9 ‘Game of Thrones’-themed food and drink products you can buy

caption These dragon eggs are available for Easter in the UK. source Deliveroo

The final season of “Game of Thrones” premieres Sunday, April 14.

INSIDER has assembled a list of food and drink products inspired by HBO’s hit series that fans can buy right now.

There are sigil-embossed Oreo cookies, a “Dragonglass Shake” at Shake Shack, White Walker-themed whisky, and more.

With “Game of Thrones” entering its final season, fans of the HBO hit series are scrambling to assemble the best assortment of merchandise for their season premiere watch parties.

Lucky for them, many food and beverage brands have found inspiration from the show and created “Game of Thrones”-themed products for fans to enjoy.

Between Shake Shack’s “Dracarys Burger” and “Dragonglass Shake” that customers have to order in Valyrian and Nabisco’s new sigil-embossed Oreo cookies, “Game of Thrones” enthusiasts will have plenty of snacks and drink to choose from come April 14.

Check out nine themed food and drink products you can buy below.

Johnnie Walker sells a White Walker-inspired bottle of whisky.

caption White Walker by Johnnie Walker. source Reserve Bar

The “White Walker by Johnnie Walker” whisky is flavored with caramelized sugar, vanilla, fresh red berries, and a touch of orchard fruit. It’s best served cold, as a secret message written in thermochromic ink appears on the bottle once it’s frozen. You can get one online for $65 from Reserve Bar.

The Ommegang Brewery launched “For The Throne” beer nationwide in April.

caption The Ommegang Brewery’s “For The Throne” beer. source Brewery Ommegang

A Belgian-style golden ale brewed with pilsner and pinot grigio among other ingredients, this “Game of Thrones”-inspired beer is corked like a Champagne bottle. It’s available for $24.99 at Woods Wholesale Wine.

Shake Shack is selling a “Dragonglass Shake” nationwide.

caption Shake Shack’s “Dragonglass Shake” costs $6.79. source Shake Shack

Available through May 19, Shake Shack’s “Dragonglass Shake” is flavored with a combination of mint and white chocolate and topped with toffee-like bits, according to Thrillist. In order to get one, Shake Shack customers have to order in Valyrian, a language spoken amongst some of the “Game of Thrones” characters.

The burger brand is also offering a “Dracarys Burger” at select locations until April 21.

caption The “Dracarys Burger” costs $10.99. source Shake Shack

Featuring two Shake Shack Monterey Jack cheeseburgers, the “Dracarys Burger” is topped with spicy ShackSauce and slabs of bacon. It’s available at select locations in New York; Los Angeles; Chicago; Dallas; Houston; Washington, DC; Miami; Las Vegas; Denver; Philadelphia; and Boston.

HBO released a collection of Scotch whiskies inspired by its hit show.

caption The “Game of Thrones” Single Malt Scotch whisky collection. source Woods Wholesale Wine

Seven of the eight Scotch whiskies in the collection are paired with each of the iconic Houses of Westeros in “Game of Thrones.” The eighth, which comes in an all-black bottle, represents the Night’s Watch. Prices start at £39.25 ($51.31) per bottle at The Whiskey Exchange.

New limited-edition “Game of Thrones” Oreos come emblazoned with one of four different decals inspired by the HBO show.

caption The “House Stark” embossed “Game of Thrones” Oreo. source OREO

The cookies are carved with the House Lannister, House Targaryen, and House Stark family sigils, or with a profile of the Night King. You can get them wherever Oreos are sold.

UK-based Game of Thrones fans can order white-chocolate dragon eggs through food-delivery service Deliveroo.

caption The eggs are available in London, Manchester, and Leeds. source Deliveroo

The two-pound eggs are hand-painted in three different shades and look nearly identical to the ones on the show. They only cost 80 pence ($1.05) apiece.

Vintage Estate Wines and California-based winemaker Bob Cabral produced a series of “Game of Thrones” wines.

caption The “Game of Thrones” wines come in cabernet sauvignon, pinot noir, red blend, and chardonnay. source Vintage Wine Estates

Each bottle is adorned with the sigil of a different “Game of Thrones” house. Fans can snag one from $8 through Drizly.

Buffalo Wild Wings’ “Dragon Fire” wings are available on Sunday, April 14, the day “Game of Thrones” season eight premieres.

caption Buffalo Wild Wings’ “Dragon Fire” wings. source Buffalo Wild Wings

The “Dragon Fire” wings come glazed in a soy-ginger sauce made of ghost chilies and topped with a jalapeño garnish.