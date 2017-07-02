If you loved ‘Game of Thrones,’ you’ll probably enjoy these 27 shows too

caption Cersei smirked quite a bit during season eight. source HBO

“Game of Thrones” is ending after eight seasons.

Fans of the HBO show may be looking for something else to watch.

INSIDER analyzed fan ratings on Rotten Tomatoes to find are 30 shows “Game of Thrones” fans also rated highly.

“Game of Thrones” is finally coming to an end.

The HBO drama series has captivated millions of viewers for eight seasons. But with the series wrapping up, fans may be wondering what to watch next.

INSIDER analyzed data from 11,500 Rotten Tomato users who gave the series four stars or more and pulled other shows these fans also rated highly.

Some of these shows are no-brainers, while others will probably be a surprise. Here are 27 shows “Game of Thrones” fans also love.

27. “Mindhunter” is a crime drama on Netflix.

caption Jonathan Groff plays a special agent in the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit. source Patrick Harbron/Netflix

The series explores the early days of the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit as agents interviewed various serial killers in an effort to understand criminal psychology and build a department around criminal profiling.

26. “Master of None” is a Netflix comedy from Aziz Ansari.

caption Aziz Ansari on “Master of None.” source Netflix

Ansari plays a New York City actor as he deals with romance and finding work in the city.

25. “Orphan Black” was a drama that aired on BBC America.

caption Tatiana Maslany played multiple characters on “Orphan Black.” source BBC America/YouTube

“Orphan Black” is a series about a woman named Sarah Manning, who discovers the existence of multiple clones of herself and works to understand the how and why behind them all.

24. The Marvel series “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” airs on ABC.

caption Ming-Na Wen and Clark Gregg on “Marvels Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” source ABC/Eric McCandless

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” exists within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and follows agents working for black ops organization to protect the world from worldly and otherworldly threats.

23. Showtime’s “Homeland” will end in 2019.

caption Claire Danes and Elizabeth Marvel on “Homeland.” source JoJo Whilden/Showtime

Claire Danes stars as a former CIA operative who worked with the Counter-terrorism Unit on the spy thriller.

22. “Dexter” ran for eight seasons on Showtime.

caption Michael C. Hall on “Dexter.” source Showtime

Michael C. Hall played the titular vigilante serial killer and forensic technician on “Dexter.” As a serial killer, he hunted down murderers and criminals who escaped justice.

21. Netflix’s “Narcos” later launched another series centered on Mexico.

caption Pedro Pascal on “Narcos.” source Juan Pablo Gutierrez/Netflix

The first two seasons of “Narcos” centered on the hunt for drug kingpin Pablo Escobar, while the third season centered on the aftermath of his death.

20. History’s “Vikings” is a drama about Norse heroes.

caption Katheryn Winnick on “Vikings.” source History

“Vikings” is inspired by the stories of Viking Ragnar Lothbrok and his family members and friends.

19. NBC canceled the horror thriller “Hannibal” in 2015.

caption Mads Mikkelsen on “Hannibal.” source NBC

Mads Mikkelsen starred as Hannibal Lecter, the notorious serial killer and cannibal from Thomas Harris’ novels and their movie adaptations.

18. “Arrow” was The CW’s first DC superhero show to become known as part of the Arrowverse.

caption Stephen Amell on “Arrow.” source The CW

“Arrow” centers on Oliver Queen’s transformation into the Green Arrow and his quest to save his city from crime and villains trying to destroying it.

17. “Rick and Morty” is an animated comedy on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim.

caption Justin Roiland voices both Rick and Morty. source Adult Swim via YouTube

The adult comedy follows the adventures of mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty.

16. “American Horror Story” is a horror anthology on FX.

caption Lady Gaga, left, and Kathy Bates on the third season of “American Horror Story” known as “Hotel.” source Prashant Gupta/FX

Each season of “American Horror Story” features new horrors and stories, though the stories are somewhat connected. The eighth season, “Apocalypse,” featured characters from former seasons.

15. “The Flash” is another DC comic show on The CW.

caption Grant Gustin on “The Flash.” source Diyah Pera/The CW

“The Flash” follows Barry Allen, aka the Flash, as he saves Central City from threats with the help of his friends at STAR Labs.

14. Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black” is coming to an end in 2019.

caption Natasha Lyonne on “Orange Is the New Black.” source Netflix

The series is based on Piper Kerman’s memoir about her time in a minimum-security prison and centers on the various women who are also incarcerated there.

13. “Black Mirror” is an anthology series from the United Kingdom that streams on Netflix in the United States.

caption A scene from an episode of “Black Mirror.” source Netflix

The anthology series focuses on the relationship between humans and technology and the horrors that could come with it.

12. “Mr. Robot” is a thriller that airs on USA.

caption Rami Malek on “Mr. Robot.” source NBC Universal

Rami Malek plays a cybersecurity engineer who becomes involved with a hacker organization led by a man known as Mr. Robot.

11. “Better Call Saul” is a spin-off of “Breaking Bad” on AMC.

caption Bob Odenkirk on “Better Call Saul.” source AMC/Better Call Saul trailer

The series is a prequel to “Breaking Bad” and follows Jimmy McGill, a con-man and lawyer, early in his life and career.

10. “House of Cards” is a political drama from Netflix.

caption Robin Wright on “House of Cards.” source Netflix

“House of Cards” follows Frank and Claire Underwood’s quest for political domination, which means getting into the White House.

9. “Jessica Jones” is a Marvel series on Netflix.

caption Krysten Ritter on “Jessica Jones.” source David Giesbrecht/Netflix

The series follows Jessica Jones, a former hero-turned-private-investigator as she tries to rebuild her life and realizes the importance of having people by her side.

8. BBC’s “Sherlock” airs on PBS in the United States.

caption Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman on “Sherlock.” source PBS

Benedict Cumberbatch plays the supremely intelligent and skilled detective Sherlock Holmes on this series reimagining classic Sir Arthur Conan Doyle stories.

7. HBO’s “Westworld” is a psychological drama based on the movie of the same name.

caption Ed Harris and Evan Rachel Wood on “Westworld.” source HBO

The series messes with viewers minds as it follows realistic android hosts in an amusement park who start to become sentient.

6. “Fargo” is an anthology series on FX based on the Coen brothers’ movie of the same name.

caption Martin Freeman on the first season of “Fargo.” source Fargo

“Fargo” is a black comedy that follows the execution of different crimes each season.

5. “True Detective” is a dark crime anthology on HBO.

caption Mahershala Ali on the third season of “True Detective.” source HBO

The anthology centers on a new criminal event each season but tells the story in various timelines so nothing is completely clear at first.

4. Netflix’s “Daredevil” is based on the Marvel comics.

caption Charlie Cox on “Daredevil.” source Netflix

Charlie Cox played Matt Murdock, a man who became blind in an accident as a kid and learned how to fight with his heightened senses. He fights crime as a vigilante known as Daredevil.

3. “The Walking Dead” is a post-apocalyptic drama on AMC.

caption Jeffrey Dean Morgan on “The Walking Dead.” source AMC

The series, based on the comic book series of the same name, follows a group of people attempting to survive in a world where zombies attack and other surviving communities aren’t so welcoming.

2. “Stranger Things” is a horror series from Netflix that is set in the ’80s.

caption Millie Bobby Brown on “Stranger Things.” source Netflix

The series follows a group of kids and some of their family members who must fight against paranormal and supernatural creatures that threaten their lives.

1. “Breaking Bad” was a crime drama that aired on AMC.

caption Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul on “Breaking Bad.” source AMC

Bryan Cranston played a high school chemistry teacher named Walter White who started making meth after being diagnosed with cancer.