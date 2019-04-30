A ‘Game of Thrones’ cinematographer defended the show’s lighting: ‘I know it wasn’t too dark because I shot it’

caption A screenshot of a “Game of Thrones” scene, and INSIDER’s brightened version. source HBO

Warning: Spoilers ahead for HBO’s “Game of Thrones” season eight, episode three, “The Long Night.”

“Thrones” fans were upset about the lighting in the latest season, especially during the Battle for Winterfell in episode three.

However, the cinematographer who shot the epic battle has an explanation.

Fabian Wagner told TMZ that “Thrones” has always been a “very dark and a very cinematic show,” and that it’s not designed to be watched on a phone screen in broad daylight.

He reportedly recommended watching the show in a dark room at home with the TV settings adjusted.

Wagner added: “I know it wasn’t too dark because I shot it.”

“Game of Thrones” fans have had a lot to say about the darkness in the latest season – and they’re not talking about the show’s gritty themes.

Twitter has been alight with criticism after viewers argued that they could barely see the epic battle scene, which took place in season eight, episode three, “The Long Night.”

However, the cinematographer who shot the Battle of Winterfell has an explanation for the lighting decision.

Fabian Wagner, who also worked on “Thrones” episodes like “Hardhome” and “Battle of the Bastards,” told TMZ that “[Game of Thrones] has always been very dark and a very cinematic show,” and is therefore not designed to be watched on a phone screen in broad daylight.

He reportedly recommended that viewers watch the show at home in a dark room and adjust their TV settings.

He also told the news site that the episode was designed to be dark and disorientating, just as it would have been in a real battle: “We tried to give the viewers and fans a cool episode to watch.”

Wagner refused to concede that the lighting was a mistake, saying: “I know it wasn’t too dark because I shot it.”

Wagner isn’t the first “Game of Thrones” cinematographer to defend the show’s lighting – or lack thereof.

Robert McLachlan, another cinematographer who worked on eight “Game of Thrones” episodes, told INSIDER’s resident “Thrones” expert Kim Renfro that the show was dark because it was meant to be kept as “naturalistic” as possible.

The idea is “to make these sets and locations feel as if they’re absolutely not lit by us, but only by Mother Nature or some candles,” he said, “so that it feels more naturalistic, albeit enhanced in some cases.”

So there you are. “Game of Thrones” isn’t too dark, it’s just really realistic.

“Game of Thrones” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.