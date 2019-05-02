HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ documentary featured iconic scenes in needlepoint — take a close look at how the art compares to the original scenes

- source
- HBO released a new documentary on Sunday about the last season of “Game of Thrones.”
- The opening sequence pays homage to some of the show’s biggest episodes.
- Moments from the first seven seasons are portrayed as pieces of embroidery, accompanied by iconic quotes.
- Here are all those moments compared to the actual scenes.
HBO’s new documentary, “Game of Thrones: The Last Watch,” follows the cast and crew throughout the final season of the beloved show.
The opening sequence of the documentary pays homage to some of the show’s biggest episodes, from the series premiere to the season seven finale. Memorable moments are portrayed as pieces of embroidery, accompanied by iconic quotes.
Here are all those moments included in the documentary, compared to the actual scenes.
The first piece of embroidery is from the series premiere.
Here, we see King Robert Baratheon – flanked by Jaime and Tyrion Lannister on his right, while Cersei Lannister and her three children stand to his left – greeted by the Stark family.
House Stark still had all its members on the premiere.
Bran, Arya, Sansa, Robb, Ned, Catelyn, and Rickon welcomed the Westerosi royal family to Winterfell.
Robert Baratheon and Ned Stark reunited after nine years.
Robert journeyed to Winterfell to appoint Ned, his old friend, as Hand of the King.
Queen Cersei didn’t seem friendly.
She exited the carriage after her two younger children, Tommen and Myrcella Baratheon.
Jaime was Lord Commander of the Kingsguard, while Joffrey was next in line for the throne.
Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) wasn’t actually in this scene.
Jaime is seen pushing Bran out of a high window.
Bran Stark stumbled upon Jaime and Cersei Lannister, who are twins, having sex in a tower at Winterfell. He nearly died because of it.
Jaime said he tried to kill Bran “for love.”
If Bran had told anyone what he had seen, Cersei might have been in danger, and her children wouldn’t have been recognized as Robert’s legitimate heirs.
Ned Stark’s execution is depicted.
After Ned confessed to the crimes of a traitor, King Joffrey ordered his execution, against the wishes of his mother and advisers.
Sansa and Cersei tried to convince Joffrey to have mercy on Ned.
“But they have the soft hearts of women,” Joffrey declared. “So long as I am your king, treason shall never go unpunished.”
Ser Ilyn Payne carried out the order.
The character was written off the show when the actor was diagnosed with cancer.
Sansa is seen crying underneath the heads of her father and septa.
Sansa’s bright red hair is distinctive.
Joffrey forced her to look at them.
“After I raise your armies and kill your traitor brother,” Joffrey told Sansa, “I’m going to give you his head as well.”
“Or maybe he’ll give me yours,” she replied.
Septa Mordane’s head was put on a spike next to Ned’s.
She was killed offscreen after trying to protect Sansa.
The birth of Daenerys Targaryen’s dragons is a memorable scene.
Daenerys emerged from a massive funeral pyre, unburnt, with three baby dragons climbing on her body.
Dany’s fireproof body was one of her defining characteristics.
As a Targaryen, she had a special connection to fire and dragons.
We’re reminded of Jon Snow’s first time cheating death.
He was shot three times by his former lover, Ygritte, because he abandoned the wildlings to rejoin the Night’s Watch.
Ygritte could’ve killed Jon if she wanted to.
“I’ve seen you slip a shaft through rabbit’s eye at 200 yards,” Tormund told her. “If that boy’s still walking, it’s ’cause you let him go.”
Jon survived and rode back to Castle Black.
He healed from his wounds in time to fight the wildlings and watch Ygritte die.
Multiple characters were killed at the Red Wedding.
The Stark army, led by Robb and Catelyn, were ambushed at Edmure Tully’s wedding by House Frey and House Bolton, both of whom were working conjointly with House Lannister.
Walder Frey oversaw the bloodshed.
He organized the slaughter to take revenge on Robb Stark, who broke his oath to marry one of Walder’s daughters.
Talisa Stark was murdered first.
Talisa, who was pregnant, was stabbed in the stomach by one of Walder’s sons.
Robb was shot with multiple arrows before he was murdered by Roose Bolton.
After watching his wife and unborn child die, he seemed to have given up.
Catelyn died trying to protect her son.
Just before she was killed, she slit the throat of Walder Frey’s wife.
We see an image of Drogon burning his mother’s enemies.
Although Drogon has burned plenty of people over the course of eight seasons, this piece of embroidery likely depicts the bloodshed in the fighting pits of Meereen.
The mask is a dead giveaway.
The Sons of the Harpy, a group of former slavers in Meereen who opposed Dany’s rule, wore gold masks to protect their identities.
Drogon protected Daenerys when she was ambushed in the fighting pit.
This scene is notable because Drogon returned to Dany’s side after he was missing for many episodes. It also marked Dany’s first time ever riding a dragon.
Cersei’s “walk of atonement” is easily recognizable.
After she confessed to sleeping with her cousin while married, Cersei was forced to perform a humiliating public ritual by the Faith of the Seven.
The people of King’s Landing yelled insults and threw food at Cersei.
Septa Unella walked behind her, ringing a bell and repeating the word, “Shame.”
We see the Hound and Arya’s bittersweet goodbye.
The Hound nearly died fighting Brienne of Tarth, both of whom were trying to protect Arya.
Arya took the Hound’s money before leaving him to die.
He begged her to kill him out of mercy, but she couldn’t bring herself to do it.
The Night King made his first major appearance at Hardhome.
Jon Snow and Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju) tried to evacuate wildlings from the community of Hardhome, but the Night King’s army showed up and wreaked havoc.
The Night King reanimated the fallen wildlings.
The undead villain was portrayed by Richard Brake on this episode, who was later replaced by Vladimír Furdík.
As they sailed away, Jon and Tormund watched the wildlings become wights.
The reanimated corpses joined the Night King’s army.
Arya Stark is depicted murdering Walder Frey.
Arya killed the head of House Frey on the season six finale. The quote embroidered above her is from a previous episode, when she turned her back on the Faceless Men in Braavos.
Arya baked Walder’s sons into a pie before slitting his throat.
She wore a different face in order to infiltrate the castle.
Cersei is also seen sitting on the Iron Throne.
She’s wearing the same outfit from her coronation.
Cersei was crowned on the season six finale.
Cersei became queen after the deaths of her husband and all three children.
In this piece, Sansa and Bran watch Arya kill Littlefinger.
Sansa passed the sentence and Arya was the executioner.
Sansa sentenced Littlefinger to die after discovering his many betrayals.
Presumably, she asked Bran to look into the past and recount Littlefinger’s wrongdoings.
Arya slit his throat with her Valyrian steel dagger.
Littlefinger once used the same dagger to cause chaos, betray Catelyn Stark, and turn her family against the Lannisters.
One of Brienne’s most triumphant moments is memorialized.
Brienne of Tarth killed Stannis Baratheon in the name of Renly Baratheon.
Brienne made clear why she was bound to kill Stannis.
“I don’t fight for the Boltons,” she told him. “I was Kingsguard to Renly Baratheon. I was there when he was murdered by a shadow with your face.”
Stannis accepted his fate.
Stannis admitted that he murdered Renly with blood magic. When Brienne asked if he had any last words, he replied, “Go on, do your duty.”
Lastly, the Night King is shown riding on the back of Viserion, one of Dany’s three dragons.
Viserion was killed – and later reanimated – by the Night King when Dany went north of the Wall to rescue Jon Snow.
The Night King used Viserion to destroy the Wall.
Without the Wall intact, the Night King was free to march south with his army.
