HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ documentary featured iconic scenes in needlepoint — take a close look at how the art compares to the original scenes

caption Drogon protects Daenerys in Meereen. source HBO

HBO released a new documentary on Sunday about the last season of “Game of Thrones.”

The opening sequence pays homage to some of the show’s biggest episodes.

Moments from the first seven seasons are portrayed as pieces of embroidery, accompanied by iconic quotes.

Here are all those moments compared to the actual scenes.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

HBO’s new documentary, “Game of Thrones: The Last Watch,” follows the cast and crew throughout the final season of the beloved show.

The opening sequence of the documentary pays homage to some of the show’s biggest episodes, from the series premiere to the season seven finale. Memorable moments are portrayed as pieces of embroidery, accompanied by iconic quotes.

Here are all those moments included in the documentary, compared to the actual scenes.

The first piece of embroidery is from the series premiere.

caption “Winter is coming” are the official words of House Stark. source HBO

Here, we see King Robert Baratheon – flanked by Jaime and Tyrion Lannister on his right, while Cersei Lannister and her three children stand to his left – greeted by the Stark family.

House Stark still had all its members on the premiere.

caption The full Stark family on season one, episode one, “Winter is Coming.” source HBO

Bran, Arya, Sansa, Robb, Ned, Catelyn, and Rickon welcomed the Westerosi royal family to Winterfell.

Read more: A guide to the major houses on ‘Game of Thrones,’ including a final tally of who’s still alive and who’s dead

Robert Baratheon and Ned Stark reunited after nine years.

caption King Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) greets the Stark family. source HBO

Robert journeyed to Winterfell to appoint Ned, his old friend, as Hand of the King.

Queen Cersei didn’t seem friendly.

caption Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) arrives at Winterfell. source HBO

She exited the carriage after her two younger children, Tommen and Myrcella Baratheon.

Jaime was Lord Commander of the Kingsguard, while Joffrey was next in line for the throne.

caption Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson). source HBO

Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) wasn’t actually in this scene.

Jaime is seen pushing Bran out of a high window.

caption “The things I do for love.” source HBO

Bran Stark stumbled upon Jaime and Cersei Lannister, who are twins, having sex in a tower at Winterfell. He nearly died because of it.

Jaime said he tried to kill Bran “for love.”

caption Jaime pushes Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) out of a window on the series premiere. source HBO

If Bran had told anyone what he had seen, Cersei might have been in danger, and her children wouldn’t have been recognized as Robert’s legitimate heirs.

Ned Stark’s execution is depicted.

caption “Ser Ilyn, bring me his head.” source HBO

After Ned confessed to the crimes of a traitor, King Joffrey ordered his execution, against the wishes of his mother and advisers.

Sansa and Cersei tried to convince Joffrey to have mercy on Ned.

caption Joffrey orders the execution of Ned Stark (Sean Bean) on season one, episode nine, “Baelor.” source HBO

“But they have the soft hearts of women,” Joffrey declared. “So long as I am your king, treason shall never go unpunished.”

Read more: Every important ‘Game of Thrones’ death, ranked from least to most tragic

Ser Ilyn Payne carried out the order.

caption Ser Ilyn Payne (Wilko Johnson) beheads Ned Stark on season one, episode nine, “Baelor.” source HBO

The character was written off the show when the actor was diagnosed with cancer.

Sansa is seen crying underneath the heads of her father and septa.

caption “Look at it and see what happens to traitors.” source HBO

Sansa’s bright red hair is distinctive.

Joffrey forced her to look at them.

caption Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) on season one, episode 10, “Fire and Blood.” source HBO

“After I raise your armies and kill your traitor brother,” Joffrey told Sansa, “I’m going to give you his head as well.”

“Or maybe he’ll give me yours,” she replied.

Septa Mordane’s head was put on a spike next to Ned’s.

caption The head of Septa Mordane (Susan Elizabeth Brown) on season one, episode 10, “Fire and Blood.” source HBO

She was killed offscreen after trying to protect Sansa.

The birth of Daenerys Targaryen’s dragons is a memorable scene.

caption “I am the dragon’s daughter.” source HBO

Daenerys emerged from a massive funeral pyre, unburnt, with three baby dragons climbing on her body.

Dany’s fireproof body was one of her defining characteristics.

caption Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and her three dragons on season one, episode 10, “Fire and Blood.” source HBO

As a Targaryen, she had a special connection to fire and dragons.

Read more: Every major moment on ‘Game of Thrones’ that foreshadowed Daenerys Targaryen’s deadly character twist

We’re reminded of Jon Snow’s first time cheating death.

caption Ygritte would often say, “You know nothing, Jon Snow.” source HBO

He was shot three times by his former lover, Ygritte, because he abandoned the wildlings to rejoin the Night’s Watch.

Ygritte could’ve killed Jon if she wanted to.

caption Ygritte (Rose Leslie) threatens Jon on season three, episode 10, “Mhysa.” source HBO

“I’ve seen you slip a shaft through rabbit’s eye at 200 yards,” Tormund told her. “If that boy’s still walking, it’s ’cause you let him go.”

Jon survived and rode back to Castle Black.

caption Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is nearly killed by Ygritte on season three, episode 10, “Mhysa.” source HBO

He healed from his wounds in time to fight the wildlings and watch Ygritte die.

Multiple characters were killed at the Red Wedding.

caption “The Lannisters send their regards.” source HBO

The Stark army, led by Robb and Catelyn, were ambushed at Edmure Tully’s wedding by House Frey and House Bolton, both of whom were working conjointly with House Lannister.

Walder Frey oversaw the bloodshed.

caption Walder Frey (David Bradley) at the Red Wedding. source HBO

He organized the slaughter to take revenge on Robb Stark, who broke his oath to marry one of Walder’s daughters.

Talisa Stark was murdered first.

caption Talisa Stark (Oona Chaplin) dies on season three, episode nine, “The Rains of Castamere.” source HBO

Talisa, who was pregnant, was stabbed in the stomach by one of Walder’s sons.

Robb was shot with multiple arrows before he was murdered by Roose Bolton.

caption Robb Stark (Richard Madden) is stabbed by Roose Bolton (Michael McElhatton) at the Red Wedding. source HBO

After watching his wife and unborn child die, he seemed to have given up.

Catelyn died trying to protect her son.

caption Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley) dies on season three, episode nine, “The Rains of Castamere.” source HBO

Just before she was killed, she slit the throat of Walder Frey’s wife.

We see an image of Drogon burning his mother’s enemies.

caption “Protect your queen!” source HBO

Although Drogon has burned plenty of people over the course of eight seasons, this piece of embroidery likely depicts the bloodshed in the fighting pits of Meereen.

The mask is a dead giveaway.

caption The Sons of the Harpy tried to kill Daenerys in Meereen. source HBO

The Sons of the Harpy, a group of former slavers in Meereen who opposed Dany’s rule, wore gold masks to protect their identities.

Drogon protected Daenerys when she was ambushed in the fighting pit.

caption Drogon rescues Daenerys on season five, episode nine, “The Dance of Dragons.” source HBO

This scene is notable because Drogon returned to Dany’s side after he was missing for many episodes. It also marked Dany’s first time ever riding a dragon.

Cersei’s “walk of atonement” is easily recognizable.

caption “Shame.” source HBO

After she confessed to sleeping with her cousin while married, Cersei was forced to perform a humiliating public ritual by the Faith of the Seven.

The people of King’s Landing yelled insults and threw food at Cersei.

caption Cersei walks through King’s Landing naked on season five, episode 10, “Mother’s Mercy.” source HBO

Septa Unella walked behind her, ringing a bell and repeating the word, “Shame.”

We see the Hound and Arya’s bittersweet goodbye.

caption “You remember where the heart is?” source HBO

The Hound nearly died fighting Brienne of Tarth, both of whom were trying to protect Arya.

Arya took the Hound’s money before leaving him to die.

caption Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) robs the Hound (Rory McCann) on season four, episode 10, “The Children.” source HBO

He begged her to kill him out of mercy, but she couldn’t bring herself to do it.

The Night King made his first major appearance at Hardhome.

caption The Night King raises the dead. source HBO

Jon Snow and Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju) tried to evacuate wildlings from the community of Hardhome, but the Night King’s army showed up and wreaked havoc.

The Night King reanimated the fallen wildlings.

caption The Night King (Richard Brake) on season five, episode eight, “Hardhome.” source HBO

The undead villain was portrayed by Richard Brake on this episode, who was later replaced by Vladimír Furdík.

As they sailed away, Jon and Tormund watched the wildlings become wights.

caption Jon and Tormund narrowly escape the Night King on season five, episode eight, “Hardhome.” source HBO

The reanimated corpses joined the Night King’s army.

Arya Stark is depicted murdering Walder Frey.

caption “The last thing you’re ever going to see is a Stark smiling down at you as you die.” source HBO

Arya killed the head of House Frey on the season six finale. The quote embroidered above her is from a previous episode, when she turned her back on the Faceless Men in Braavos.

Arya baked Walder’s sons into a pie before slitting his throat.

caption Arya kills Walder Frey on season six, episode 10, “The Winds of Winter.” source HBO

She wore a different face in order to infiltrate the castle.

Cersei is also seen sitting on the Iron Throne.

caption “I now proclaim Cersei of the House Lannister, First of her Name, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms.” source HBO

She’s wearing the same outfit from her coronation.

Cersei was crowned on the season six finale.

caption Cersei is crowned on season six, episode 10, “The Winds of Winter.” source HBO

Cersei became queen after the deaths of her husband and all three children.

In this piece, Sansa and Bran watch Arya kill Littlefinger.

caption “Thank you for all your many lessons, Lord Baelish. I will never forget them.” source HBO

Sansa passed the sentence and Arya was the executioner.

Sansa sentenced Littlefinger to die after discovering his many betrayals.

caption Sansa and Bran order the execution of Littlefinger on season seven, episode seven, “The Dragon and the Wolf.” source HBO

Presumably, she asked Bran to look into the past and recount Littlefinger’s wrongdoings.

Arya slit his throat with her Valyrian steel dagger.

caption Arya slices Littlefinger’s throat on season seven, episode seven, “The Dragon and the Wolf.” source HBO

Littlefinger once used the same dagger to cause chaos, betray Catelyn Stark, and turn her family against the Lannisters.

One of Brienne’s most triumphant moments is memorialized.

caption “Go on, do your duty.” source HBO

Brienne of Tarth killed Stannis Baratheon in the name of Renly Baratheon.

Brienne made clear why she was bound to kill Stannis.

caption Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) on season five, episode 10, “Mother’s Mercy.” source HBO

“I don’t fight for the Boltons,” she told him. “I was Kingsguard to Renly Baratheon. I was there when he was murdered by a shadow with your face.”

Stannis accepted his fate.

caption Stannis Baratheon (Stephen Dillane) is executed on season five, episode 10, “Mother’s Mercy.” source HBO

Stannis admitted that he murdered Renly with blood magic. When Brienne asked if he had any last words, he replied, “Go on, do your duty.”

Lastly, the Night King is shown riding on the back of Viserion, one of Dany’s three dragons.

caption Tormund and Beric watch the Night King destroy the Wall. source HBO

Viserion was killed – and later reanimated – by the Night King when Dany went north of the Wall to rescue Jon Snow.

The Night King used Viserion to destroy the Wall.

caption The Night King rides an undead Viserion on season seven, episode seven, “The Dragon and the Wolf.” source HBO

Without the Wall intact, the Night King was free to march south with his army.