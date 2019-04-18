‘Game of Thrones’ star Isaac Hempstead Wright says his mom had to give him the sex talk early because of Bran’s iconic episode 1 scene

caption Isaac Hempstead Wright arrives at the “Game of Thrones” season finale premiere. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Isaac Hempstead Wright reminisced about the first episode of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” during a Wednesday appearance on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

On the series premiere, Wright’s character Bran was infamously pushed out a window after witnessing twins, Jaime and Cersei Lannister, having sex.

“I was pretty much told what was going on,” Wright, who was 10 years old at the time, told Kimmel.

“But it just sort of meant that my mum had to give me the sex talk a little earlier. And with some sort of topics that probably aren’t covered by general sex talks.”

During a Wednesday appearance on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Isaac Hempstead Wright reminisced about being cast as Bran Stark on HBO’s “Game of Thrones” when he was just 10 years old.

“I was pretty much told what was going on,” Wright said of his character’s infamous scene at the end of series premiere.

“But it just sort of meant that my mum had to give me the sex talk a little earlier,” he continued. “And with some sort of topics that probably aren’t covered by general sex talks.”

On the series premiere episode, Wright’s character Bran was pushed out a window after witnessing twins, Jaime and Cersei Lannister, having sex.

caption Jaime Lannister tried to kill Bran Stark on the very first episode of “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

The eighth and final season premiere, which aired Sunday after much anticipation, featured a stare-down between Jaime and Bran in the courtyard of Winterfell.

The two characters haven’t seen each other since their fateful encounter on the first episode of season one, when Jaime tried to kill the 10-year-old boy – putting Bran into a coma and leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.

Read more: Here’s a complete guide to all the meaningful reunions on the season 8 premiere episode of ‘Game of Thrones’

Fans went wild over Bran’s first sight of Jaime, making jokes about his intense stare and memes about the coming confrontation.

bran when jaime rode up into winterfell #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/n33T3x4qPt — bethany (@bethyyw) April 15, 2019

Who is just leaving Bran parked in these spots for people to conveniently see him — Frazier Tharpe (@The_SummerMan) April 15, 2019

bran has no time for formalities with daenerys but will wait up all night outside in the freezing cold just to give jaime a look……….. dramatic bitch — Louise ⭙ (@cthulhou) April 15, 2019

The soundtrack Game of Thrones didn’t know it needed. pic.twitter.com/cjNDn8WqXl — An Old Friend (@zihnne) April 15, 2019

However, funnily enough, Wright revealed the reason he’s gotten so good at Bran’s “intense stare” is because he can’t see on set without his glasses.

Watch the actor’s interview with Kimmel below.