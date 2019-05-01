‘Game of Thrones’ star Iain Glen says he’s scared to watch Jorah fight in the Battle for Winterfell, and hasn’t seen the episode yet

caption Daenerys Targaryen and Ser Jorah Mormont in ‘Game of Thrones’ season eight, episode three, ‘The Long Night.’ source Helen Sloan/HBO

Warning: Spoilers ahead for HBO’s “Game of Thrones” season eight.

Iain Glen hasn’t watched his character Ser Jorah Mormont die in episode three of “Game of Thrones” season eight.

“I just feel so utterly invested in it that I’m slightly afraid of actually watching the third episode,” he told Variety.

He said in a “Making Game of Thrones” interview that his character’s final stand against the wights “felt like the right ending for Jorah.”

Iain Glen hasn’t watched the third episode of “Game of Thrones,” season eight, and it’s hard to blame him.

Glen’s much-loved character – Ser Jorah Mormont – was among the thousands that perished at the hands of the Night King in the Battle of Winterfell.

He died doing what he loved, though – defending Daenerys Targaryen – and the queen sobbing over her protector’s body was the most poignant moment of the season so far.

“I’ve not actually been able to watch it,” Glen admitted to Variety.

“I just watched episode two, and I’m just reminded what a wonderful job David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] do,” he said of the show’s creators.

“I just feel so utterly invested in it that I’m slightly afraid of actually watching the third episode.”

caption Iain Glen. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Glen previously said in a “Making Game of Thrones” interview that filming “The Long Night” was “as hard a sequence as we’ve ever shot over the eight-plus years.”

However, he added that his character’s final stand against the wights “felt like the right ending for Jorah.”

After wrapping the scene, Glent told Variety he felt “bereft.”

“You leave the set and there’s a little walk back to the base,” he said, and I kept looking back to the set having done my last bit, taking it all in.

“I kept holding the costume in my hands, stopping and reminding myself that this was it.”

He did get a nice departing gift, though. The actor said that Benioff and Weiss gave the actors framed storyboards for their last scenes.

Naturally, Glen’s storyboard depicted the gladiatorial sequence in season five when Jorah fights to win back Daenerys’ favour – successfully.