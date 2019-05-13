Fans think ‘Game of Thrones’ made another production mistake by forgetting about Jaime Lannister’s gold hand in a promotional photo

caption Jaime’s right hand was cut off on “Game of Thrones.” He’s been wearing a prosthetic golden hand ever since. source Helen Sloan/HBO

Fans spotted a photo on HBO’s website of that clearly showed Jaime Lannister’s right hand, despite it having been cut off in season three.

This is not the first apparent editing oversight in season eight of “Game of Thrones.”

Warning: This post contains spoilers for “Game of Thrones” season eight, episode five, “The Bells.”

Visit INSIDER.com for more stories.

Fans have certainly been critical of the highly anticipated final season of “Game of Thrones,” and after a production goof that left a modern-day coffee cup in a scene during an episode, viewers are on high alert for anything that looks amiss.

On Monday morning, many fans took note of a promotional photo for the episode that seemed to show Jaime Lannister with two regular hands, rather than one gold one. On HBO’s season eight, episode five, “The Bells” photo gallery, there is a photo of Jaime’s emotional reunion with Cersei (Lena Headey). The photo shows the two Lannister twins hugging tightly as the Red Keep burns and crumbles around them.

In the photo, first reported on by TMZ but originally spotted by fans online, Jaime’s right hand can be seen on Cersei’s back and rather than being his now-trademark gold prosthetic hand, the image clearly shows actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s real hand.

caption Fans were quick to notice that both of Jaime’s hands appear intact in the promotional photo. source Helen Sloane/HBO

Fans are well-aware that Jaime’s right hand had previously been cut off in season three by one of Roose Bolton’s men named Locke. By season four, Jaime is fitted with a golden hand by Qyburn, the ex-maester of the Citadel who served Queen Cersei until the bitter end.

In the season eight episode itself, Jaime’s golden hand is present throughout the entire scene so this oversight appears to be limited to the promotional photo gallery on HBO’s website. The photo in question is also not available on HBO’s press site.

This is not the first apparent editing mistake tied to season eight of “Game of Thrones.” In episode four, fans noticed a coffee cup sitting on a table in front of Daenerys Targaryen. The mistake has since been edited out, but not before inspiring outrage – and hilarity – among fans.

INSIDER reached out to HBO for comment about the recent photo but did not immediately hear back.