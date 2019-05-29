A cruise company is sending 4 ‘Game of Thrones’ fans on a free trip to visit the show’s iconic locations

caption Passengers will visit Dubrovnik, Croatia, which served as King’s Landing in the HBO series. source Gaspar Janos/Shutterstock

Cruise Croatia is holding a contest to send one lucky “Game of Thrones” fan and three of their friends on a cruise to visit many of the show’s iconic filming locations.

The seven-day cruise, which departs on August 8, 2020, will travel to Croatian cities like Dubrovnik and Split.

Passengers will get a glimpse of fictional sites from Westeros and Essos such as King’s Landing, Meereen, Braavos, and more.

Anyone older than 18 is eligible to enter the contest, which asks entrants to describe which characters from “Game of Thrones” they and their friends are most like.

Cabins on the ship, which holds 38 passengers, start at $1,895 per person.

“Game of Thrones” may have come to an end, but, starting next year, fans of the show will be able to explore some of Westeros and Essos in real life.

Cruise Croatia launched a “Game of Thrones” themed trip that will take passengers to some of the most iconic locations from the show’s eight seasons, and is holding a contest to send a fan and three of their friends on the trip of a lifetime.

In order to win a spot on the seven-day trip, which departs on August 8, 2020, you must submit your name, email, and phone number in addition to a paragraph describing which characters from “Game of Thrones” you and your friends are most like.

caption Dubrovnik’s Lovrijenac Castle, which depicted the Red Keep in “Game of Thrones.” source Alexey Stiop/Shutterstock

Passengers aboard the ship will receive “Game of Thrones” goodie bags upon arrival before embarking from Split, Croatia, where many of the show’s depictions of Daenerys Targaryen’s takeover of Meereen with her army of the Unsullied were filmed, according to Cruise Croatia’s website.

caption Daenerys Targaryen approaches Meereen in season 4, episode 3 of “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

The ship will then make the short journey to nearby Sibenik, the city where scenes set in Braavos were shot, before visiting the location of many outdoor Westeros scenes at Krka National Park.

caption Krka National Park in southern Croatia. source Slawomir Kruz/Shutterstock

The ship will also make stops in Vis, Hvar, Korcula, Mljet, and Slano before arriving in Dubrovnik, which served as the backdrop for King’s Landing. The city is home to Minceta Tower, known as the House of the Undying in the HBO series, according to the trip’s itinerary.

Cruise-goers will also visit Dubrovnik’s Lovrijenac Castle, which depicted the Red Keep in “Game of Thrones,” according to Bored Panda.

caption Cersei Lannister in the Red Keep in season 7, episode 1 of “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

And finally, guests will attend an “epic ‘Game of Thrones’ farewell party” in the capital of the Seven Kingdoms to cap off the trip.

caption Minceta Tower was known as the House of the Undying in the HBO series. source DarioZg / iStock

All of this, plus flights to and from Croatia, comes free for the winner of the Cruise Croatia contest. The company is currently accepting submissions from entrants over the age of 18. Although it’s not clear when applications will stop being taken, INSIDER has reached out to Cruise Croatia to find out.

The Adriatic Sun, the small ship making the trip, holds 38 passengers in total, while cabins on the cruise start at $1,895 per person for the week, including daily breakfast and lunch, guided tours, and transport to and from the airport.

You can find out more about the trip, submit an entry to the contest, or reserve a spot on the “Game of Thrones” Deluxe Cruise on the Cruise Croatia website.