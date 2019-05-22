HBO teases new ‘Game of Thrones’ documentary with 13 behind-the-scenes photos

caption Part of the key art for HBO’s “The Last Watch” documentary. source HBO

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the series finale of HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

HBO’s documentary feature on the final season of “Game of Thrones,” titled “The Last Watch,” premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

In a new set of 13 stills taken from the documentary, fans get a tease of the massive table read done by the cast, and a behind-the-scenes look at the hair, makeup, and set design departments.

HBO’s documentary about the last-ever season of “Game of Thrones” premieres this coming Sunday.

Directed by Jeanie Finlay, “The Last Watch” follows the cast and crew of HBO’s hit series as they crafted the final six episodes. The documentary will features scenes from the massive table read of the entire season’s scripts and a behind-the-scenes look at various production departments.

Keep reading for a look at 13 new stills released by HBO from the documentary.

To start, we see four of the “Game of Thrones” stars reacting with joy and surprise at something during the table read.

caption Joe Dempsie, Rory McCann, Sophie Turner, and Kit Harington at the table read. source HBO

We know from the documentary trailer and cast interviews that Kit Harington (who plays Jon Snow) cried multiple times during this read-through of all six episodes for the final season.

Director David Nutter, who helmed many of the show’s most memorable episodes, was in charge of half of this final season.

caption Director David Nutter on set. source HBO

Nutter directed the first two episodes of season eight, “Winterfell” and “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” as well as the fourth episode, “The Last of the Starks.”

Here’s executive producer Chris Newman on set in Croatia.

caption Scenes of King’s Landing are often filmed in Dubrovnik, Croatia. source HBO

Newman has been a producer on “Game of Thrones” since the very beginning.

Newman and co-executive producer Bernie Caulfield were present for the table read, too.

caption Bernie Caulfield and Chris Newman at the table read. source HBO

The entire team of writers and producers were there to hear the cast read through all six scripts.

Here we see Del Reid, the special effects snow crew supervisor.

caption In the background, you can see the trench built around the castle. source HBO

The set of Winterfell was covered in snow for the major episode three battle.

And Vladimir Furdik, who played the Night King and did other stunts on the show.

caption Furdik on the set of “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

Furdik first appeared on “Game of Thrones” as a White Walker, and then took over the role as the Night King starting on the sixth season.

Here’s Furdik with all the Night King prosthetics on.

caption Vladimir Furdik as the Night King on set. source HBO

He filmed on a green-screen set for the shot of Arya stabbing the Night King.

The documentary will feature Pamela Smyth, the show’s “crowd makeup supervisor.”

caption Smyth working on one of the extras. source HBO

“Game of Thrones” works with hundreds of extras who need to blend into the surroundings of the show.

And Naomi Liston, the “Game of Thrones” locations manager.

caption Liston on set for a rainy day. source HBO

“Game of Thrones” filmed scenes primarily in Northern Ireland, Iceland, Croatia, and Spain.

Candice Banks and Kevin Alexander are the show’s hair supervisor and hair designer.

caption Banks adjusting Daenerys Targaryen’s wig. source HBO

Many of the characters required the actors to wear intricate wigs.

Banks looks emotional in this shot from one of the green-screen room filming days.

caption Candice Banks, Hair Supervisor. source HBO

The final season of “Game of Thrones” took more than 10 months to film.

Deborah Riley is the show’s production designer.

caption Riley on the set of King’s Landing. source HBO

She’s responsible for many of the intricate set designs you’ve seen, like the entire new King’s Landing stage built for the episode five battle, “The Bells.”

Patrick Strapazon, assistant to director David Nutter, is shown here.

caption Strapson in one of the administrative locations. source HBO

He’s standing in front of a cupboard labeled “Game of Thrones Stationary.”

Below is the key art for “Game of Thrones: The Last Watch,” which is in a cross-stitch style.

caption Dothraki, Stark soldiers, stuntmen on fire, and more. source HBO

“The Last Watch” airs on HBO this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET. Watch the full trailer here.