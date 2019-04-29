Fans are fed up with how dark ‘Game of Thrones’ is, and they’re voicing their frustration in the most hilarious ways

caption An image of the NIght King before and after brightening. source HBO

Warning: Spoilers ahead for HBO’s “Game of Thrones” season eight, episode four, “The Long Night.”

Sunday’s episode of the HBO show featured the Battle of Winterfell.

The Night King brought devastation to the castle, but some of the fighting was difficult to see because it was so dark.

The Night King’s army left destruction in its wake during Sunday’s episode of “Game of Thrones.”

The devastating Battle of Winterfell claimed the lives of some fan favorites on the HBO show but left many others alive. But despite the epic battle, fans cannot stop talking about how impossible it is to see certain scenes on the show because it’s so dark.

Read more: All the ‘Game of Thrones’ characters who died in the battle at Winterfell

Me in the beginning of @GameOfThrones wondering why it was so dark. pic.twitter.com/r88It0YmEp — Temo (@Temo_lugo93) April 29, 2019

Me struggling to watch all the dark scenes in tonight's episode. #TheNightIsDarkAndSoIsMyTV #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/wQ5Y6kFOpv — Leön Cörriea (@goonerleon10) April 29, 2019

The night is dark and probably full of terrors, we can’t see them #GameOfThrones #DemThrones — Grace Kelley (@GraceFacesPlace) April 29, 2019

I would like to thank Melisandre for increasing the lighting in this episode by 100 #GameofThrones #GoT pic.twitter.com/ngIQ5tHaDO — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) April 29, 2019

what tonight’s episode looked like to me pic.twitter.com/k5CnUAufEw — Michael LoPriore (@MichaelLopriore) April 29, 2019

Robert McLachlan, a cinematographer who worked on eight “Game of Thrones” episodes, told INSIDER that the show is dark because they want to keep the show as “naturalistic” as possible.

They wanted “to make these sets and locations feel as if they’re absolutely not lit by us, but only by Mother Nature or some candles,” he continued, “so that it feels more naturalistic, albeit enhanced in some cases.”

But some people pointed out the show doesn’t need to be realistic

Sure we can’t see anything on #GameofThrones without squinting, but the thing is, it’s DARK at night and the ice dragon show is extremely committed to realism — Caroline Darya Framke (@carolineframke) April 29, 2019

Article says GOT is dark because the show’s creators wanted it to be realistic.. ITS A SHOW ABOUT FLYING DRAGONS AND ZOMBIES, NO ONE IS HERE FOR REALISM – GIMME SOME LIGHT https://t.co/nPPGOUYL2b — Casey Neistat (@CaseyNeistat) April 29, 2019

Game of Thrones is so dark because they want the lighting to be realistic but considering the show has DRAGONS and ZOMBIES is that REALLY NECESSARY — Irene Kim (@enerianna) April 29, 2019

“Game of Thrones” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.