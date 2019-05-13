Every major character who died on Sunday’s ‘Game of Thrones’ battle in King’s Landing

caption Tons of people died when Daenerys invaded King’s Landing. source HBO

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for HBO’s “Game of Thrones” season eight, episode five, “The Bells.”

The show’s penultimate episode saw Daenerys Targaryen and her army attack King’s Landing.

Thousands of Westerosi people died when Daenerys decided to burn the city, including multiple main characters.

“Game of Thrones” has never been shy about killing major characters, but Sunday’s penultimate episode of HBO’s hit series saw death and destruction on a massive scale.

Daenerys Targaryen’s highly anticipated sack of King’s Landing quickly turned horrific when she decided to ignore the city’s surrender and burn it to the ground. Many main characters died as a result, and still others died for entirely different reasons.

Lord Varys was executed by Daenerys Targaryen’s dragon, Drogon.

caption Conleth Hill as Varys. source HBO

Varys, also known as the Spider, served many kings and queens as the Master of Whisperers. Over the course of season eight, he became convinced that Daenerys could no longer be trusted and tried to convince Jon Snow to take her place, as the rightful King of Westeros.

When Tyrion told Daenerys of Varys’ changing loyalties, she ordered her dragon to burn him alive, as she once promised to do if he ever betrayed her.

Harry Strickland was skewered by Grey Worm.

caption Marc Rissmann as Harry Strickland. source HBO

Harry Strickland was known as the formidable captain of the Golden Company, a group of mercenaries from Essos.

As it turns out, he and his men were gravely outmatched by Daenerys and her army. Harry Strickland was narrowly spared by Drogon – but stabbed by Grey Worm shortly after.

Euron Greyjoy was stabbed in the stomach by Jaime Lannister.

caption Pilou Asbæk as Euron Greyjoy. source HBO

Euron Greyjoy, the King of the Iron Islands, had hoped to marry Cersei Lannister and become King of Westeros.

Instead, he was thrown overboard when Daenerys attacked on his ships and washed up onshore, positioned perfectly to confront Jaime Lannister. He taunted Jaime and nearly killed him, but Jaime managed to stab Euron through the stomach.

Qyburn was brutally killed by The Mountain.

caption Anton Lesser as Qyburn. source HBO

Qyburn was a former maester and Cersei’s last remaining loyalist. As Hand of the Queen, he tried to help her safely escape Daenerys’ attack – flanked by the undead Gregor Clegane, who was reanimated by Qyburn to protect the queen.

However, when Gregor (aka the Mountain) encountered his brother Sandor (aka the Hound), the zombie soldier seemed to forget his purpose.

When Qyburn ordered him to defend Cersei, the Mountain grabbed him by the neck and threw him against a rock, killing him instantly.

The Hound sacrificed himself to kill his brother, the Mountain.

caption Rory McCann as Sandor Clegane, aka the Hound. source HBO

Ever since they were children, Sandor Clegane (aka the Hound) was driven by a hatred of his brother and motivated by his desire for revenge. He was finally able to confront his brother, the Mountain, in King’s Landing.

But since the Mountain had already died and been reanimated, he proved nearly impossible to kill. The Hound managed to stab his brother through the heart and the eye, but neither finished him off.

So finally, the Hound decided to tackle his brother over the castle wall, into the burning city below.

The Mountain was killed (again) by his brother, the Hound.

caption Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as Gregor Clegane, aka the Mountain. source HBO

The Mountain was already killed by Oberyn Martell, back on season four. But he was reanimated by Qyburn and became a murderous, undead soldier, loyal to Cersei.

The Mountain was finally destroyed by his brother, who threw them both off a castle wall and into a raging fire.

Cersei Lannister died in the tunnels beneath King’s Landing.

caption Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister. source Helen Sloan/HBO

Cersei was convinced that Daenerys would not take King’s Landing, but she was quickly proven wrong. As she tried to escape the collapsing walls of the Red Keep, she found her brother Jaime, who had come to rescue her.

Jaime brought Cersei to a secret escape route beneath the city, but it had already caved in. They were both crushed as Daenerys burned the city and the ceiling collapsed above them.

Jaime Lannister died trying to rescue his twin and lover, Cersei.

caption Cersei and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) in their final moments. source Helen Sloan/HBO

Jaime had gone through a dramatic redemption arc on “Game of Thrones,” but he quickly regressed when he heard his twin and longtime lover, Cersei, was in real danger.

Jaime abandoned his other lover in Winterfell, Brienne, to try and save Cersei’s life. He was ultimately unsuccessful and they died in each others’ arms, crushed in the tunnels beneath King’s Landing.