‘Game of Thrones’ composer Ramin Djawadi confirms fan theory about Brienne, Jaime, and the ‘wedding’ music heard on the series finale

caption Brienne writing in the White Book of the Kingsguard. source HBO

Warning: Spoilers ahead for HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

Composer Ramin Djawadi intentionally used the “wedding theme” music during the “Game of Thrones” finale when Brienne was writing down Jaime’s deeds in the White Book.

"It's just a hint of what their relationship – if they had stayed together, if he was still alive – what it could have been," Djawadi said in an interview with INSIDER.

The track, called “The White Book” on the season eight’s official soundtrack, partially matches the melody from the season two scene when Robb Stark married Talisa.

“Game of Thrones” composer Ramin Djawadi is continuing to break the hearts of fans, even weeks after the HBO series finale has aired.

Djawadi is now confirming what some fans had already noticed: “Wedding” music played while Brienne of Tarth wrote down Jaime Lannister’s deeds in the White Book on the finale.

“It’s just a hint of what their relationship – if they had stayed together, if he was still alive – what it could have been,” Djawadi said in an interview with INSIDER. “What they could have become. That’s why I put that in there.”

The song, called “The White Book” on season eight’s official soundtrack, starts with the same melody from season two’s song called “I Am Hers, She Is Mine” (which played when Robb Stark married Talisa Maegyr in a secret wedding ceremony).

“I just threw that in there because I thought it would be a subtle nod to their relationship,” Djawadi said. “When she sits there and she thinks about him and writes down all the things he had done, the second half is the ‘Honor’ theme, but yeah a big chunk of that [song] is the wedding theme.”

Some fans had noticed this connection when the episode first aired, and posted about the “wedding” between Jaime and Brienne on Twitter and in Reddit threads.

okay so in “The White Book” it has the “i am hers, she is mine” theme aka the marriage/love theme at the beginning and it ends with the “a knight of the seven kingdoms” theme, I will die on this hill for Jaime/Brienne because Ramin Djawadi says they’re married #gameofthrones — kels [book!Jaime wouldn’t do that] (@doubletimeswing) May 20, 2019

"The White Book", the final track for the story of Brienne and Jaime shares some notes with “I am hers, She is mine” which is the show's ultimate love theme. Ramin Djawadi married them. pic.twitter.com/B0oEzOKBfh — Claire M. | Hear me roar (@claire__mrcl) May 20, 2019

“I was amazed some people picked up on it,” Djawadi said. “I was hoping people would go, ‘Wait a minute, that’s from season two.’ And that was exactly my intent. I thought it would be very appropriate.”

“It shows the power of music,” Djawadi said. “There were no words spoken, but by putting that in there your imagination goes [into] where this could have gone. I wanted people to have that emotion, and have those thoughts. I’m glad it was picked up.”

In the scene, Brienne completes Jaime’s entry in the White Book, also called the Book of Brothers, where the great accomplishments of all members of the kingsguard are recorded. By itself, this moment was referencing a conversation Jaime and Brienne had on the fourth season about how he still had time to do great deeds in his life.

“It’s the duty of the Lord Commander to fill those pages,” Jaime told Brienne when he gifted her a new armor and a Valyrian steel sword and tasked her with finding the Stark girls. “There’s still room left on mine.”

On the series finale, Brienne sat with that very same sword, Oathkeeper, by her side.

Ramin Djawadi will bring his iconic score to life one last time this year when the “Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience” tour makes its way around North America. In the meantime, you can listen to “The White Book” and “I Am Hers, She Is Mine” on repeat and feel your heart break all over again for Jaime and Brienne.