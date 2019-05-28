Sophie Turner was still sobbing after the cameras stopped rolling on the massive ‘Game of Thrones’ funeral scene

caption Sophie Turner sobbing between takes. source HBO

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the final season of “Game of Thrones.”

HBO aired its “Game of Thrones” documentary titled “The Last Watch” on Sunday.

The documentary showed behind-the-scenes looks at how the final season came together.

One part of the documentary showed the funeral scene after the Battle of Winterfell, and Sophie Turner could be seen sobbing between takes.

In behind-the-scenes footage from HBO’s “Game of Thrones: The Last Watch” documentary, fans can see just how emotional filming that funeral scene after the Winterfell battle was for the cast members.

At one point, Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark on the series, can be seen sobbing between takes.

In the actual scene from the fourth episode of season eight, Sansa cried over Theon Greyjoy’s body as she put a Stark pin on it.

Watching Turner cry made fans emotional.

Before filming the scene, episode director David Nutter talked to Turner about the heartbreaking moment between her and Alfie Allen’s character Theon and described how she’d look at his closed eyes as she put the pin in and think, “You’re a Stark now.”

“OK, cool, so just give me a couple minutes to get into it,” Turner says in the documentary.

Turner definitely got into the moment and continued to cry between takes as her costume was readjusted.

Both the documentary and the full final season are available now on HBO.