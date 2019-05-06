Fans spotted a coffee cup sitting on a table during a new ‘Game of Thrones’ feast scene

caption The celebratory feast at Winterfell on “Game of Thrones” season eight. source Helen Sloan/HBO

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the “Game of Thrones” season eight, episode four, “The Last of the Starks.”

Fans spotted a rogue coffee cup sitting in the background of Winterfell’s feast scene. Fans are calling it a Starbucks cup, though the logo is not identifiable as such.

The cup only appears before Daenerys Targaryen for a couple seconds while Tormund is toasting to Jon Snow.

Sunday night’s “Game of Thrones” episode featured a surprising detail. Shortly after the episode aired, tweets started going viral showing a coffee cup seemingly left on a table during a feast scene by mistake.

About 17 minutes into season eight, episode four, “The Last of the Starks,” a to-go coffee cup appears on the table in front of Daenerys Targaryen.

caption The now-infamous coffee cup seen on a “Game of Thrones” episode. source HBO

Need a closer look? Here’s the coffee cup as it appears on the aired version of the episode, which INSIDER streamed via HBO Now on Sunday evening.

Fans on Twitter and Reddit noticed the cup, and began sharing photos and videos of this unexpected modern addition to the intricate sets of Winterfell.

Though many people online have referred to the cup as Starbucks brand, the logo on the cup’s side is not identifiable as belonging to any one distinct company.

HBO’s behind-the-scenes video, “The Game Revealed,” includes another small appearance by a similar looking coffee cup, so we know that particular brand is commonplace on the “Game of Thrones” set.

caption A similar-looking cup on “The Game Revealed” segment. source HBO

Last season, an image from the show featuring a pickup truck in the background circulated online. But that was simply a screenshot taken from a behind-the-scenes video. There was never a truck on the actual aired version of the episode. This time around the anachronistic coffee cup really did appear on the version of the episode aired to folks on Sunday night.

