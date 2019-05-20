‘Game of Thrones’ finally gave Ghost his due and fans don’t care about anything else

caption Jon Snow with Ghost on season four. source HBO

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones” season eight, episode six, “The Iron Throne.”

On the series finale of HBO’s hit show, Jon Snow was exiled and sent to the Night’s Watch for killing his queen, Daenerys Targaryen.

At Castle Black, he reunited with his loyal direwolf Ghost.

Fans were thrilled when the two shared a tender moment – especially after Jon gave him a disappointing goodbye earlier this season.

Although the series finale of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” gave Jon Snow a bittersweet ending, his final scenes thankfully included a long-awaited reunion with his loyal direwolf, Ghost.

As is typical for his character, Jon found himself at the center of a moral conflict when his lover and queen, Daenerys Targaryen, firebombed King’s Landing. He decided to kill her before she could inflict any more harm on innocent people, and found himself exiled from the capital as a result.

Jon was sent back North, forced to rejoin the Night’s Watch as punishment – but as any viewer knows, Jon spent some of his happiest moments beyond the Wall. He’s able to reconnect with his true identity as a Northman, illustrated by his reunion with Ghost at Castle Black.

Ghost is one of two surviving Stark direwolves, who were introduced on the series premiere.

The sigil of House Stark is a direwolf, so Ghost represents Jon’s connection to his family.

When Jon said goodbye to Ghost earlier this season on episode four – without so much as a pat on the head – it broke fans’ hearts. Many saw the scene as a way to represent Jon turning his back on House Stark and embracing his Targaryen blood.

So after killing Daenerys, who was the embodiment of House Targaryen’s power and brutality, it makes sense that Ghost would take his place by Jon’s side once again.

Fans are thrilled that Jon and Ghost finally shared a tender moment, especially since the direwolf was sidelined for multiple seasons. Jon hadn’t physically “touched” Ghost since season four, when Jon was still a brother of the Night’s Watch.

I don't even care what else happened because Ghost got his happy ending. HE'S THE VERY BEST BOI! pic.twitter.com/akeUY5KLmX — David (Razor) Harris (@House_Razor) May 20, 2019

when ghost finally got the pets he deserved all along #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/8eafotHlmp — Gillian Storm (@311nvrhappened) May 20, 2019

#gameofthrones

everyone when jon finally pet ghost pic.twitter.com/czAxY8Acrt — Lily Williams (@L_Williams02) May 20, 2019

Many fans joked that the “Thrones” showrunners only added the scene after fans’ outraged reactions to their lackluster goodbye on episode four.

The editors of #GameOfThrones throwing in Jon petting Ghost last minute so we would all shut up. pic.twitter.com/GmwrljeGAJ — squidnie (@sydniefatt) May 20, 2019

They heard y’all complaining about Jon Snow not petting Ghost and said “here damn!” ???? #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/a1WekaoJ5R — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 20, 2019

the game of thrones team scrambling in the last week to shoehorn in that last jon and ghost scene pic.twitter.com/U8yhFSDbZB — jonny sun (@jonnysun) May 20, 2019

Some said it was the best part – or even the only good part – of the series finale.

me: wow this is riddled with easily resolved plot holes and strange narrative inconsistencie—

*Jon reunites with Ghost*

me: good episode imo — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) May 20, 2019

Only good ending was Ghost — Dad (@fivefifths) May 20, 2019