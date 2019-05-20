Fans spotted 2 modern-day water bottles on the ‘Game of Thrones’ finale after HBO’s mistaken coffee cup incident

caption Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen on the series finale of “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

Warning: Spoilers ahead for HBO’s “Game of Thrones” season eight finale.

The “Game of Thrones” series finale aired on Sunday, May 20. The sixth episode of season eight was titled “The Iron Throne.”

Fans on Twitter and Reddit spotted not one but two modern-day plastic water bottles in a scene on the show.

Earlier on the season, a modern-day coffee cup was accidentally included in a feast scene and went viral.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

“Game of Thrones” season eight was divisive and full of shocking twists, but perhaps one of the biggest controversies of the entire season was a lone coffee cup left out on a table on episode four, “The Last of the Starks.”

And now, fans have spotted another modern-day item on the finale episode, “The Iron Throne” – plastic water bottles could be seen at the feet of Ser Davos (played by Liam Cunningham) and Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) during one of the most important scenes of the episode.

At around the 49-minute mark on season eight, episode six, just as Tyrion Lannister is about to make a case for Bran Stark to be made king, a panning shot of the lords and ladies of Westeros shows a plastic water bottle hiding behind the legs of Ser Davos.

caption The water bottle is just visible behind Ser Davos. source HBO

Do you spot it?

caption There it is! source HBO

Here’s another shot of a different plastic water bottle hiding in plain sight at the feet of Samwell Tarly on the aired version of the episode around the 46-minute mark.

caption And here’s a water bottle at the feet of Samwell Tarly. source HBO

And here it is in motion, as captured by INSIDER streaming via HBO Now on Sunday evening.

In a divisive season criticized by some fans for its lack of attention to detail, these modern-day additions are emblematic to some of a rushed series finale. Fans of Twitter saw the water bottle immediately and began sharing photos and videos of the modern inclusion.

LMAOOO I CAN'T BREATHE THEY DID IT AGAIN ???????? First Starbucks now a water bottle this show is a joke #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale #TheFinalEpisode pic.twitter.com/9YaFF8Pnm6 — ℝίτα????||GoT Spoilers (@JonxDanyy) May 20, 2019

Let's all clap for the sponsors of this season

The plastic water bottle and the Starbucks cup#SamwellTarly#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/8MVr7oe6a8 — hadi Abozeid (@dark_lord0003) May 20, 2019

The water bottles are yet another example of a modern-day beverage receptacle appearing on-screen this season. The coffee cup on episode four made waves around the internet and became a viral sensation. Sophie Turner (who plays Sansa Stark) jokingly blamed Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), who denied it. The HBO craft services cup earned an estimated $2 billion for Starbucks in free publicity after being mistaken for the brand’s logo.

HBO later made light of the coffee cup by joking that it was a “mistake” and that “Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.” It also quickly edited the cup out from the scene. At the time of this post, the water bottles on episode six still appear in the shot.

HBO didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment on the water bottles.