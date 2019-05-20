Here’s every ‘Game of Thrones’ character on the Westeros council, the ones responsible for that game-changing decision on the series finale

caption The Unsullied, led by Grey Worm, hold control of the Crownlands. source HBO

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for HBO’s “Game of Thrones” season eight, episode six, “The Iron Throne.”

On the series finale, following the death of Daenerys Targaryen, representatives from the major houses in Westeros gathered to find a way forward.

When Tyrion Lannister nominated Bran Stark to become King of Westeros, the lords and ladies agree.

Here’s every character who was present at that fateful meeting, plus the ones who went on to join the new king’s small council.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” was never known for happy endings, but the series finale episode did its best to tie up loose ends for surviving characters – and even hinted at a bright future for the seven kingdoms.

On the series-ender, following the sudden death of Daenerys Targaryen, representatives from the major houses in Westeros gathered to find a way forward. At the suggestion of Tyrion Lannister, they even appointed a brand new ruler who will lead the efforts to rebuild the realm after years of war and tyrannical acts of violence.

Here’s every character who was present for that fateful meeting on the sixth episode of season eight, titled “The Iron Throne,” plus the ones who went on to join the new king’s small council.

Bran Stark becomes the new King of Westeros.

caption Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark. source HBO

After the downfall of Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister nominates Bran Stark to become King of Westeros.

“What unites people? Armies? Gold? Flags? Stories. There’s nothing in the world more powerful than a good story,” Tyrion tells the lords and ladies gathered before him. “Nothing can stop it. No enemy can defeat it. And who has a better story than Bran the Broken?”

Tyrion Lannister becomes Hand of the King.

caption Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister. source HBO

After agreeing to become the new King of Westeros, Bran appoints Tyrion as his Hand of the King.

Tyrion was previously appointed by his father as acting Hand of the King for Joffrey Baratheon. He went on to become Daenerys Targaryen’s Hand of the Queen, but publicly renounced the title after she firebombed King’s Landing.

“He’s made many terrible mistakes,” Bran says. “He’s going to spend the rest of his life fixing them.”

Sansa Stark fights for the independence of the North.

caption Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark. source HBO

She insists that the North of Westeros be allowed to secede from the Seven Kingdoms and become an independent nation.

Arya Stark defends her family.

caption Maisie Williams as Arya Stark. source HBO

Arya threatens to kill anyone who threatens her brother, Jon Snow.

Yara Greyjoy defends her queen.

caption Gemma Whelan as Yara Greyjoy. source HBO

Yara doesn’t forgive Jon Snow for murdering Daenerys, as she swore fealty to the Dragon Queen on behalf of the Iron Islands.

The new Prince of Dorne sits beside her.

caption Toby Osmond as the Prince of Dorne. source HBO

All we know of Dorne’s newest ruler is that he supported Daenerys’ claim to the throne, according to Varys. He looks pretty bored throughout the meeting.

An unnamed northern lord sits beside Yara.

caption Niall Bishop on “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

Based on the design of his outerwear, our best guess is that this unnamed character is a northern lord. He could represent any of the surviving northern houses: Karstark, Umber, Reed, Forrester, or Glover. It’s safe to assume that House Bolton wouldn’t have been invited, and House Mormont is extinct.

Davos Seaworth tries to broker peace.

caption Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth. source HBO

Davos isn’t a member of any noble house, but rose to prominence as Stannis Baratheon’s Hand of the King. He tries to reason with Grey Worm and encourages the lords and ladies to stop threatening each other.

Davos Seaworth becomes Master of Ships.

caption Davos is also known as the Onion Knight. source HBO

As a former smuggler and expert sailor, Davos is a worthy choice for King Bran’s Master of Ships, charged with commanding the royal fleet.

Brienne of Tarth sits in solidarity.

caption Gwendoline Christie as Brienne. source HBO

Brienne likely attended the meeting in order to watch over the Stark children.

Brienne becomes the Lord Commander of the Kingsguard.

caption Brienne swore fealty to the Stark children. source HBO

Brienne of Tarth was officially knighted by Ser Jaime Lannister on season eight, episode three, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.”

She embodies the principles of honor and loyalty, making her the perfect Lord Commander of the Kingsguard – especially for Bran Stark, the son of Catelyn Stark, who Brienne had sworn to protect.

Gendry Baratheon is the last person in a powerful bloodline.

caption Joe Dempsie as Gendry Baratheon. source HBO

Gendry was born as a bastard to a peasant mother, but his father was King Robert Baratheon. He was legitimized by Daenerys Targaryen after he fought bravely at the Battle of Winterfell, and now serves as the Lord of Storm’s End.

Another lord sits beside Gendry.

caption Michael Benbaruk as Lord Une sits on the far right. source HBO

He’s listed as Lord Une on the Game of Thrones Wiki. He could represent a family that’s loyal to House Baratheon in the Stormlands.

Samwell Tarly tries to advocate for the common folk.

caption John Bradley as Samwell Tarly. source HBO

Sam – whose father, Randyll Tarly, was Lord of Horn Hill – believes the citizens of Westeros should be given a say in their new ruler, but his suggestion is quickly shut down.

Sam becomes Grand Maester.

caption He’s wearing the traditional outfit of a maester. source HBO

Sam was a sworn brother of the Night’s Watch before his Lord Commander at the time, Jon Snow, sent him to the Citadel to become a maester.

Sam is easily the most thoughtful and well-read character on the show. He’s now the king’s personal maester, the most senior member of the Order of Maesters, and a highly valued source of counsel for the crown.

Edmure Tully wants to be king.

caption Tobias Menzies as Edmure Tully. source HBO

We’ve rarely seen Edmure Tully, Catelyn Stark’s brother, since he was imprisoned by the Freys at the Red Wedding.

He had been held captive by Lannister forces ever since, but now represents the last of House Tully, an ancient family that holds power in the Riverlands. His name isn’t enough to legitimize his bid for king, however.

A prominent lord sits between Sam and Edmure.

caption Andrew Bicknell on “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

He’s most likely a member of a family in the Reach, like Sam, or a representative of the Westerlands, which was formerly ruled by House Lannister of Casterly Rock.

We also wondered if he could be Ned Stark’s former best friend Howland Reed, since Jojen and Meera’s father is still alive.

Robin Arryn is a powerful lord of Westeros.

caption Lino Facioli as Robin Arryn. source HBO

As the last surviving member of House Arryn, Robin serves as the Lord of the Eyrie and the Warden of the East.

Yohn Royce also represents the interests of the Vale.

caption Rupert Vansittart as Yohn Royce. source HBO

Yohn Royce is the head of House Royce, an eastern family that holds fealty to House Arryn.

An eastern lord sits with the men of the Vale.

caption Frank Jakeman on “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

Although this lord’s role is unclear, he appears to stand in solidarity with House Arryn of the Eyrie.

BONUS: Bronn is named Master of Coin.

caption Jerome Flynn as Bronn. source HBO

Bronn was a sellsword who came to Tyrion’s rescue on more than one occasion. He was enlisted by the former queen, Cersei Lannister, to kill her two brothers – but Tyrion promised him Highgarden, the biggest castle and capital of the Reach, in exchange for their lives.

By the end of the series, Ser Bronn of the Blackwater had become Lord of Highgarden and Lord Paramount of the Reach, the most fertile region in Westeros.

The Reach was previously ruled by House Tyrell, the second wealthiest family in Westeros. Bronn likely inherited some or all of that wealth, making him a logical Master of Coin, whose job is to find money for the king’s government.