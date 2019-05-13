‘Game of Thrones’ gave Cersei an unexpected role in Sunday’s climactic episode and fans are bewildered

caption Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister on “Game of Thrones.” source Helen Sloan/HBO

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for HBO’s “Game of Thrones” season eight, episode five, “The Bells.”

Cersei Lannister finally met her end on Sunday’s climactic episode, crushed in the collapsing tunnels underneath King’s Landing.

Many expected the villainous character’s death to have some kind of poetic justice, and fans predicted she’d be killed by a main character.

Her actual fate was unexpected and, some say, anticlimactic.

Although HBO’s “Game of Thrones” built a reputation for abruptly killing off major characters, many fans expected Cersei Lannister to die on Sunday’s episode – and yet, it still caught many off guard.

Cersei finally met her end on the final season’s climactic fifth episode, titled “The Bells,” in the tunnels underneath King’s Landing. She and her twin brother, Jaime Lannister, were crushed as they tried to escape the collapsing city together.

“Please don’t let me die. I don’t want to die,” Cersei tells Jaime in her final moments. “Not like this.”

caption Cersei and Jaime in their final moments together on “Game of Thrones.” source Helen Sloan/HBO

Cersei was arguably the show’s most devious, hated villain throughout all eight seasons, and so many viewers expected her death to carry some kind of poetic justice. Plenty of fan theories posited she would be killed by another main character, like her longtime lover and twin brother Jaime or the master assassin Arya Stark.

Even Lena Headey hoped her own character would die at the hands of Arya, or one of Cersei’s own brothers.

Cersei’s actual fate was somewhat anticlimactic. We weren’t given a final showdown or one of Headey’s masterful monologues. Instead, the murderous queen was killed by falling building rubble.

Many fans thought Cersei’s death was just one example of disappointing payoffs and confusing character developments in the show’s final season.

They really turned Dany into the villain and Cersei into the victim #GameOfThrones⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/JoXOVSqwbk — Jorge (@maktub8a) May 13, 2019

Game of Thrones has turned into a fucking joke the final season… Cersei dying to boulders.. really??? What a shit pay off. Bran still afk since episode 3 and having ZERO importance. Danny becoming like her father WOW man who WOULDVE FUCKING THOUGHT!! FCKN TRASH @GameOfThrones — Apex Legends fan (@TSM_THump) May 13, 2019

#gameofthrones after eight season cersei died like a little bitch by some ROCKS, jaime turned out to be the fuck we always thought he was, dany turned into the mad queen….all that character development? OUT THE WINDOW pic.twitter.com/OlXb1zGSeb — madz????✨???? (@maddyackerburg) May 13, 2019

Others, however, are just pleased that she’s gone. Some thought her death was fitting simply because it was unexpected.