Sophie Turner shared a behind-the-scenes photo with her ‘Game of Thrones’ siblings, and it’ll make you love the Stark family even more

- “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner shared a behind-the-scenes photo with her onscreen siblings, Maisie Williams and Isaac Hempstead Wright.
- The three actors – who play Sansa, Arya, and Bran, the surviving Stark siblings – were sitting together for the climactic counsel meeting on the HBO series finale.
- But when the cameras were off, Turner pulled out a vape, Williams donned sunglasses, and Hempstead Wright was inexplicably pant-less.
- “The pack survived,” Turner wrote in the caption, referencing a quote from season seven.
- “When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies, but the pack survives,” Sansa said to Arya on the season seven finale.
- Turner also has a tattoo of the House Stark sigil, a direwolf, with the words: “The pack survives.”
