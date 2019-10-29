‘Game of Thrones’ showrunners found Jason Momoa thanks to internet fan-casting

caption “Game of Thrones” showrunners D.B Weiss and David Benioff with Jason Momoa (center) at the eighth season premiere of “Game of Thrones.” source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

“Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss discussed casting the HBO show at the Austin Film Festival on Saturday.

The said it was particularly hard to find someone to portray Khal Drogo, the Dothraki warlord played by Jason Momoa on season one.

“We had all these auditions and no one was quite right,” Benioff said, according to SyFy Wire. “And then we’re looking at some website that had ‘Fan Casting of Game of Thrones.'”

“We’d never heard of Jason before – and I apologize to the ‘Baywatch’ fans – but I haven’t gotten around to it,” he continued. “But I saw a picture of him, we both did, and I thought, ‘Well, that really does look like Khal Drogo.'”

Momoa portrayed Khal Drogo, the Dothraki warlord and Daenerys Targaryen’s husband, until the character’s untimely death at the end of the first season.

“It was really hard to find a good Khal Drogo,” Benioff told the crowd at the Austin Film Festival on Saturday, as reported by SyFy Wire. “We had all these auditions and no one was quite right.”

The showrunners then stumbled across “some website” that had a “Fan Casting of ‘Game of Thrones.'”

“There was one person, or maybe a few people, who said, ‘Oh, it should be this guy Jason Momoa,'” Benioff continued. “And we’d never heard of Jason before – and I apologize to the ‘Baywatch’ fans – but I haven’t gotten around to it. But I saw a picture of him, we both did, and I thought, ‘Well, that really does look like Khal Drogo.'”

caption Jason Momoa starred on “Baywatch: Hawaii” before he was cast on “Game of Thrones.” source NBC and HBO

Momoa’s only major role before “Thrones” was a three-year stint on “Baywatch: Hawaii.” He landed the role when he was just a teenager, and later appeared in the 2003 TV movie “Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding” alongside David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson.

“I was 19, running around with no clothes on and saving people. But it gave me my passion for acting,” Momoa told BBC Radio 1’s Ali Plumb.

“It lead to getting no respect for about four years, and I couldn’t get an agent to save my life,” he said. “I just became a rock-climbing bum and I spent the little money I got from ‘Baywatch’ and traveled the world.”

In fact, Momoa was still “too broke to fly home” during breaks in filming season one of “Thrones.”

caption After “Thrones,” Momoa was cast as Aquaman in “Justice League” and his own solo movie. source HBO and Warner Bros. Entertainment

But Momoa’s scene-stealing turn as Drogo became his breakout role in Hollywood. And though he went on to land blockbuster movie roles, including Aquaman in the Warner Bros’ DC Comics franchise, he’s still known by “Thrones” fans worldwide as the vicious yet romantic warrior.

“It’s [still] mostly Drogo,” Momoa told Plumb of getting recognized in public. “The guy’s been dead for f—ing eight years. It’s crazy. It’s such a phenomenon.”