George R.R. Martin declined a chance to appear on ‘Game of Thrones’ season 8, and it’s not the first time his cameos have fallen through

Author George R.R. Martin will never make an appearance on “Game of Thrones,” HBO’s hit series based on his fantasy novels. The show’s co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss offered Martin the chance to do a season eight cameo, according to Entertainment Weekly’s James Hibberd. But the author declined.

“[Benioff and Weiss] invited me to a cameo in one of the final episodes, which I was tempted to do,” Martin said in an EW interview. “But I didn’t think just for the sake of a cameo I could take the time to return to Belfast.”

Several years ago, Martin wrote a LiveJournal blog post saying he planned on scaling back his major commitments to conventions and other writing projects in order to focus solely on his sixth installment in the “A Song of Ice and Fire” series, “The Winds of Winter.”

Even before Martin became swamped under his book deadline, plans for him to appear on “Game of Thrones” fell through twice.

The cut cameo and an unfulfilled plan for a season 4 appearance

During a 2013 Emmys webcast titled “An Evening with ‘Game of Thrones,'” Martin said he filmed a cameo for the first version of the pilot. He appeared in Daenerys Targaryen’s wedding scene, though at the time her character was played by Tamzin Merchant. Benioff and Weiss had to re-do a majority of the pilot, and Emilia Clarke took over the role. The entire wedding scene was reshot, this time without Martin.

“They cut my cameo,” Martin said at the Emmys event. “I was left on the cutting room floor.”

When the panel’s moderator, Rob McEllhenney, asked Benioff and Weiss if there was any chance Martin could return, they both immediately said yes.

caption George R.R. Martin and David Benioff speak on stage together. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

“Actually, this year, I think we’ve got a Dubrovnik cameo set for George,” Benioff said.

Weiss smiled and nodded along, and Martin laughed along with the crowd.

“And this one will be in? It won’t be cut?” he asked.

“It’s gonna be in,” Benioff replied.

This panel took place before the third season of “Game of Thrones” had aired, and before filming started for the next set of episodes, which means this cameo the showrunners were referring to should have occurred during the fourth season. But Martin never made an appearance, nor did the topic come up again in interviews.

HBO did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment on the potential season four cameo.

caption Season four, episode two, “The Lion and the Rose,” was the last episode Martin wrote for “Game of Thrones.” source Helen Sloan/HBO

As the years stretched on, Martin continued working on “The Winds of Winter.” He told fans he was scaling back appearances at conventions and wouldn’t take on new projects. Through the fourth season, Martin wrote one episode per season of “Game of Thrones.” By the fifth season, he stopped writing for the show.

And now he turned down a final chance to make an appearance on a “Game of Thrones” episode. He has been working on “The Winds of Winter” since 2011, with no estimated publish date ever given. The eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” begins on April 14.