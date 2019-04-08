Emilia Clarke fell off her horse on the very first day of filming ‘Game of Thrones’

caption Emilia Clarke fell off her horse while filming this scene from season one. source HBO

Emilia Clarke had an unforgettable first day on the “Game of Thrones” set.

In a video for the HBO show’s YouTube channel, the actress who plays Daenerys Targaryen recalled her embarrassment after falling off a horse during her first day filming.

“Yeah, I remember my first day on set,” Clarke said. “Oh my God, I fell off a f—ing horse. Jesus, this was my first job. This is like the first thing I ever did, and they stuck me on a horse in a bamboo field in Belfast, and it’s raining. I was falling off the horse trying to act still.”

Clarke said the incident made her emotional.

“I remember…hanging on for dear life, and I just remember shouting, ‘Please stop filming,'” she said. “I turn around and it’s like the whole crew, and I just cried.”

The actress first started playing Daenerys when she was 22. She recently revealed that she suffered two brain aneurysms while filming the series.

In a personal essay in The New Yorker titled “A Battle for My Life,” Clarke said the first happened while she was working out with a personal trainer following the first season of “Game of Thrones” in 2011. Her second aneurysm required an operation after the third season.

Now 32-years-old, Clarke said playing Dany has shaped her life.

“The journey I’ve been on with Daenerys has sharpened me as an actor, and because of the heights that she goes to, it’s forced me to find them within myself,” she said. “Anytime anything good or bad happens, you put it into her, so Daenerys is a tapestry of my entire adult life.”

“Game of Thrones” returns for its eighth and final season Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

