‘Game of Thrones’ star Jerome Flynn urges fans to think hard before adopting direwolf-like huskies, which are being abandoned in huge numbers

Jerome Flynn, who plays Bronn on “Game of Thrones,” is in a new campaign video for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

The actor warns about the spike in husky abandonment and urged fans of the HBO series not to buy a husky for the sake of having their own wolf-like pet.

Huskies are similar to the popular direwolves on “Game of Thrones.”

“Game of Thrones” star Jerome Flynn wants fans to rethink getting a dog inspired by the direwolves on the HBO show.

In a new video for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), the actor, who plays Bronn on the drama series, asks fans to stop buying huskies for their wolf-like appearance in their own attempts to have direwolves.

“While people may have good intentions, acquiring dogs on a whim has dire consequences,” Flynn says. “Animal shelters around the world are reporting a surge in the number of abandoned huskies because the casual acquirer, drawn to the dog’s appearance, failed to take into consideration the amount of time, patience, and money required to care for these animals properly.”

The direwolves were first introduced on the first season of “Game of Thrones” as puppies found in the woods and grew to protect the Stark children.

According to NBC Los Angeles, the number of huskies abandoned at shelters in Riverside County rose from 1.7% to 7% between 2013 and 2018.

Because animal shelters cannot house the number of abandoned animals, Flynn says huskies are at risk of being euthanized.

Flynn wants fans to consider all options and be certain that they can care for a dog before adopting one.

“If you have carefully considered bringing a four-legged companion into your family, you can save a life by adopting a dog – or preferably two so they can keep each other company – from your local animal shelter,” he says.

The actor isn’t the first “Game of Thrones” star to speak out about fans adopting huskies for the wrong reasons. Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister, gave a statement to PETA in which he urged fans to think twice before adopting a husky.

“Please, to all of ‘Game of Thrones” many wonderful fans, we understand that due to the direwolves’ huge popularity, many folks are going out and buying huskies,” he said. “Not only does this hurt all the deserving homeless dogs waiting for a chance at a good home in shelters, but shelters are also reporting that many of these huskies are being abandoned – as often happens when dogs are bought on impulse, without understanding their needs.”

“Game of Thrones” returns for its eighth and final season on Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

Watch Flynn’s PETA video here.