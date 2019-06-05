The ‘Game of Thrones’ actress who plays Yara Greyjoy still hasn’t seen the finale because her house didn’t have internet

caption Gemma Whelan plays Yara Greyjoy in ‘Game of Thrones.’ source HBO

Warning: Spoilers ahead for season eight of HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

Gemma Whelan – the actor who plays Yara Greyjoy in “Game of Thrones” – still hasn’t seen the show’s finale.

Whelan admitted on a British cooking show on Sunday that she hasn’t seen most of the final season because her house “didn’t have internet.”

Apparently, WiFi reception is pretty poor on the Iron Islands.

Gemma Whelan, who plays Yara Greyjoy in HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” still hasn’t seen the show’s finale or indeed much of the season, despite playing a pretty key role in the storyline.

It’s been almost three weeks since the final episode of season eight aired on May 19.

However, on British cooking show “Sunday Brunch” this week, Whelan admitted that although she knew the outcome of the series, she hasn’t actually seen it herself.

Why? Because her house didn’t have internet.

caption Gemma Whelan. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

“I came home and my husband was watching it and I saw the final bit, but I haven’t seen most of the series yet, because we didn’t have internet in our house,” she told the show’s host on Sunday.

Whelan was quick to add that her house now does have full WiFi connectivity.

Watch the clip below:

It’s fair to call Yara Greyjoy’s time on the show tumultuous. Yara seemed set to claim the Salt Throne – until her uncle Euron Greyjoy arrived on the scene. After fleeing the Iron Islands to strike a deal with Daenerys Targaryen, Yara was eventually captured by her evil uncle and held hostage on his ship.

In the final season, Yara was freed by her brother Theon, and she eventually presided in the Great Council where Bran Stark was declared the new King of the Andals and the First Men.

Whelan has won praise from fans for reasons outside of her role, too – earlier this year, people were happy to see her share a photo of herself breastfeeding on set.

The actor gave birth to her daughter in October 2017 while filming for “Game of Thrones” season eight was already underway.

The photo she shared showed her in full costume and make-up with her newborn baby.

“Enjoy tonight’s episode guys…! Yara’s got some big news,” she joked in the caption.

In the build-up to season eight’s release, Whelan told Good Morning Britain that her daughter was on set for the duration of filming for the show’s final season, meaning she often had to breastfeed in full Yara clothing.

“I’m really sort of tied into my armour,” Whelan said. “It’s quite difficult to get to yourself, let’s put it that way.”