-off, “Grown-ish.”

Amandla Stenberg as Arya Stark

caption Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) is a master assassin. source Jesse Grant/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter / HBO

Amandla Stenberg’s breakout role in “The Hunger Games” helped her land leading roles in groundbreaking films like “The Hate U Give.”

Jaden Smith as Bran Stark

caption Bran Stark (Issac Hempstead Wright) was chosen as Westeros’ newest king on the finale. source Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images / HBO

Jaden Smith has been in the spotlight since he starred alongside his famous father in “The Pursuit of Happyness.”

Chadwick Boseman as Jon Snow

caption Jon Snow (Kit Harington) was actually named Aegon Targaryen. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic / HBO

Chadwick Boseman portrayed James Brown in “Get on Up” and Jackie Robinson in “42,” but found a new level of fame as the titular hero in “Black Panther.”

Zendaya as Ygritte

caption Ygritte (Rose Leslie) was Jon Snow’s first love. source Dia Dipasupil/WireImage / HBO

Twitter user @thatreenagirl proposed that Zendaya should play Ygritte, a fiery and self-assured wildling woman.

Zendaya, who rose to prominence on Disney Channel, plays Peter Parker’s love interest in the upcoming film “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and will star on HBO’s new teen drama “Euphoria.”

Tessa Thompson as Daenerys Targaryen

caption Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) had a tragic downfall on the final season. source Rich Fury/Getty Images / HBO

Tessa Thompson played Valkyrie, a powerful Asgardian warrior, in “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

Winston Duke as Khal Drogo

caption Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa) was killed by blood magic on season one. source Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images / HBO

Wells originally cast “Us” actor Winston Duke as the lovable wildling Tormund Giantsbane, but other fans disagreed.

New York Times best-selling author Luvvie Ajayi thought Duke would be perfectly suited to play Khal Drogo, the powerful Dothraki warlord.

Mahershala Ali as Ser Jorah Mormont

caption Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen) was Daenerys Targaryen’s most loyal advisor. source Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic / HBO

Mahershala Ali recently starred on season three of “True Detective” and in the Oscar-winning film “Green Book.”

Marsai Martin as Lyanna Mormont

caption Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey) was the fierce Lady of Bear Island. source Paras Griffin/Getty Images for NAACP / HBO

Marsai Martin plays Diane Johnson on ABC’s “Black-ish” and recently starred in the comedy film “Little,” which she also executive produced.

Jeffrey Wright as Lord Varys

caption Varys (Conleth Hill) served as the Master of Whispers for multiple rulers. source Michael Tran/FilmMagic / HBO

Jeffrey Wright portrays Bernard Lowe and Arnold Weber on HBO’s “Westworld.”

Giancarlo Esposito as Littlefinger

caption Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) was a master manipulator. source Samuel de Roman/Getty Images / HBO

You’ll probably recognize Giancarlo Esposito from his star-making turn as Gus Fring on AMC’s “Breaking Bad.”

Keith David as Tywin Lannister

caption Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance) was obsessed with his family legacy. source Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic / HBO

Keith David has starred in Oscar-winning dramas like “Crash” and beloved comedies like “There’s Something About Mary.”

Kerry Washington as Cersei Lannister

caption Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) became queen after the deaths of her three children. source Roy Rochlin/Getty Images / HBO

Kerry Washington is best known for her starring role on ABC’s “Scandal.”

Idris Elba as Jaime Lannister

caption Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) was morally conflicted throughout the series. source Karwai Tang/WireImage / HBO

Idris Elba was named People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” in late 2018, directed a thriller called “Yardie,” and is reportedly in talks to replace Will Smith as Deadshot in the next “Suicide Squad” movie.

Danai Gurira as Brienne of Tarth

caption Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) is known for keeping her word. source Mike Coppola/VF19/Getty Images for VF / HBO

The user @buffalosouljah1 suggested “Avengers” actress Danai Gurira to play Brienne of Tarth, the newest Lord Commander of the Kingsguard.

Ajayi also suggested “Saturday Night Live” comedian Leslie Jones, but Jones herself disagreed: “I would be the dragon,” she joked.

Cicely Tyson as Olenna Tyrell

caption Olenna Tyrell (Diana Rigg) was one of the most politically savvy people in Westeros. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images / HBO

Cicely Tyson, 94, suggested by Ajayi to play the powerful role of Olenna, recently graced the cover of Time magazine as one of 34 people who are “changing how we see our world.”

Zoë Kravitz as Margaery Tyrell

caption Margaery Tyrell (Natalie Dormer) briefly reigned as Tommen Baratheon’s queen. source JB Lacroix/ Getty Images / HBO

Zoë Kravitz will reprise her role as Bonnie Carlson on the upcoming second season of HBO’s “Big Little Lies.”

Daniel Kaluuya as Theon Greyjoy

caption Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen) became a villain but died a hero. source Presley Ann/WireImage / HBO

Daniel Kaluuya has starred in beloved films like “Black Panther” and “Get Out,” as well as an episode of “Black Mirror.”

Lena Waithe as Yara Greyjoy

caption Yara Greyjoy (Gemma Whelan) is the Queen of the Iron Islands. source Taylor Hill/FilmMagic / HBO

Lena Waithe, suggested by @KenneDibner, has regular roles on two Netflix series, “Master of None” and “Dear White People.” She’s also an activist and outspoken supporter of LGBTQ+ rights.

John Boyega as Gendry

caption Gendry (Joe Dempsie) was legitimized as a Baratheon on the final season. source Mike Marsland/WireImage / HBO

John Boyega rose to fame as a rebellious stormtrooper in the modern “Star Wars” trilogy.

Tracee Ellis Ross as Lysa Arryn

caption Lysa Arryn (Kate Dickie), the Lady Regent of the Vale, was slightly unhinged. source Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for NAACP / HBO

Tracee Ellis Ross is best known for her roles on The CW sitcom “Girlfriends” and ABC’s “Black-ish.”

Lupita Nyong’o as Melisandre

caption Melisandre (Carice van Houten) was a loyal follower of the Lord of Light. source Rich Fury/FilmMagic / HBO

Lupita Nyong’o recently starred in Jordan Peele’s horror film “Us.”

Michael Kenneth Williams as Ser Bronn of the Blackwater

caption Bronn (Jerome Flynn) went from being a sellsword to the Lord of Highgarden. source Roy Rochlin/Getty Images / HBO

Michael Kenneth Williams is already an HBO darling, having portrayed Omar Little on “The Wire” and Albert “Chalky” White on “Boardwalk Empire.”

Billy Porter as Oberyn Martell

caption Oberyn (Pedro Pascal) was known as “The Red Viper.” source HBO

Twitter user @clintw suggested the “Pose” actor and style icon Billy Porter for the memorable role of Oberyn Martell.

Rihanna as Ellaria Sand

caption We last saw Ellaria (Indira Varma) locked in the dungeon of the Red Keep. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images / HBO

Rihanna was suggested by user @jazzymsjasmine to play the defiant, passionate mother of Dorne’s dangerous Sand Snakes.

The “Work” singer and Fenty Beauty creator has dabbled in acting, having starred in “Ocean’s 8,” “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets,” and “Battleship.”

Morgan Freeman as Aemon Targaryen

caption Aemon (Peter Vaughan) was the maester at Castle Black. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic / HBO

Twitter user @mataiono would cast Morgan Freeman as Maester Aemon, who was a voice of reason and source of wisdom for the brothers of the Night’s Watch.

The “Shawshank Redemption” actor is renowned for his deep voice and cool composure.

Djimon Honsou as Jaqen Hagar

caption Jaqen Hagar was portrayed on “Game of Thrones” by Tom Wlaschiha. source Andrew H. Walker/WireImage / HBO

@Samukhele suggested “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor Djimon Honsou to play the mysterious Faceless Man assassin, Jaqen Hagar.

Michael Ealy as Ramsay Bolton

caption Ramsay Bolton was portrayed on “Game of Thrones” by Iwan Rheon. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images / HBO

Twitter user @Va2nG proposed that Michael Ealy, who previously portrayed a twisted stalker in “The Perfect Guy,” should play the sadistic Ramsay Bolton.