How Daenerys Targaryen’s season 2 vision accidentally laid the groundwork for the ‘Game of Thrones’ finale twist

caption Daenerys Targaryen standing by the Iron Throne on the “Game of Thrones” series finale. source HBO

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the series finale of HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

Daenerys Targaryen went to the House of the Undying on the second season finale, and she was shown a vision of the destroyed Red Keep and snow falling on the Iron Throne.

In this vision, Daenerys was never touched the throne, and instead turned towards a symbol of death.

Though the showrunners didn’t know how the series would end when that scene was written, it still managed to fit the theme of Dany’s downfall.

George R.R. Martin’s version of the vision in the book also has key pieces of foreshadowing about Jon Snow’s role in her death.

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” came to a dramatic close when Jon Snow killed Daenerys Targaryen as they stood before the Iron Throne. Though this deadly end for the Mother of Dragons was foretold in a book-prophecy about Azor Ahai and Nissa Nissa, it was also foretold in a vision Daenerys had on the second season of the show.

On the season two finale, “Valar Morghulis,” Daenerys went to the House of the Undying to retrieve her dragons. It was there that she saw the Iron Throne for the first time, and the series finale on Sunday recreated this sequence.

The show’s version of the House of the Undying sequence

“Game of Thrones” changed many of the details surrounding Daenerys’ trip to the House of the Undying. For starters, all three of her dragons were taken from her (instead of just Rhaegal and Viserion). So she walks through a series of rooms, following their cries.

The first big room she enters is none other than the Red Keep’s main hall, where the Iron Throne sits. But it wasn’t the Red Keep as we’d seen on the show thus far. The version Daenerys walked into was in ruins, with the ceiling caved in and snow falling onto the floor.

caption The Throne Room in Daenerys Targaryen’s season two vision. source HBO

The seven-pointed-star was the in the background, as it would be for King Joffrey’s reign.

And though the events of season eight, episode five, “The Bells,” made some people believe that Daenerys had seen ash instead of snow inside the Red Keep, a copy of the season two’s episode script reviewed by INSIDER at the Writers Guild Foundation library in Los Angeles said it was definitely snow.

This was the first time in her life Daenerys had ever seen the Iron Throne, despite hearing so much about the seat of power in Westeros for her whole life.

She placed her torch on the ground, and ascended the steps to the throne she coveted. Daenerys reached for the throne, but then heard the cries of her dragons.

Daenerys never touches the throne. Instead she turns and follows the sounds of her dragons, and the vision shifts. She is suddenly beyond the Wall, just past the gate of Castle Black we’d seen men of the Night’s Watch depart from. Daenerys sees a tent amid the snow, and enters it.

Khal Drogo is inside, holding a small child. It’s their son, Rhaego, the boy who would have been born to Daenerys and Drogo if the maegi Mirri Maz Duur hadn’t performed her blood magic curse.

caption The young child playing Rhaego is actually the daughter of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” set photographer, Helen Sloan. source HBO

Daenerys tells Drogo she’s only seeing him because of a dark magic.

“Maybe I am dead and I just don’t know it yet,” Daenerys says. “Maybe I am with you in the Night Lands.”

The vision-version of Drogo tells her maybe he simply didn’t want to go to the Night Lands (the afterlife believed in by the Dothraki) without her. Daenerys sits with them for a bit, and is overcome with emotion as she experiences the family that was ripped from her. But she eventually stands and leaves, walking out of the tent and into yet another room.

Only then does Daenerys see her three small dragons chained to a table. Pyat Pree appears, and Daenerys is magically bound to the table as well. But then she gives the now-iconic command, “dracarys,” and Pyat Pree is burned alive by the dragons.

George R.R. Martin’s version of this vision in the books

In the books, Pyat Pree is the person who leads Daenerys to the House of the Undying, but he is not her main adversary once she gets inside. The warlock tells Daenerys she will see “many things that will disturb” once she ventures into the building.

caption Pyat Pree on “Game of Thrones” season two. source HBO

“Visions of loveliness and visions of horror, wonder, and terrors,” Pyat Pree says. “Sights and sounds of days gone by and days to come and days that never were.”

He gives her Shade of the Evening, a blue wine the warlocks drink which stains their lips, and says it will help her “hear and see the truths that will be laid before” her inside the House of the Undying. Daenerys enters the building, and eventually finds herself in a long corridor with doorways and rooms lining the wall.

Inside these rooms is a series tableaus, some of which foretold things to come, like the Red Wedding. Daenerys sees “a feast of corpses,” the bloodied bodies laid out over tables.

“In a throne above them sat a dead man with the head of a wolf,” the chapter reads. This scene takes place in Martin’s second “A Song of Ice and Fire” book,”A Clash of Kings,” well before King Robb Stark and his army are slaughtered at the Red Wedding in “A Storm of Swords.”

caption The Frey’s sewed the head of Robb’s direwolf, Grey Wind, onto his body after the Red Wedding. source hbogo.com

She also sees her father the Mad King (though she doesn’t recognize him, since he died before she was born) sitting on the Iron Throne shortly before his death at Jaime Lannister’s hands. The very next tableau shows Daenerys her older brother, Rhaegar, speaking about his newborn son Aegon and calling him “the prince that was promised” and saying “his is the song of ice and fire.”

Daenerys eventually makes her way to another chamber, where she finds the Undying – a group of seemingly rotting figures seated around a pulsing blue heart. The all speak to her at the same time through a shared whisper, and together they give her a set of prophecies.

Here’s the section of the prophecy most relevant to how Daenerys’ story ended on “Game of Thrones”:

“The whispers became a swirling song … three fires must you light … one for life and one for death and one to love … Her own heart was beating in unison to the one that floated before her, blue and corrupt … three mounts you must ride … one to bed and one to dread and one to love … The voices were growing louder, she realized, and it seemed her heart was slowing, and even her breath … three treasons will you know … once for blood and once for gold and once for love …”

This series of triplet fates do seem to come true for Daenerys, but more on that in a bit.

The Undying also call Daenerys “daughter of death,” “slayer of lies,” and “bride of fire” as they show her yet another series of visions, including the sight of her brother Rhaegar whispering “a woman’s name” with his last breath. This name was likely Lyanna Stark, Jon Snow’s mother.

caption Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen on the series finale of “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

The connection between these visions and Jon Snow grows stronger when Daenerys is shown how “a blue flower grew from a chink in a wall of ice, and filled the air with sweetness.”

Blue roses, or winter roses, are associated again and again with Lyanna Stark in “A Song of Ice and Fire.” When people first read this part of the books, it sparked theories about how Daenerys and Jon’s stories might eventually intersect, possibly even in romance.

The show’s version of this vision was created before the writers knew how Daenerys’ story would end

As far as has been publicly stated, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were relying on Martin’s published books as their guidelines for the show’s events for the first three seasons. It wasn’t until 2013, ahead of the fourth season, that Martin met with Benioff and Weiss to discuss “where things [were] going” with the story.

“If you know the ending, then you can lay the groundwork for it,” Benioff told Vanity Fair in a 2014 interview. “And so we want to know how everything ends. We want to be able to set things up. So we just sat down with him and literally went through every character.”

The way this is phrased makes it seemingly clear that Benioff and Weiss didn’t know “how everything ends” in Martin’s books before this meeting. Which means that fateful House of the Undying vision wasn’t designed as a clear foreshadowing of Daenerys’ death in the throne room.

caption Daenerys approaching the Iron Throne in her season two vision. source HBO

caption Daenerys approaching the Iron Throne for the first time in real life. source HBO

Instead, Benioff and Weiss likely heard Martin’s broad-stroke plan for Daenerys’ downward spiral and retroactively saw the opportunity to use the House of the Undying vision as the symbolism for her death scene.

This is exactly what happened earlier on the eighth season with the choice to have Arya Stark kill the Night King. You can read our full explanation of that retcon (retroactive continuity) here.

Just as is the case with the death of the Night King, it’s technically not correct to call Dany’s vision “foreshadowing” of her exact death. Instead, both the showrunners and Martin were driving at the tragic aspects of Daenerys’ journey, and also knew her connection with Jon Snow would be important.

The one thing we know Benioff and Weiss did know ahead of working on “Game of Thrones” was Jon Snow’s true parentage. When they first met Martin for lunch in 2007 to discuss the possibility of adapting his books for a TV show, the author asked Benioff and Weiss a tricky question: “Who is Jon Snow’s mother?”

caption Jon Snow’s mother was Lyanna Stark, and his father was Rhaegar Targaryen. source HBO

At the time, this was one of the biggest mysteries discussed among “A Song of Ice and Fire” readers. The correct answer of Lyanna Stark wouldn’t be confirmed until the sixth season finale of “Game of Thrones” aired in 2016. But Benioff and Weiss told Martin the right answer, which meant they were able to sew true moments of foreshadowing into scenes starting as early as the second episode of the first season.

Benioff and Weiss’ choice to have snow falling on the Iron Throne in Daenerys’ season two vision was likely their simple way of connecting Jon Snow’s Targaryen parentage to Dany’s dream of the Iron Throne. It was also a helpful analogy for the coming threat of the White Walkers and winter.

Now that we know Daenerys will die at the hands of Jon Snow, the book’s prophecy seems dead-on

Going back to the whispered prophecies Daenerys was told by the Undying, and if we assume “Daenerys is killed by Jon Snow” was one of the major character endings Martin gave the showrunners, we can see how this tragic death was plotted out by Martin.

Daenerys was told she must ride three mounts, “one to bed and one to dread and one to love.”

“One to bed” could be Daario Naharis, the mercenary soldier she has a sexual relationship with in both the books and show. “One to love” would make sense as Khal Drogo, her first great love. And if Martin’s plan was to have Jon and Daenerys get romantically and physically involved before her tragic end, then Jon Snow might be the mount she rides “to dread.”

The Undying also tell her she will know three treasons, “once for blood and once for gold and once for love.”

Most readers believe the blood treason was Mirri Maz Duur, and the gold treason was Ser Jorah Mormont. Again, Jon Snow fits for the “once for love” treason.

caption In her first vision, Dany never touches the throne. source HBO

caption In real life, Dany managed to place her hand on the Iron Throne. source HBO

Jon killed Daenerys just moments after she touched the Iron Throne for the first time. He made he choice once he realized she wanted to continue waging wars, and would likely be a threat to Jon’s own blood – Sansa, Arya, and Bran Stark.

Jon kissed Daenerys after saying she would always be his queen, and then quietly slid his dagger from its sheath and stabbed her in the heart. One final treason, this time for love.

caption The death of Daenerys Targaryen on “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

And of course, the death of Daenerys Targaryen in the throne room reminscent of her father’s death, the Mad King Aerys, at the hands of Jaime Lannister. Both rulers were killed by men who believed they were doing the right thing, and would have to live with that choice forever.

