A ‘Game of Thrones’ producer thought photos of that mistaken coffee cup were fake: ‘I guess maybe it was there’

caption The cup was in front of Dany. source HBO

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for season eight, episode four of “Game of Thrones,” titled “The Last of the Starks.”

Sunday’s episode of the HBO show featured a misplaced coffee cup spotted on set.

Some crew members from the show have spoken about the surprise of seeing the cup.

Visit INSIDER.com for more stories.

“Game of Thrones” fans didn’t miss a take-out coffee cup when it appeared for a quick second during Sunday’s episode of the HBO drama, titled “The Last of the Starks.”

The moment quickly went viral and some crew members have since spoken about the rogue coffee cup.

Hauke Richter, an art director for the show during seasons four through eight, told Variety in an email that though he hadn’t yet seen the episode, a misplaced item is not uncommon on sets and that it wasn’t a big deal.

“Things can get forgotten on set,” Richter wrote. He also said that the reaction was “so blown out of proportion [because] it has not happened with ‘Thrones’ so far.”

Read more: Fans spotted a coffee cup sitting on a table during a new ‘Game of Thrones’ feast scene

caption Tormund was excited during the feast. source HBO

Bernie Caulfield, an executive producer of “Game of Thrones,” told WNYC that she didn’t even know if the cup was real when she first saw it.

“Our on-set prop people and decorators are so on it, 1,000% … nowadays, you can’t believe what you see because people can put things into a photo that doesn’t really make sense, but I guess maybe it was there, I’m not sure,” she said.

She also joked about Westeros being the first place to have a Starbucks, though HBO has confirmed that the cup was actually just one from craft services.

“The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea,” HBO told INSIDER in a statement.

The cup appeared briefly around 17 minutes into the episode during a scene with Daenerys, but it has been edited out of the episode as of Tuesday.

caption The cup is now gone. source HBO

“Game of Thrones” airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.