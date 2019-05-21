Isaac Hempstead Wright defends the ‘Game of Thrones’ finale and his character’s arc: ‘I am thrilled with the way the show ends’

caption Isaac Hempstead Wright attends the “Game Of Thrones: The Touring Exhibition” launch in April. source Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

“Game of Thrones” star Isaac Hempstead Wright recently defended the show’s controversial finale in a guest column for The Hollywood Reporter.

On Sunday’s climactic series-ender, “The Iron Throne,” Hempstead Wright’s character is chosen to ascend to the metaphorical Iron Throne. He’s now officially known as Brandon of the House Stark, King of the Andals and the First Men, Lord of the Six Kingdoms, and Protector of the Realm.

The twist has divided the fandom and infuriated many viewers. But in his guest column, Hempstead Wright described Bran’s character arc as “extraordinary” and said he’s “thrilled with the way the show ends.”

“At the beginning of the show, Bran is a disabled 10-year-old with slim chances of surviving in this harsh universe,” Hempstead Wright wrote. “He will never be the warrior who comes in on horseback and saves the day, but he is resilient.”

Bran was introduced on the series premiere as an adventurous and precocious young Lord of Winterfell. He loses the ability to walk when Jaime Lannister pushes him out a window.

Bran eventually journeys beyond the Wall and finds a source of ancient, powerful magic. He absorbs the memory and history of Westeros, becoming the all-knowing Three-Eyed Raven.

“I find it an extraordinary character arc to see him go from a vulnerable character totally dependent on others to the one person who holds all the keys to understanding the world,” Hempstead Wright wrote. “Bran becoming king is a victory for the still and considered people of this world, who too often get sidelined by the commotion of those who are louder and more reactionary.”

“He doesn’t shout to make himself heard, but instead waits and chooses his words and actions very carefully,” the actor continued. “In that, I think Bran presents a valuable reminder to us all in this day and age where sensationalism is rife and anybody can voice an opinion to millions, to sit and consider things a little more carefully.”

Many fans disagree and are disappointed with Bran’s unexpected new role, particularly because he has stated multiple times that he has no desire to rule.

But it wasn’t just Bran’s twist that had fans and critics scratching their heads. The review ratings for the final season have declined sharply with each passing week – save for the finale, which is slightly better liked than the show’s penultimate episode.