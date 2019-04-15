‘Game of Thrones’ star Jerome Flynn teased that Bronn may lose favor with fans this season, and now we know why

caption Jaime and Bronn worked together for seasons. source HBO

Warning: Spoilers for HBO’s “Game of Thrones” season eight, episode one, “Winterfell.”

During the season eight premiere of the HBO show, Qyburn offers Bronn gold and more in exchange for him agreeing to kill Cersei’s brothers on her behalf.

Actor Jerome Flynn spoke to INSIDER ahead of the season premiere, and teased that fans may not like Bronn as much this season.

Visit INSIDER.com for more stories.

Ahead of Sunday’s premiere, actor Jerome Flynn teased there may be some love lost for his character Bronn this season on HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” And on Sunday’s premiere, Bronn received a sinister mission that will force him to choose sides.

During a visit to a brothel, Bronn is interrupted by Qyburn, Hand of the Queen to Cersei Lannister. Qyburn tells Bronn that Cersei has several chests of gold waiting for him outside of the brothel should he accept her request. Bronn says he won’t go after Daenerys, but Qyburn tells him that isn’t who Cersei is after.

“Our queen’s brothers are unlikely to survive their northern adventures, but in the event that they do, she has a keen sense of poetic justice,” Qyburn says as he holds a crossbow, the same weapon Tyrion Lannister used to kill the Lannister patriarch, Tywin.

“That f—ing family,” Bronn responds.

“When the Citadel expelled me, I thought I would die poor and alone, but in exchange for my service, Queen Cersei made me her hand,” Qyburn says. “What would she do for the man who rids her of her treasonous brothers?”

Qyburn then leaves Bronn with the crossbow and the choice.

Read more: ‘Game of Thrones’ star Jerome Flynn says fans might love Bronn less after the events of season 8

caption Bronn holds the crossbow. source HBO

Flynn teased this dramatic decision at the New York City final season premiere in early April.

“I don’t know, they might not love him as much as they do right now,” he told INSIDER’s Kim Renfro. “But I hope they still do. He is who he is and what he says, isn’t he? And he’ll do what he needs to get his castle.”

With the context of the now-released premiere episode, fans have every reason to fear that Bronn may go through with murdering Tyrion and Jaime Lannister should they survive the battle at Winterfell.

Bronn started “Game of Thrones” as a sellsword. He quickly worked his way up through the Lannister ranks and worked for both Tyrion and Jaime. He saved Tyrion at the Eyrie, he protected Tyrion in King’s Landing, he trained Jaime after his hand was cut off, and he saved Jaime from drowning during the battle against Daenerys’ army and dragons.

Read more: RANKED: The 6 most talked-about moments from the ‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 premiere

caption Bronn saved Jaime. source Macall B. Polay/HBO

At the end of the seventh season, he arranged a secret meeting between the Lannister brothers at King’s Landing. He decided to stay while both the brothers eventually headed north.

But despite all of the times he has helped or saved the Lannister brothers, Bronn has always said that he works for whoever promises more payment or reward.

Jaime once promised him a castle that he has yet to receive but if he trusts that Cersei will follow through with a massive reward, Bronn may kill his former friends.

“Game of Thrones” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.