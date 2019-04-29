Fans are fed up with how dark ‘Game of Thrones’ is, and they’re voicing their frustration in the most hilarious ways

By
Anjelica Oswald, Insider
-
An image of the NIght King before and after brightening.

caption
An image of the NIght King before and after brightening.
source
HBO

  • Warning: Spoilers ahead for HBO’s “Game of Thrones” season eight, episode four, “The Long Night.”
  • Sunday’s episode of the HBO show featured the Battle of Winterfell.
  • The Night King brought devastation to the castle, but some of the fighting was difficult to see because it was so dark.

The Night King’s army left destruction in its wake during Sunday’s episode of “Game of Thrones.”

The devastating Battle of Winterfell claimed the lives of some fan favorites on the HBO show but left many others alive. But despite the epic battle, fans cannot stop talking about how impossible it is to see certain scenes on the show because it’s so dark.

Read more: All the ‘Game of Thrones’ characters who died in the battle at Winterfell

Robert McLachlan, a cinematographer who worked on eight “Game of Thrones” episodes, told INSIDER that the show is dark because they want to keep the show as “naturalistic” as possible.

They wanted “to make these sets and locations feel as if they’re absolutely not lit by us, but only by Mother Nature or some candles,” he continued, “so that it feels more naturalistic, albeit enhanced in some cases.”

But some people pointed out the show doesn’t need to be realistic

“Game of Thrones” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.