Fans say they have ’emotional whiplash’ after ‘Game of Thrones’ abruptly tore apart a much-hyped couple

Warning: Spoilers ahead for HBO’s “Game of Thrones” season eight, episode four, “The Last of the Starks.”

On Sunday’s episode, at long last, Jaime Lannister and Brienne of Tarth slept together.

But by the end of the episode, Jaime had abandoned Brienne to reunite with his twin sister and longtime love, Cersei.

Fans, and fans of their relationship in particular, are emotional and confused.

On Sunday’s episode of HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” after many seasons of furtive glances and veiled declarations of love, Jaime Lannister and Brienne of Tarth became a real couple. But by the end of the episode, their relationship had already crumbled.

Fans had long suspected that Jaime and Brienne have real feelings for each other. And on season eight, episode four, “The Last of the Starks,” they finally slept together.

“I’ve never slept with a knight before,” Jaime told her, after coming to her room and admitting he was jealous of her other notable suitor.

“I’ve never slept with anyone before,” Brienne replied, just before he kissed her.

“I think going through sharing the experience of surviving the war together and saving each others’ lives continuously proves to be a very heady combination,” Gwendoline Christie, who plays Brienne, told Entertainment Weekly. “Physicality often releases emotion and I think that’s what happens – working together unlocked them.”

Jaime even decided to remain in Winterfell with Brienne, which seemed to cement them as a couple.

Fans of their relationship – many of whom had been rooting for this moment since they met on season two – were thrilled.

The people I am watching the program with are not happy about this and I have never felt so alone — Carrie Wittmer???????? (@carriesnotscary) May 6, 2019

I HAVE NEVER WANTED ANYTHING MORE THAN JAIME AND BRIENNE TO BE TOGETHER AND I AM NOT ASHAMED #GOT — Kristin Chirico (@lolacoaster) May 6, 2019

small brienne and jaime finally banged moodboard #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/WPVlsXRAQ1 — lee ???????????? (@tusktief) May 6, 2019

Shortly after this tender scene, however, the much-hyped relationship crumbled. By the end of the episode, Jaime had abandoned Brienne to either join the battle against his twin sister and longtime love, Cersei, or reunite with her.

Fans of the two characters – and especially fans of Brienne – were quick to voice their “emotional whiplash,” expressing feelings of confusion and betrayal.

As a staunch Brienne and Jaime shipper, this episode provided the worst emotional whiplash of my life. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/HDG7uujPQT — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) May 6, 2019

The writers taking back Jaime and Brienne not even 5 seconds after giving it to us. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/8bEjXgpPf7 — ????️‍????Brittany S????️‍???? (@britbratsat) May 6, 2019

jaime really thinks cersi is gonna love him like brienne could. bitch brienne is the best thing that ever happened to you you trick ass bitch #GamefThrones #GOTS8E4 pic.twitter.com/GZ9Il91YRh — gotslut (@gotslut2) May 6, 2019

ALL THAT CHARACTER DEVELOPMENT ON JAIME FOR NOTHING!? TO BE THROWN OUT THE TRASH AND HURTING MY GIRL BRIENNE LIKE THAT!? Nah. D&D you done fucked up! #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/5tsvtwOhEh — ???????????????? ???????????????????? ???????? ???????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@Lolxaloxca) May 6, 2019

WHEN JAIME LEFT BRIENNE to go running back to Cersei I literally lost it pic.twitter.com/T8qxWPEyoD — jessica (@lovejfrance) May 6, 2019

“It’s so heartbreaking,” Christie told Entertainment Weekly. “I never assumed they would be together. I didn’t think that would happen. And now I can feel a million hearts breaking.”

Some fans just felt foolish after they allowed themselves to root for a happy couple on “Game of Thrones,” a show that’s notorious for splitting up families and killing beloved characters.

brienne/jaime fans surprised that he once again picked cersei pic.twitter.com/mnN6BYiDq9 — queen sansa (@mahouatsuko) May 6, 2019