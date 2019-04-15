‘This is Us’ creator Dan Fogelman shared a touching story of meeting ‘Game of Thrones’ author George R. R. Martin at a Broadway show — and it’s making people cry

“This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman says he once met George R.R. Martin after a Broadway show.

Well, his friend Alex Hanan, a big “Game of Thrones” fan, actually met Martin before the show and got his number

That’s how Hanan, Fogleman, Martin, and his wife Parris McBride all ended up eating pizza together that night.

Martin didn’t know, but Hanan was living with stage 4 lung cancer at the time. He died a year later.

In a now-viral Twitter thread, Fogleman detailed this chance meeting – and how important it was to Hanan.

It’s a story of “This Is Us” proportions.

In a viral thread shared on Twitter Sunday, Dan Fogelman, the creator and writer of “This Is Us” detailed how he once met “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin after a Broadway play – and the story has an emotional twist.

As Fogelman tells it, he and his friend Alex Hanan were going to see “Springsteen on Broadway” about a year ago. Hanan got there early and called Fogelman from outside the theater, he explained on Twitter.

“He’s talking a mile a minute,” Fogelman wrote. “While waiting outside the theater, he has spotted George R. Martin. He says he’s going to go talk to him. I beg him not to. He hangs up on me.”

Hanan, who Fogelman described as “larger than life” and “charming as hell,” did not listen. Also? He’s a huge “Game of Thrones” fan.

“I arrive at the theater,” Fogelman writes. “Alex is waiting, bursting with energy as always. He tells me he approached George. Got a picture. And, somehow – miraculously – got George R Martin’s cell phone number. George was with his wife and told Alex they usually go for pizza after a show.”

And even though Fogelman is hesitant, uncomfortable even, Hanan texts Martin. After the show, Hanan, Fogleman, Martin, and his wife Parris McBride end up “at a local pizza joint.”

“We eat pizza for an hour or two. George and I talk shop. Alex tries to play it cool, only makes a few nerdy “Thrones” references. At meal’s end, George gives Alex a Westeros coin. Alex reacts stronger than is appropriate for a 40-something man,” Fogelman writes. “We all part ways. Alex is giddy.”

Then comes the “This Is Us” twist.

“Here’s what George R Martin didn’t know that night. My handsome, well-haired, larger than life pal Alex is battling a random case of stage 4 lung cancer,” he wrote. “He will pass away a year later.”

Fogelman continued, saying that this final season of “Game of Thrones” would be difficult to watch without his friend. As “This Is Us” fans might recall, the first episode of season 3 was dedicated to Hanan.

“For our friends, watching this season’s GOT will be bittersweet without Alex texting us annoying spoilers,” he wrote. “But it will also be a reminder of our friend, who we miss terribly. And for me; not just a reminder of the power of storytelling. But also also a reminder of the importance of kindness (for no other reason than being kind) these days.”

Later, Fogelman retweeted a picture of Martin and Hanan.

Many were touched by the thread.

