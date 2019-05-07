This art studio re-imagined your favorite ‘Game of Thrones’ characters as Disney heroes and villains, and it’s hilarious

caption A White Walker channels his inner Elsa. source Courtesy of Combo Estudio

If you’ve ever wondered what a kid-friendly, animated version of “Game of Thrones” would look like, we have the answer. Combo Estudio, a Brazilian animation and illustration studio, turned “Game of Thrones” characters like Tyrion, Jon, Daenerys, and more, into animated characters that wouldn’t be out of place in a Disney movie.

From Varys communicating with actual birds like Snow White to Melisandre hanging out with shadow-creatures like Dr. Facilier, here’s what “GoT” would look like if it was turned into a Disney movie.

Here’s Jaime and Brienne channeling their inner “Beauty and the Beast.”

It's gender-swapped, though.

We definitely wouldn’t call Brienne a beast, but Jaime is unmistakably a beauty. Here’s hoping these two crazy kids can work it out in the next two episodes.

Jon Snow has never smiled this much, but perhaps his direwolf Ghost has brought it out in him.

Jon and Ghost barely interact now.

Maybe if “Game of Thrones” would lean into the animal sidekick trope that Disney uses so effectively, we’d see more of Ghost – though it seems like he’s gone for good.

Bran and Hodor are a dynamic duo that we miss.

RIP Hodor.

Of course, Bran is busy being the Three-Eyed Raven now, whatever that means. But Hodor is up there with the best sidekicks of all time.

This is a more literal interpretation of Varys and his “little birds.”

Varys is clearly a Disney princess.

Varys, the biggest gossip in the seven kingdoms, has said that he gets his information from his little birds, aka children. “Game of Thrones” might be magical, but as far as we know, people can’t communicate directly with birds …though Varys might be a merman.

The Disney movie canon has no such rules – just ask Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty. So, Disney-fied Varys can speak to birds like a true Disney heroine.

Cersei is a classic Disney villain due to her scheming and backstabbing ways.

She drinks more wine, though.

Cersei is more complicated than your typical Disney villain, and has seven seasons worth of backstory and characterization. The minute she ordered the execution of Arya’s direwolf, though, she became a villain in our eyes.

The White Walkers are essentially a more sinister version of Elsa.

Let it go, indeed.

Elsa is not an evil zombie trying to take over the world with her army of the dead, but she does have the power to bring an eternal winter, just like a White Walker.

If Tyrion Lannister were in a Disney movie, he’d easily become the break-out, fan-favorite character.

Those cushions look familiar.

Obviously, Tyrion’s penchant for getting drunk and frequenting brothels would have to be toned down for a Disney movie, but his quips wouldn’t be out of place among the Genie from “Aladdin” or Mushu from “Mulan.”

This is a more wholesome take on the love/hate relationship between Arya and the Hound.

Best friends.

These two have the antagonists-to-friends dynamic that makes an appearance in so many Disney films like “The Emperor’s New Groove” or “Tangled.”

And this is 100% more wholesome than what actually happened between the Mountain and Oberyn Martell.

It looks like they're playing peek-a-boo.

In the season four episode “The Mountain and the Viper,” the Mountain (aka Gregor Clegane) does grab Oberyn’s head – but it doesn’t go as well as pictured above …

The Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen, has the whole animal companion thing down pat.

Dany and Drogon.

No Disney story is complete without a lovable animal sidekick, and this Disney version of “Game of Thrones” is no different. Dany has one – formerly three, we’ll miss you Viserion and Rhaegal – dragon, though her favorite is clearly the red-tinged Drogo.

This rendering of the Red Woman herself, Melisandre, gives off distinct “The Princess and the Frog” vibes.

Both have shadow powers.

In “The Princess and the Frog,” the villainous shadowman Dr. Facilier is able to harness the powers of the afterlife, called the Other Side, and control evil shadows.

Melisandre of “Game of Thrones” has pretty similar powers – she even gives birth to a shadow baby. Of course, she wouldn’t consider herself a villain, just a servant of her god, the Lord of Light.