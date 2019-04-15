Jon Snow wasn’t thrilled about a stunning revelation on ‘Game of Thrones’ and fans were having a field day

caption Jon Snow is a Targaryen. source HBO

Warning: Spoilers for HBO’s “Game of Thrones” season eight, episode one.

During the season eight premiere of the HBO show, Sam Tarly told Jon Snow who his real parents were.

Jon was shocked at the revelation and didn’t appear thrilled by it.

Sam Tarly wasted no time telling Jon Snow the truth about his parents during Sunday’s “Game of Thrones” premiere on HBO.

Shortly after arriving at Winterfell with Daenerys Targaryen and her army, Jon visited the Stark family crypt. Sam finds Jon and tells him that he’s the only living heir of Prince Rhaegar Targaryen (Daenerys’ brother) and Lyanna Stark (Ned’s sister), and therefore heir to the Iron Throne.

Jon is visibly distraught at the news, and fans had a field day over his emotional reaction.

Some people made jokes about Jon not wanting to be king.

The night’s watch: we wanna make Jon Snow Lord Commander. Jon snow: oh please no Lords of the north: we wanna make Jon Snow King in the North Jon snow: i don’t want to be. Sam: you’re the heir to the iron throne, Aegon Targaryen IV of his name. Jon snow: pic.twitter.com/9AxXnaw5c2 — Jaelan (@jaelan_7) April 15, 2019

Jon snow after sam told him everything #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/17oC3i7F8y — Alfredo (@BrutalXL) April 15, 2019

Jon Snow after finally reuniting and talking to Sam #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/9e17vVS8Nu — Queen Moon ???? Valar Morghulis (@AngelOf_Jah) April 15, 2019

Others played on the now-famous quote uttered by Ygritte, ‘You know nothing, Jon Snow’

Well at least Jon Snow knows something now #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/ZXuieZIDwm — Petty Hun (@nonjabulo_c) April 15, 2019

I mean Jon Snow knows SOMETHING now doesn’t he…..????#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/uOauZEaQNn — t h o m a s (@thomasjw_123) April 15, 2019

JON SNOW KNOWS SOMETHING NOW pic.twitter.com/jAXFqaRYSS — APR 28 (@xeilatl) April 15, 2019

Others pointed out that Jon must be realizing that he slept with his aunt

jon snow when he realizes he’s been sleeping with his aunt °｡✧ #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/m0btgRYwyh — °｡✧ ???????????????? ???????????? (@escxpzm) April 15, 2019

Jon Snow realizing he slept with his aunt #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/VBKMppUbuY — ｋａｔｅ (@k8royer) April 15, 2019

Jon Snow finding out he's Aegon Targaryen, and realizing he's the rightful heir #ForTheThrone… but than realizing that means he also banged his aunt like…#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/c02pNoWrxI — Chris Kuzyk (@_KOOZ_) April 15, 2019

It’s unclear what Jon will choose to do with this information. Northerners already don’t trust Daenerys and if they were to learn Jon was a Targaryen, that could spell even more trouble. But Jon does have a claim to the throne if he chooses to become king. There’s also the possibility that Sam will choose to tell the truth if Jon doesn’t.

“Game of Thrones” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.