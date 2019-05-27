The ‘Game of Thrones’ documentary reveals a key detail about how Arya was able to attack the Night King

caption Arya leaping to kill the Night King on “Game of Thrones” season eight, episode three, “The Long Night.” source HBO

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the series finale of HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

HBO’s new documentary about the final season of “Game of Thrones” includes video footage of the cast’s table read of all six final episodes.

Executive producer and writer Bryan Cogman reads a line from the script for the Battle of Winterfell.

The script says Arya “vaults off a pile of wights” to kill the Night King.

This helps explain why it looks like she jumped unnaturally high in the air during the aired scene from episode three, “The Long Night.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Halfway through the final season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” Arya surprised everyone when she snuck up on the Night King and stabbed him with her special Valyrian steel dagger, killing him and ending the war against the White Walkers. Fans have been wondering how Arya managed to jump so high in the air, and now we know the script at one point said she was leaping from a pile of dead bodies.

In new footage seen in HBO’s “Game of Thrones: The Last Watch” documentary, we hear executive producer and writer Bryan Cogman read the line from the script for this critical scene.

“Something is hurtling towards him out of the darkness – Arya,” Cogman says. “She vaults off a pile of dead wights, leaps at the Night King, and she plunges the dagger up through the Night King’s armor. The Night King shatters.”

caption The Night King shattering as Arya stabs him. source HBO

In the version of the scene we saw play out on screen, there’s no sign of Arya jumping off of any bodies. She comes out of the darkness behind the Night King, and he turns and grabs her by the throat at the last minute.

Arya is so high above the Night King that many people had wondered how she had managed that jump. This script line now makes it seem if there was simply extraneous details about the scene which never made it into the final cut of the scene.

Read more: The final season of ‘Game of Thrones’ was doomed to be divisive, and the Night King twist shows why

The clever drop-and-stab move Arya pulls with the dagger also isn’t mentioned in Cogman’s script read. Perhaps the documentary edited around this explanation, or maybe it was a piece of fight choreography they hadn’t yet thought of for the scene.

Watch the entire season eight table read scene unfold on “Game of Thrones: The Last Watch,” directed by Jeanie Finlay, which is streaming now on all HBO platforms.