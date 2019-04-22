The final moment of Sunday’s ‘Game of Thrones’ spells serious trouble for Daenerys and Jon’s romantic future

caption Daenerys and Jon Snow on “Game of Thrones.” source Helen Sloan/HBO

Warning: Spoilers ahead for HBO’s “Game of Thrones” season eight, episode two, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.”

Jon tells Daenerys about his true parentage during Sunday’s episode of the HBO show.

She doesn’t take the news well, but the two don’t have time to discuss the news as the Night King’s army approaches Winterfell.

Jon Snow didn’t hold back when he told Daenerys Targaryen about his true parentage during Sunday’s episode of “Game of Thrones,” titled “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.”

While Jon is in the Winterfell crypts staring at a statue of Lyanna Stark, his mother, Dany approaches him and asks who it is. After he tells her that it’s Lyanna, she mentions her brother Rhaegar, who was accused of raping Lyanna.

“Everyone told me he was decent and kind,” she says. “He liked to sing, gave money to poor children … and he raped her.”

“He didn’t. He loved her,” Jon says. “They were married in secret. After Rhaegar fell on the Trident, she had a son. Robert would have murdered the baby if he ever found out and Lyanna knew it. So the last thing she did as she bled to death on her birthing bed, was give the boy to her brother, Ned Stark, to raise as his bastard. My name, my real name, is Aegon Targaryen.”

Dany doesn’t believe Jon and tells him that it’s “impossible.” When Jon tells her that Bran saw it, Dany questions the validity of his claim.

caption Jon tells Dany about his parents. source HBO

“He saw it?” she asks.

“And Samwell confirmed it,” Jon tells her. “He read about their marriage at the Citadel without knowing what it meant.”

“A secret no one in the world knew, except your brother and your best friend? Doesn’t it seem strange to you?”

“It’s true, Dany,” he says. “I know it is.”

“If it were true, it would make you the last male heir of House Targaryen,” she says. “You’d have a claim to the Iron Throne.”

During last week’s episode, Sam surprised Jon with the news that he was the son of Prince Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark (Ned’s sister). Earlier during Sunday’s episode, Sam asks if Jon told Dany the information yet, though Jon hadn’t at the time.

caption Sansa and Dany speak. source HBO

Sansa and Dany also spoke about Jon during Sunday’s episode as the two discussed their families.

When Sansa tells Dany that Jon “loves” her, Dany tells Sansa that the feeling is reciprocated.

“I’m here because I love your brother,” Dany tells her. “And I trust him. And I know he’s true to his word. He’s only the second man in my life I can say that about.”

She says the only other man was “someone taller,” a reference to her late husband, Khal Drogo. But her admiration for Jon may not be the same now that she knows that the two are related and that he has a claim to the throne she has been fighting for all her life.

Jon and Dany didn’t have more time to discuss the bombshell in the crypts, as horns announced the impending arrival of the Night King’s army.

Fans will have to wait until next Sunday’s episode to see how the battle plays out and what Dany will do with this new information.

“Game of Thrones” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.