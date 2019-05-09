‘Game of Thrones’ star Emilia Clarke poked fun at that mistaken coffee cup with a photo she claims clears her name

caption A misplaced coffee cup appeared on “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

“Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke poked fun at the misplaced coffee cup that appeared in a scene on the most recent episode of the hit HBO show, titled “The Last of the Starks.”

On Wednesday, Clarke, who stars as Daenerys Targaryen on the series, shared a photo of herself on set with Peter Dinklage (who portrays Tyrion Lannister) and Jason Momoa (who starred as Khal Drogo until the character’s death at the end of season one).

In the photo, Clarke held a coffee cup in her hand while dressed in costume. She also clarified that Momoa was “just a lost wanderer” who visited the show’s set.

She captioned the image: “Did I just stumble upon the truth here?! The cup bearer does not drinketh the Starbucks tea… oh and this ain’t a spoiler just a lost wanderer coming home for a mid filming cuppa…. @prideofgypsies you so fire you make my hair turn blue.”

Read more: The misplaced coffee cup on ‘Game of Thrones’ is worth $2 billion to Starbucks in free publicity

Fans who watched season eight, episode four of “Game of Thrones” noticed that there was a to-go coffee cup that appeared on the table in front of Daenerys during a feast scene. People immediately began sharing photos and videos of the modern and misplaced item online.

Although many people online have described the object as a Starbucks cup, the logo on the cup’s side wasn’t clear. HBO has since cleared up the confusion with a statement provided to INSIDER on Monday that said the coffee cup came from the show’s craft services, which serves food and refreshments to the cast and crew on set.

“In response to inquiries from those who saw a craft services coffee cup in Sunday night’s episode of ‘Game of Thrones’: The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea,” said HBO.

Emilia’s instagram photo seems to coincide with the statement in regard to typically drinking tea, but it doesn’t really clear her name as the person who left the cup on the table in the scene in question as the cup wasn’t from Starbucks as HBO cleared up in its statement.

Now, the cup has been edited out of the episode and some of the show’s crew members have commented on it.

Hauke Richter, an art director for the show during seasons four through eight, told Variety in an email that “things can get forgotten on set” and the reaction was “so blown out of proportion” because an error like that hadn’t occurred on “GoT” before.