Angry ‘Game of Thrones’ fans ‘Google bombed’ the show’s creators so that their photo now shows up when you search for ‘bad writers’

caption The Reddit community that pulled off this Google bomb is a splinter group of the spoiler-averse main “Game of Thrones” groups called “/r/Freefolk.” source Helen Sloan/HBO

Some “Game of Thrones” fans are disappointed in the final season of the hit TV series.

As a way of expressing their disappointment, one “Game of Thrones” Reddit community is “Google Bombing” the show’s co-creators.

If you search “bad writers” on Google, the top results are “Game of Thrones” co-creators and showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff.

The wildlings are at it again!

A “Game of Thrones” Reddit channel named “/r/Freefolk” is using Google to catapult the show’s co-creators into the top results if you search for “bad writers.”

It’s an effect known as “Google bombing,” whereby a Reddit post is give the thumbs up by enough members that it shows up near the top of Google search results.

In a thread titled, “Bad Writers. Upvote this post so its the first result when you google ‘Bad writers,'” an image of “Game of Thrones” co-creators and showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff is the main post.

The idea is simple: By titling the Reddit thread as such, and associating a picture of the two showrunners with it, Google will “index” the page and show it for anyone searching the associated phrase.

Here is the photo in question, from 2017:

caption The photo was taken at the 17th annual AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Los Angeles in Beverly Hills on January 6, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. source Steve Granitz/WireImage

The Reddit community that pulled off this Google bomb is a splinter group of the spoiler-averse main “Game of Thrones” groups. The group is named “/r/Freefolk” for this very reason – it’s the name of people in the world of “Game of Thrones” who live north of the ice wall, referred to as “wildlings” by people south of the wall. The group self-identifies as a spoiler-friendly place.

“We believe people are mature enough to decide for themselves what content to view,” the group’s description reads. “**NOT A SPOILER-SAFE ZONE, NEVER WILL BE.**” As such, exercise caution if you’re clicking through.

