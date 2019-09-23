The ‘Game of Thrones’ cast dazzled on the red carpet for the show’s last-ever Emmys. Here are the 14 show-stopping looks.

caption Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke are both nominated in lead actor categories at the 2019 Emmys. source HBO

Despite mixed reactions to the show’s final season, “Game of Thrones” dominated the nominations for the 2019 Emmy Awards, held at LA’s Microsoft Theater on Sunday.

The celebrated HBO show scored a whopping 32 nominations, the most for any one season of a TV show ever, including 10 nods in acting categories alone.

Fittingly, these 14 cast members – many of whom will face off against each other for some of the night’s most coveted awards – dazzled on the red carpet. Keep scrolling to see all the show-stopping looks from the celebrated actors. (You can also follow along with the Emmy winners here and refresh your memory with Insider’s coverage of “Thrones” here.)

Emilia Clarke said her Valentino dress was inspired by Jennifer Lopez.

caption Emilia Clarke played Daenerys Targaryen on “Game of Thrones.” source John Shearer/Getty Images

“@jlo just as heads up you have inspired this years lewk,” Clarke wrote on Instagram alongside a glam selfie, adding the hashtag, “mother of dragons takes a final goodbye.”

Nathalie Emmanuel wore a black dress with chic cutouts.

caption Nathalie Emmanuel played Missandei on “Game of Thrones.” source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

“Give a girl a gown and some inches and she doesn’t know how to behave,” Emmanuel joked on her Instagram story.

Alfie Allen looked dapper in a tuxedo.

caption Alfie Allen played Theon Greyjoy for eight seasons on “Game of Thrones.” source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Allen submitted himself for consideration at the 2019 Emmys and scored a nomination for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series.

Gwendoline Christie rocked a renaissance-inspired gown.

caption Gwendoline Christie played Ser Brienne of Tarth on “Game of Thrones.” source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Fans said Christie showed up in “Queen of Westeros attire” and even joked that she resembles Jesus.

Sophie Turner looked stunning in soft pink.

caption Sophie Turner played Sansa Stark on “Game of Thrones.” source Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Turner is one of four “Thrones” stars nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series.

Co-stars Liam Cunningham and Isaac Hempstead Wright posed together in sleek suits.

caption Liam Cunningham played Ser Davos and Isaac Hempstead Wright played Bran Stark on “Game of Thrones.” source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Although neither were nominated, both of their characters played a major role on the show’s final season.

Maisie Williams went back to her brunette roots for the awards show.

caption Maisie Williams played Arya Stark on “Game of Thrones.” source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Until very recently, the Night King slayer had been rocking colorful hair.

Kit Harington opted to forgo a tie.

caption Kit Harington played Jon Snow on “Game of Thrones.” source John Shearer/Getty Images

After being snubbed last year, Harington is up for outstanding lead actor in a drama series.

Peter Dinklage has grown out his beard since wrapping “Thrones.”

caption Peter Dinklage walked the red carpet with his wife, Erica Schmidt. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Dinklage, who received his eighth nomination for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series, has already won three Emmys for his portrayal of Tyrion Lannister.

Lena Headey wore a floral-print, ruffled gown.

caption Lena Headey played Cersei Lannister on “Game of Thrones.” source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Headey shared a photo of a brand new tattoo on her hand, mere hours before walking the red carpet.

John Bradley went for a classic look.

caption John Bradley played Samwell Tarly on “Game of Thrones.” source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The actor recently turned 31 years old.

Carice van Houten rocked a colorful look.

caption Carice van Houten played Melisandre on “Game of Thrones.” source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Despite only appearing on one episode of the final season, van Houten was nominated for outstanding guest actress in a drama series.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau matched the Emmys mood with a gold tuxedo jacket.

caption Nikolaj Coster-Waldau played Jaime Lannister on “Game of Thrones.” source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

He recently told Jimmy Fallon that he doesn’t think he has a chance of winning against his co-star, Peter Dinklage.