Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington tease trouble ahead for Daenerys and Jon’s romance on ‘Game of Thrones’

caption Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington as Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow on “Game of Thrones.” source Helen Sloan/HBO

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones.”

The seventh season finale of “Game of Thrones” revealed that Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen are nephew and aunt, and that they’ve fallen in love and begun a sexual relationship.

Neither of them knows the truth about Jon’s parentage…yet.

"She truly loves Jon. Were she to find out about his title, it would cut deep," Clarke said in a new interview with TV Insider.

"Finding out about Dany would be very hard for [Jon]," Harington said.

Both stars left open the possibility that their characters don’t both find out the truth.

As 2019 begins, “Game of Thrones” fans find themselves officially in the year when HBO’s epic series will come to a dramatic end. One of the longest running threads to tie up will be the revelation that Jon Snow is really the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen, making him first in line of succession to the Iron Throne ahead of his new royal lover Daenerys.

“Daenerys’s lifelong dream has been to avenge her family and claim her rightful seat on the Iron Throne,” Emilia Clarke said in a new interview with TV Insider. “She truly loves Jon. Were she to find out about his title, it would cut deep.”

caption Daenerys and Jon Snow in “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

Filming has already wrapped on the series and HBO announced the final season will begin sometime in April. That means Clarke and her “Game of Thrones” co-stars all know if Dany finds out about Jon’s Targaryen blood. But the cast is keeping the story secrets hypothetical for now.

“Jon is someone who plays by the book. He cannot lie,” Kit Harington said in the same TV Insider feature. “Finding out about Dany would be very hard for him.”

Their vague teases of trouble invoke a good question: Will both Jon and Daenerys learn the truth on the coming season?

Right now, the only two people on the show who know Jon is a Targaryen prince are Bran and Sam. They’re both at Winterfell, which is where Jon and Dany’s boat is headed, but there’s no guarantee the four of them meet up and have time for a nice, long, life-changing chat. The Night King has broken through the Wall and is marching south with his army of dead. What if there’s no time for Sam and Bran to break the news to Jon?

caption Daenerys’s older brother Rhaegar is Jon’s father, making him her nephew. source HBO

As we noted last year, both Jon and Daenerys fit in with description of the long-prophesied hero Azor Ahai – a legendary figure whose myth includes the tragic death of their loved one. Given author George R.R. Martin’s promise of a “bittersweet” ending, it doesn’t seem likely that both Jon and Daenerys survive the series.

What if one of their deaths comes before they can learn the truth about each other? And that’s to say nothing about the possibility of Daenerys getting pregnant with Jon’s child before they realize they’re related.

We’ll have to wait until this spring to know for certain what comes next for the two likely doomed lovebirds.

